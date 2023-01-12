10 Cool and Obscure things to do in Northern Arizona

Ten Fun Activities to Do In Northern Arizona

While many people have misconceptions about Arizona, such as thinking the state is only a desert, there is a great deal to do and see in this part of the United States.

Not only is Arizona home to many diverse natural areas, but there are historical landmarks and unique cities that you can only experience here. Between the Saguaro cacti in the Sonoran desert and the largest pine forest in the world, you will be amazed at what Arizona has to offer.

If you are heading to the sunny state for the first time on business or for a vacation, you may be searching for activities to enjoy. Below is our list of ten fun ways that you can spend time in Northern Arizona.

1. Hiking the Inner Basin Trail

Most outdoor enthusiasts will tell you that if you visit in the fall or winter, you must hike the Inner Basin trail at least once in your life. The fall season is the absolute best time to visit, as the weather is great and the leaves are usually the most beautiful color. The charm of this area is that when you go on this hike, you eventually reach the heart of the San Francisco Peaks, where Humphrey’s Peak is located.

2. Experience Devil’s Bridge

Devil’s Bridge, the largest sandstone arch in Sedona, is another must-see natural wonder in this part of the United States. The natural bridge is an incredible walk you can only believe when experiencing it in person. Aside from that thrill of completing the walk, if you are visiting with family or a group, you can ask to have your picture taken for an iconic social media moment.

3. Head to Oak Creek Canyon

Another great place to visit in Arizona is Oak Creek Canyon, a very picturesque part of the state. The diverse scenery in this part of the state, which stretches for about 15 miles, will take your breath away. If you want the whole experience, you should take a cruise down Oak Creek Canyon in the fall or early winter.

4. Buy a Navajo Taco

States such as New Mexico and Texas often get the best reputations for Mexican cuisine in the United States, but Arizona is right up there. Not only will you find great food inspired by Mexican traditions, but many dishes have a native element to them. The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American tribe in the state and is known for its cuisine. One of the best dishes you must try in Arizona is the Navajo Taco, which will amaze you whether you eat it at a restaurant or from a food truck.

5. Experience a Ghost Town

Arizona was a former mining hub of the United States, meaning many parts of the state are no longer inhabited in the way they were before. That has resulted in countless ghost towns being scattered throughout the state. If you have the time, you may want to check out one of these spots during your vacation, with 2 Guns a great option as it is only 30 miles from Flagstaff.

6. Check Out the Buffalo Park Mountain Range

We mentioned the San Francisco peaks earlier in our list, but they deserve to be talked about twice. If you want to get a visual of the highest peak of these mountains, then you may want to check out the Buffalo Park mountain range. You get some incredible views along this 2-mile nature stroll.

7. Hike to a Natural Wonder

Another natural wonder that you must see when you are in Northern Arizona is Horseshoe Road. The unique shape of this river is created by the way it curves around the red sandstone rocks that have formed in the area. If you are already in the region, then you can make a quick stop to take a few photos and check out this wonder for yourself.

8. Ski Through the Arizona Nordic Center

Skiing in Arizona? Many people are not aware of how cold it gets in parts of the state during the winter. If you want a skiing experience you will never forget, plan a Christmas or New Year’s trip to Flagstaff to experience it for yourself.

9. Lowell Observatory

If you happen to be in Flagstaff, a short trip to the Lowell Observatory is most definitely worthwhile. The entire family can enjoy this place, as you can check out the whole facility through its guided tours. There are also opportunities for stargazing if the weather happens to align with your trip.

10. Riordan Mansion State Historic Park

A unique art and crafts-style mansion that first went up in 1904, the Riordan Mansion State Historic Park is a great tourist destination in Arizona. You can check out the house through tours, while you can also explore the charming nearby area.