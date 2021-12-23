1xBet India Review

About 1xBet Company

The 1xBet first appeared on the sports betting market in 2007. In 2011, the office released its official website. From that moment on, the bookmaker relied on customer service in the field of accepting interactive bets on the Internet. With the launch of the site, 1xBet has become a world-famous brand, which today is represented in 51 countries.

The high popularity of the 1xBet India is reflected in a rather high rating. The first thing that is most important in the activities of the 1xBet bookmaker office is reliability. Experts note the stability of payments, the absence of cutting bills. The second point is usability. 1xBet serves customers through the website and mobile applications. The value of the odds at the 1xBet bookmaker is one of the most attractive among bookmakers. Methods for depositing and withdrawing funds in 1xBet deserve special attention. At the disposal of clients, the BC provides a full set of tools, including bank cards, electronic wallets, electronic payment terminals, and telecom operator services.

For residents of India, a separate advantage will be 1xbet cricket bets. Which also have high odds in comparison with other betting companies.

Official 1xBet website

For this 1xBet review, we have carefully studied the official website of the bookmaker. The official website of the 1xBet https://1xbetonline.in/ is notable for its simplicity and accessibility: the main color scheme is white and blue. The site navigation is clear, all the necessary sections and categories are in-sight. The upper part of the site is filled with technical options, with the help of which the player carries out procedural issues, performs basic manipulations: registration, entrance to the personal account, applications, interface settings.

Below are the sections by type of entertainment:

Live Sports Betting

Prematch

Casino

Promo

Games (slot machines, apples),

TV games and a lot of other offers.

On the left is a game block containing real-time betting information. The Live section includes many sporting events that you can bet on here and now.

The working area of the site is on the right side, here is the 1xBet personal account.

The main website of 1xBet India has all the necessary information that a client may need during the game.

1xBet Features

The functionality of the main site is extensive and allows a gambler to choose an activity to his liking. In this 1xBet review, we have highlighted 3 main features:

In-app casino

1xBet is not limited to sports betting. All users of the application can enjoy the game in more than five hundred slots and slot machines. Here are collected games from the most famous providers from around the world, for example, Rival or Evolution Gaming, as well as many others. Thus, the 1xBet mobile application can compete even with well-known casino brands and their mobile versions.

Live bets on 1xBet in the app

The 1xBet live section on the site covers almost the entire spectrum of sporting events. Among them, you can find 1xBet cricket matches, football and hockey matches, tennis matches, Formula 1 races, and other events that are currently significant and interesting for the user.

Broadcast matches in the app

Customers have the option of online broadcasts. Having at hand a phone with the 1xBet app, you can watch live broadcasts in real-time, which will help you decide on the choice of an event for a particular outcome. Thanks to this, you do not have to search for broadcasts of matches and games on third-party resources. Everything is collected in one place.