2020’s Best Cricket Players

Watch out for these guys!

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins is one of the key bowlers for Australia, and he is currently the co-captain of the Aussie international team. Cummins is particularly effective in test cricket, which earned him the award of test cricket of the year in January 2020. This wasn’t entirely a surprise for cricket fans, particularly if you consider how he blew the England team away during the Ashes in 2019.

He is capable of some simply flawless fast-bowling when he gets going, and we sincerely hope that we are treated to watching Pat Cummins on our screens for years to come.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is just a sensational bowler, and he’s still so young – just 21 years of age! He actually holds the record for the youngest captaincy of an international team in cricket history, which he achieved when captaining Afghanistan in a one day international back in 2018. Not only is he one of the best bowlers in the world, but he’s also one of the most exciting young talents in the world too.

He is currently snapping up wickers for the Adelaide Strikers, but we will certainly see him in many ODI games this year.

Steven Smith

Steven Smith is debatably the world’s best batsman right now, and he plays for the Australia national team. He is sometimes compared with one of the greats of the game in the form of Donald Bradman, and after watching him just tear bowlers apart in many test matches, it’s hard to argue with this. He seems to have incredible patience at the crease and only unloads on the ball when he’s absolutely certain, which is always a great trait to have as a batsman.

Smith hasn’t been without controversy in recent years, as he was infamously suspended from the Australia team a couple of years ago for tampering with the ball. Smith isn’t the first cricket player to be involved in some ethical problems however, and he likely won’t be the last.

Babar Azam

While Steven Smith is regarded as one of the best test batsmen in the world, Babar Azam is often called the best ‘limited over’ batsman in the world. He’s got sensational power when driving the ball for six, and his technique along with the ability to just flick his wrists and nail the ball for 4 is just uncanny.

Azam is part of the Pakistan national team, and he is one of the most popular players on the whole team – although that’s no real surprise given his talent!