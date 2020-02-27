30th Anniversary Of Richard De Zoysa’s Murder & The Continuing Culture Of Impunity 

By Basil Fernando –
30 years ago, Richard de Zoysa was abducted and disappeared. His dead body was later found on a beach. During the same period, literally tens of thousands of persons throughout the country were also disappeared, and none of the cases relating to such disappearances have been resolved through genuine investigations and prosecutions. Indeed, the process of causing such disappearances by the state fundamentally changed the practical reality of the country’s legal system.
Richard de Zoysa was a well-known journalist, poet and actor. His case received a great deal of media attention in Sri Lanka and internationally, both due to him being a well-known young activist and celebrity, and also due to the tireless efforts of his mother. The details about his killing, and his mother’s search for justice, were written about widely.
This death and what followed remains an issue of great importance, not only regarding his case but also as a reflection of the culture of impunity that has become an entrenched part of the Sri Lankan justice system, with enormous societal implications. It is well established that Richard de Zoysa was abducted by a team of police officers, tortured and later killed. His body was dumped at sea from a chopper, with the killers believing that this would mean his body would be hidden and the murder would never be found out. However, when the body floated onto a beach, people recognized him and the matter was reported out. His mother, a medical doctor, famously stated, “I was lucky that my son was brought back to me by the sea.” She was referring to the fact that in tens of thousands of other cases the parents, families and loved ones of the disappeared did not ever get to know where their bodies were buried or disposed of.
There are two very simple facts arising from these largescale disappearances: The first is that, as government-appointed commissions of inquiry into involuntary disappearances have clearly demonstrated, large numbers of killings happened after the victims were arrested by law enforcement agencies. The only logical conclusion to arrive at is that these enforced disappearances were a result of an approved government policy. The second fact is the state involvement in the sanctioning and carrying out of killings of arrested persons has resulted in the complete impossibility of getting any kind of credible criminal investigation and prosecution into these murders, which are camouflaged under the term enforced disappearances.
When a state deliberately approves and carries out large-scale killings of arrested persons, all the fundamentals of the justice system are violated. The issue that should be raised in the murder of Richard de Zoysa and tens of thousands of others is about murder that has been carried out with the state approval and state supervision.
When looked at from that point of view, the collapse of the basic legal administration of Sri Lanka is no surprise. If Sri Lanka is to return to being a country that respects the rule of law and defends the security of the people, the first step that needs to be taken is to acknowledge the state’s culpability in these murders and to take appropriate actions in order to reassure the people that everything will be done to ensure accountability and to prevent any recurrence in the future.
Latest comments
Sita / February 27, 2020
It is hard to believe that it has been 30 years since Richard De Soysa was brutally tortured, and killed, by criminals who were never held accountable for such a violent crime. Richard De Soysa’s poor mother could never get over the death of her ONLY child, and was heartbroken for the rest of her life. Richard De Soysa was an extremely intelligent young man, and a brilliant journalist, and his life was cut short by those wanting to silence him. No different to the brutal killing of Lasantha, when people in Sri Lanka’s leadership, also wanted him silent, and made into an example, and when questioned dismissed the murder asking who Lasantha was. These vicious leaders have ignored these crimes and not held those involved accountable and punished, and we can expect more efforts to silence Sri Lankan journalists who only want to do their job, and keep the pubic informed. Leaders who want to act like dictators, are corrupt, and do not want the country to know their crimes, always makes the media the enemy.
Richard De Soysa will never be forgotten.
K.Anaga / February 27, 2020
If Richard de Zoysa’s murder was invetigated properly and the perpotrators punished, today thosands of mothers will not be on the streets asking for their childrens’ where about, afte having handed them over to the army. Impunity leads to more and more impunity and ends up in Geneva?.
