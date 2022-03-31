4 Thrilling Attractions for Tourists in South Africa

Photo by Justasurferdude (Author), Pixabay Licence (Licence)

An awesome scenery, wonderful cities, breathtaking vineyards and really delicious wines: This is South Africa, a country worth traveling to! In addition, there is an amazing wildlife, a large portion of culture and a very viable touristic infrastructure. But what about adventures and thrills? The good news is, they do not miss out either. Let’s have a look on South Africa’s exciting sides.

Abseiling down the world-famous Table Mountain

You have enough of bathing in the sun and watching animals in national parks? What you now need is an adrenaline rush, to wake up and enjoy life in a whole new way? It is really not difficult to find thrilling attractions in this colorful country, one of them is abseiling down the Table Mountain in Cape Town. Most people see the world-famous mountain only from below, others use the cable car to reach the top, enjoy the stunning panoramic view and get down in the same way. But what about abseiling right off the steep edge?

We promise: This unique experience will never ever be forgotten, it is really one of the best things you can do in South Africa. You will see Camps Bay, Robben Island and the rough waves of the Atlantic Ocean from a totally new perspective. Afterwards you will have enough time left to explore the area around the mountain and wonder how you got down here without a nervous breakdown.

Kayaking with wild and voracious animals

Did you know that it is possible to kayak with wild crocodiles and hippos in South Africa? In the province KwaZulu-Natal you get this unique chance – take care that it won’t be the last thing you see on earth! KwaZulu-Natal lies on the East Coast of the country, it impresses with its long beaches, high mountains, vast savannahs and a wide scale of big deer.

In the estuaries of St. Lucia in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal hippos and crocodiles find their home. They are the most dangerous animals far and wide. Yes, the cut-looking hippos are not the friendly creatures they pretend to be. These colossuses can get really aggressive, they tend to attack people with nearly no provocation. And the prehistoric-looking alligators are not only scary, but also amazingly fast. Getting close to them on the kayak is an experience far away from watching the creatures on display or in an absolutely secure zoo.

Photo by christels (Author), Pixabay Licence (Licence)

Bungee jumping from the Bloukrans Bridge

The Bloukrans River Valley is situated on the border oft Western and Eastern Cape. It is surrounded by majestic mountains and at the first glance it really seems like a tranquil and idyllic place. But when you stand on the top of the highest official bungee jumping bridge on this planet, your inner self will no longer be so peaceful. In a few seconds you will plunge down over 650 feet, head over heels, at breathtaking speed!

Please book this attraction at least two days in advance to make sure your exciting jump will really take place. Certainly, you will be secured by a body harness and a safe ankle connection to make this ride as smooth as possible. We think it is highly probable that you survive this special day, but afterwards you won’t be the same person anymore.