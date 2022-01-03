4rabet Review 2022 – sports bookmaker in India

In this article, you will learn about 4rabet bookmaker and some of its features.

4rabet is one of the brightest and most popular bookmakers in India, which offers its users well-developed sports betting and a chic online casino. 4rabets.in is constantly developing and adding new features that improve the quality of service – this is one of the reasons why the bookmaker was able to collect such a large client base in just 3 years of work. When playing at the 4rabet bookmaker, you do not have to worry about your winnings, since the bookmaker is licensed by CURACAO and is legal in India, and the latest SSI encryption keys ensure the safety of your data.

Site overview

The official website of the bookmaker is made in a combination of black, blue, and white. The site is made in a convenient design that will allow any user to understand the functionality in a short time, and the arrangement of elements on the panels allows you to go to the section you need with one click.

At the top of the screen, users will find sections such as:

Live betting section;

The section of bets, in which you can place a bet on several events of the match at once, which will increase your winnings;

A section with slot machines, which includes more than 100 slots;

Live Dealers. A section with casino games hosted by live dealers in real-time;

TV Games. Another section with a variety of games;

Bonuses. A section where you can get all the necessary information about promotions and bonuses.

At the top of the site, you can log into your account or create one, as well as go to your account, make a deposit and select the language version of the site. The left part of the site is given for bets, and the right part is for the most popular sections of the site.

Betting Review

Bookmaker 4rabet offers an extensive line of sports and e-sports betting, as well as well-crafted live bets that have become very popular with Indian gamblers. It is worth mentioning the fairly high odds compared to other bookmakers and the number of sports you can bet on. The bookmaker offers more than 30 different sports, among which are the following:

Cricket;

Soccer;

Tennis;

Basketball;

FIFA;

Ice Hockey;

Boxing;

Dota 2;

MMA;

Counter-Strike;

StarCraft and many more.

Sports betting is well thought out and worked out – you can find more than 10 different bets in each sports discipline. However, the most developed and popular discipline is cricket. This is not surprising since cricket is one of the most sought-after sports in India.

Mobile App

In order for 4rabet players to feel even more comfortable and to be able to bet on sports and play in online casinos at any time and place, the bookmaker has developed a special application for Android and iOS operating systems, which you can download for free from the official website. The mobile application perfectly adapts to any smartphone of these operating systems and allows players to use all the functions and capabilities available on the desktop version. In the mobile application, you can:

Sports betting;

Enjoy the gorgeous casino and slot machines;

Make money transactions;

Use technical support services;

Create your account;

Learn about current promotions and bonuses;

Watch broadcasts of matches;

Play online casinos and more!

The application has a similar design to the website and is made in an eye-pleasing black and blue color with some white elements. The application is very simple, and it will not be difficult for any user to understand its functionality.