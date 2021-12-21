5 Benefits of CBD for Seniors

As the cannabis industry continues to grow across the country, more people from the senior generation are learning about and taking advantage of its benefits. More states embrace the healing powers of cannabis compounds like cannabidiol or CBD and legalize its use. Seniors are among the blossoming populations now using CBD products to improve their overall health.

With continued scientific studies and exposure to the public, CBD products are becoming more known to seniors for their benefits. CBD is extracted from the cannabis plant and can give seniors relief from various age-related issues without the high that is associated with traditional marijuana.

In many cases, seniors who take advantage of CBD products have reduced or eliminated their prescription medications. Let's take a closer look at some of the powerful benefits of CBD for seniors.

Pain Relief

Prescription medications can be effective for pain relief; however, they often come with many side effects and the risk of addiction. Seniors often take various medications that can interfere with the effectiveness of prescription pain relievers. CBD has been shown to be a powerful anti-inflammatory that effectively reduces pain. In many cases, seniors who use CBD topical creams or tinctures for their arthritis pain have reduced their need for pharmaceuticals.

Bone Health

Many seniors are concerned about their bone health. Senior women are particularly vulnerable to osteoporosis and brittle bones, resulting in debilitating fractures. CBD has been proven to increase healing time with fractures and strengthen bones. Maintaining bone health thanks to the antioxidant powers of CBD can help keep seniors active and strong.

Fights Glaucoma

There have been many studies that have shown that CBD can be helpful in the fight against glaucoma. Seniors are at more risk from glaucoma, a neurodegenerative disease that affects the power of sight. The pressure of the nerves on the ocular system can be painful and make it difficult to see. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory powers of CBD can help reduce glaucoma development by up to 25%. CBD can also relieve the pain associated with glaucoma and reduce nerve pressure.

Insomnia

CBD is known to have effective relaxation properties that can be soothing to seniors that have trouble sleeping. Insomnia affects millions of seniors , robbing them of the rest that they need to maintain their physical and mental health. CBD can help seniors relax into their proper sleep cycles, and it can also help extend their periods of deep rest, giving them more energy and vitality.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Many seniors are concerned about developing neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia. Studies are beginning to show a connection between CBD and the ability to rescue the brain from toxic proteins. The anti-inflammatory effects of CBD can help maintain brain health and prevent degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Many of the health benefits of CBD are already well-documented, and studies continue to prove that there is more potential to be discovered.