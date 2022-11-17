5 Prominent Criteria: How to Know If a Site Is Safe for Online Gambling?

The global gambling industry is growing at an astonishing rate. According to recent market statistics, it was valued at $287.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $458.93 billion by the end of this year. But as more and more providers move in to get a piece of the sizable cake, it becomes increasingly important to protect gamblers from unscrupulous operators. Gambling sites do this by implementing security protocols to keep your personal and financial data protected. As a gambler, here are five things you can check to ensure a site has all the proper security measures in place.

Valid Licenses

The first and most important indication of a safe gambling site is a valid license from a reputable regulatory body. The type of license a gambling provider has and the body that issues it will usually depend on the laws in that jurisdiction so check local laws to find out what license a site in your area should have. Once you know, scroll to the bottom of the site’s page. This is where most online casinos post their licenses. If you do not find it here, check the “About Us” section.

Strong Encryption

A license tells you that an online gambling site is operating within the gambling laws in its jurisdiction. However, a strong encryption system is how you know the site is protecting your personal and financial data. Reputable gambling sites use SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) or Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption to protect user data. The SSL program encrypts data in transit, ensuring it cannot be read by third parties when being exchanged by the user and operator. By doing that, it prevents hackers and unauthorized users from accessing and stealing your data. A gambling site with this kind of encryption will usually have an SSL or TLS certificate alongside its license.

Age Restrictions

By most laws, minors should not engage in gambling activities. You know a gambling site is reputable and secure when it uses a strong verification process to restrict underage users from accessing its services. This means that it is in compliance with gambling laws and is dedicated to promoting safe gambling. You can also check for other restrictions, such as whether the site is Gamstop compliant. Gamstop and other similar self-exclusion programs are designed to prevent problem gambling. You may need it if you have trouble walking away from the tables once you hit your target. On the other hand, if you are confident in your ability to regulate your gambling, read this guide on how to get around Gamstop and sign up to a non-Gamstop gambling site instead.

Reliable Payment Systems

Whether you gamble for fun, profit, or both, it is a universal truth that you must perform financial transactions on a gambling account. You need to top up your account and withdraw your winnings – practices that involve you providing your financial data to the site operator. Because of this, the fourth criteria for spotting a safe site is the reliability and safety of its financial transaction system. Reliable gambling sites use encryption to protect your financial data and offer different payment methods to meet your needs. They also process withdrawal requests promptly and this is something you can confirm through user testimonials. Some gambling sites even allow you to use cryptocurrency, which is safe, instant, anonymous, and more profitable.

Reputable Game Providers

Lastly, highly secure online gambling sites understand that games can be a gateway for hackers so they only offer titles from verified providers with a good reputation. In addition to featuring amazing graphics and gameplay, games from reputable providers also offer high Return to Players (RTP) rates. Check whether the games available on the site come from trusted developers like:

Evolution Gaming

Real-Time Gaming

NetEnt

Microgaming

Playtech

Play’n Go

Pragmatic Play

Final Thoughts

Beyond the protections offered by a gambling site, you can further protect yourself on a gambling platform by using a strong password. You should also never share your password or financial data page with other people. And if your financial data is stolen, immediately report the theft to your bank.