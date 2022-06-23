5 Things We Should All Do to Prepare For the Unexpected

Sometimes, life gets so predictable that we begin to think we know just how the next day would go. Then all of a sudden, something unexpected happens and throws one off their well-planned course. The people most negatively affected by unexpected events are those who do nothing at all to prepare for them. Here are a few steps everyone should take to prepare for a rainy day.

Have a Lawyer

Like it or not, our world is rife with legal problems. Some of these problems are hard to avoid and hard to understand, so there is a good chance that one day in the future you may need professional legal help. Most people see lawyers as just problem solvers, so they wait until there is a problem to hire one. However, as much as they are great problem solvers, lawyers are also problem preventers. Rather than be a person who only seeks legal aid when they’re in trouble, how about having one on standby for rainy days?

A trusted lawyer would take care of any legal troubles that may spring up unexpectedly. When choosing a lawyer, ensure you choose one that’s a pro at what they do. “A proven track record and experience should be key factors when choosing a law firm to represent you and your family,” says a group of San Diego car accident lawyers at the Barnes Firm

Asides from preventing problems; lawyers can also stop problems from escalating. The sooner you let a professional handle your legal woes, the earlier they’re likely to go away. If you ever receive a subpoena or a summons or are adopting a child, getting divorced, drafting a prenuptial agreement, starting a new business or are involved in a car accident, or any other troubles that may affect your freedom or finances, the first thing to do would be to get some legal advice. Before hiring a lawyer, you should note that the law has several facets and different lawyers specialize in different kinds of law. Therefore your choice of lawyer will depend on the kind of help you need. However, if you have a good lawyer on your payroll, they would always provide great referrals when you’re confronted with a problem that’s not in their area of specialization.

Have the Necessary Insurance

Insurance payments can sometimes appear like money poured down the drain; that is until an unexpected disaster happens. If you and your family plan to live in financial wellness for years to come then it is compulsory to have some insurance.

If you ever suffer an unexpected fall in the bathroom, a car accident, flood, or a house fire, you could find yourself in a lot of trouble financially if you do not have insurance. For this reason, you must always ensure that your car insurance, health insurance, and homeowners insurance among other important insurance payments are up to date.

Ensure you further protect yourself by finding out all the necessary insurance in your state or country of residence, and purchasing them all. Insurance coverages are of several types; their costs also vary so you’ll need to find the coverages that are most beneficial to you.

As one gets older, it may also be important to get life insurance coverage. Many people think this kind of insurance is unnecessary but the truth is that you never know what could happen tomorrow. If you are the primary breadwinner in your family, it will be great if your family is well taken care of if you’re no longer there to take care of them. Your life insurance policy should at least cover your funeral costs, clear any outstanding debts in your name, and take care of your family’s education if necessary.

Build an Emergency Fund

One of the most important things to do when preparing for the unexpected is to build an emergency fund. Unexpected events like sudden death, job loss, or long-term sickness can be a bit more bearable if the family has some emergency fund to fall back on.

A well-planned emergency fund should be able to take care of at least 6 months to a year of living expenses such as groceries, childcare, school fees, electricity and internet bills, rent, and mortgage payments. It is important to make your emergency funds easily accessible so that family members can handle emergencies quickly without having to wait to liquidate.

A good way to save up some emergency funds is to set out a certain percentage of your monthly income. Put this money in a checking account or a high-interest savings account and never withdraw from this account except for emergency purposes. To make sure you never forget to remit money to this account monthly, you can set up automatic deposits so that money is automatically transferred from your salary accounts to your emergency funds savings account monthly.

Avoid Bad Debts

Many people have found themselves in some pretty bad unexpected situations due to bad debts. Others are too scared to borrow money at all for fear of not being able to pay it back. Borrowing is sometimes beneficial but only when one takes the time to find some convenient ways to borrow money.

Credit card debts are one reason people find themselves in unexpected financial problems. Unpaid credit card bills will quickly drag down your finances. Taking high-interest loans to settle urgent problems might also get one bankrupt. If you keep yourself away from bad debts, you could channel your money towards better things such as emergency funds, college funds for kids and grandkids, or retirement savings. If you already have bad debts, make it a priority to pay them off as soon as possible so that you can start saving for a rainy day; else you’ll be unprepared for the unexpected.

Be Resilient and Have a Positive Outlook

Since the pandemic, research has shown that a lot more people are starting to feel a lot more pessimistic. This should not be so. One’s outlook on life is a big part of surviving the unexpected. Always look at life from a positive standpoint and have a glass-half-full attitude at all times. Positivity can help one survive really bad situations. Know that adversity is a part of life and embrace the difficult times alongside the good times.