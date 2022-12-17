By K. Anaga –

Udaya Gammanpila’s statement at the age of 52, that the Tamil Problem cannot be solved in 52 days, as reported in a Tamil press, is correct.

Even 520 years will not be enough if you don’t want to solve a problem. It is because of politicians like Udaya Gammanpila, available in plenty in our country, that the Tamil Problem is dragging on. The political problem originated long before Udaya was born and even before his parents decided to bring him into this world, which they may be regretting now. The problem is still existing even 74 years after the birth of so-called independence. After the independence of Ceylon/Srilanka, nothing tangible was achieved except Sinhala /Tamil communal disturbances, periodically, resulting in the birth of Tigers and Today’s bankruptcy. There doesn’t seem to be any redress in the near future.

During the 74 years, various efforts were made by the Sinhala politicians to dethrone the Tamils from their legitimate position, create additional problems, and forget the long-standing political problems of equality.

Colonization, Land Grabbing, and Genocides of the Tamils under various pretexts, including war and communal disturbances at regular intervals, were the day’s order.

This resulted in the Tamils having to concentrate on their day-to-day survival, rather than on the main problem of their Self-rule.

It was aggravated by the successive Sinhala governments after the ‘Sinhala Independence’ in 1948.

Thus, every time a discussion is initiated, the original problem is swept under the carpet, and new problems are included in the agenda. The ‘problems’ are deliberately created to intercept/eclipse the importance of the original political problems. However, the Tamil MPs are delighted even when they are summoned rather than invited for a discussion. Due to the prevailing impasse between the government and the Tamil MPs, their importance is lost- they are considered ‘impotent’ by the people who send them to parliament with high hopes.

One cannot understand the need for discussions to release the political prisoners, and the land grabbed, and inform the reason for the genocide during and after the war.

Was Duminda Silva released following an all-party conference?

Sambanthan, who was not keen to find the where about of the missing persons handed over to the army by their kith & kin, suddenly burst out that they have been “killed”.

Probably he feels that his time is limited and he wants to spill out the beans rather than carry them along with him. Was he a party to this episode?

Another important observation is that all the Tamil parties have agreed on a ‘Federal’ solution spelled out by the Late MR. SJV. Chelvanayakam in 1949, via his Tamil Arasu Kadchi, which was ridiculed by some of the Tamil parties then. A farsighted political philosophy that has withstood 74 years of time. Even now, some parties who support a Federal Solution seem to be doing it in a lukewarm manner and will not hesitate to accept very much less to enable them to keep their ‘status’ in the government.

If Mr. Chelvanayakam’s proposal was accepted then, today all communities in Srilanka may be living together as siblings.

It must be echoed that the Tamil MPs have been summoned by the President not to solve their problem but to mitigate their own problem of ‘bankruptcy’ by inviting the Tamil diaspora assistance through the MPs to help them in their efforts to escape the wrath of the Sinhala youths, who have been taken for a ride down the garden path.

If the Sinhala government/politicians are sincere in solving the Tamil problem, it is imperative that a Federal Constitution, with powers, similar to the powers granted to the states in the USA, Switzerland, Canada, and other countries where federal states exist, may be included in the constitution wherever appropriate and be done with it, rather than solving it in instalments.

Unfortunately, what is included in the constitution with regard to language rights and other matters is not always adhered to.

While I was putting the final touches to this article, I was called urgently by a lady next-door to assist them to understand the ‘Sinhala Only’ spoken by the Defense Ministry officials who had visited her to ascertain facts about her daughter, who had applied for dual citizenship from Australia. So much for the equal right of the Sinhala and Tamil languages enshrined in the constitution.

The irony of it is, when the power-hungry ex-president, MPs, and certain other individuals are trying to renounce their dual citizenship for selfish reasons, this young lady in question, a Tamil, is keen to obtain dual citizenship. Probably, for the love of the country of her birth, despite the inquiry about her in ‘Sinhala Only,’ translated by me with my limited knowledge of Sinhala.

Notwithstanding the problems indicated, it is essential that a ‘Federal Constitution’ be accepted on principle first and thereafter, continue to play the ‘Game of Love’ as siblings.