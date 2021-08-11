7 Usage Ideas for a Basement Conversion

If your home has a basement, converting it into a useable room in the house can be a fantastic investment. Not only will this often add a lot of value to your home, but it can provide more room for your family to do the things that they enjoy or free up space in other key rooms of your home such as the kitchen. There are tons of different things that you can do with a basement conversion and ultimately, it’s up to you to decide what’s going to be best for your household. Whether you want a room that’s used for more practical things or somewhere for the whole family to relax, unwind and have some fun, check out these top basement conversion ideas for inspiration.

Games Room:

If you are a gamer or have gamers in the household, then converting your basement into a games room can be a no-brainer. Not only does it provide a lot of room for all that gaming kit that might be cluttering up your spare room or dining room, but you can also easily add sound-proofing to the basement so that anyone up late at night playing Call of Duty with friends isn’t going to keep the whole family up. Depending on the size of your basement, you could add various gaming stations with different setups to create a truly unique and fun experience. Mounted TVs provide more room for active games on the Wii Fit or Xbox Kinect, and you can set up a space for playing the best VR games with headsets like the Oculus Quest 2, which does not need to be connected to a TV for playing. In one corner you could have a gaming PC set up where you can access your favourite games on Steam, stream your games or play favourites like poker and blackjack. Click here to visit Online Casinos. The site offers a range of reviews, guides, and helpful information to help you choose the best website to spend some valuable gaming time on, based on factors like games on offer, security and new player rewards.

Cinema Room:

If you and your family love watching all the latest films or binge-watching TV shows together, a basement conversion could make the perfect cinema room for you to enjoy. There’s enough room to put a large comfortable sofa and have a big TV mounted on the wall or get a high-quality projector for that authentic cinema experience from home. If you like, you could even get a popcorn machine and don’t forget a mini-fridge to keep your beers, wine, and soft drinks cold for film night. There’s enough space for surround sound and consider using smart lighting so that you can easily dim the lights and turn them off completely to enjoy the film from your seat using your smartphone or even your voice.

Closet:

Are your clothes taking over your living space? If you’re a fashion fanatic and always have to have the latest looks, there’s nothing better than having a dedicated space for fashion and accessories in your home. Keep your bedroom calm and uncluttered and use your basement conversion as a stunning walk-in wardrobe and dressing room. You could organize it like a professional closet with colour-coordinated outfits and include a large dressing table to store all your beauty products with a lit mirror to help you make sure that you look your best every day.

Kids Playroom:

If you are a parent, you might be tired of your kids’ toys taking over the house. If you are constantly stepping on LEGO and picking up toys to put them back in the toy box, you and your kids could both benefit from using your basement conversion as a playroom. There are so many ideas to consider and if your basement is big enough, you could go all out and get some really fun things in there like a ball pit to provide hours of fun. Thanks to in-home smart cameras and modern baby monitors, it’s easier than ever for you to keep a watchful eye on your kids and even talk to them from upstairs while you’re getting on with household chores or work and they’re having tons of fun in their very own playroom.

Utility Room:

While it might not be the most exciting of basement conversion ideas, a utility room can be a very practical use for your basement that will help to make your life much easier. A dedicated room for doing laundry and storing your household cleaning appliances and supplies will keep the clutter out of your kitchen and make cooking and dining more enjoyable. Plus, if your kitchen currently only has the space for one appliance that is connected to the water supply, turning your basement into a utility room can make the space for more helpful appliances like a dishwasher.

Bedroom:

Are you expanding your family? There’s no rule that says bedrooms have to be upstairs and turning your basement into a bedroom can be a great idea to add some more room to your home without having to extend outwards or upwards. Since basements will typically span the entire floor of the home, there is plenty of room to create a stunning, spacious master bedroom along with an en-suite.

Storage:

Finally, a basement conversion can be an ideal place to store all of those things that you need to keep but don’t want to have around the house. If you don’t have a garage to store items like tools, your basement can be an ideal alternative. And, it’s large enough to add a lot of great storage solutions so that you can easily find what you need. While it’s possible to store items in an unconverted basement, this isn’t always recommended due to the risk of damp and mould.

If you have a basement at home, the options for converting it into an extra room in your house are endless.