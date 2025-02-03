75 Years After Independence – Real Possibility Of Ending Sri Lanka’s Bleak Future

By Lionel Bopage –

After 75 years of independence, Sri Lanka has undergone a major political transformation. The National People’s Power (NPP), led by comrade Anura Kumara Dissanayake, secured a landslide victory in the 2024 elections, marking a shift from the previously corrupt and authoritarian family dynasties. This result reflects the aspirations of the 2022 Aragalaya protest movement, which mobilised mass support for change. The NPP now faces the challenge of addressing urgent socio-economic issues such as cost of living, employment, healthcare, and education while maintaining long-term reforms to prevent a return to instability.

Sri Lanka has a history of resisting authoritarianism through democratic means, despite repeated attempts by past leaders to consolidate power. The 2022 Aragalaya movement successfully opposed state repression, and the recent elections indicate a strong public mandate for democratic governance. However, remnants of the old regime could attempt a resurgence through political manipulation, mass propaganda and staged violence, making continued public engagement crucial.

New Government and Challenges

The new parliament is notably different, with a significant number of first-time MPs and a modest increase in female representation. The NPP’s electoral success in the Tamil-majority North suggests a desire for national unity. However, its stance on key ethnic issues remains ambiguous. The NPP opposes federalism and international investigations into past war crimes, despite its commitment to a new constitution and equitable governance. The government’s approach on the military’s continued prominence and the defence budget are yet to be articulated and will be key to the reconciliation process.

Globally, progressive governments have faced major challenges, often encountering opposition from entrenched power structures. Historical cases related to progressive leaders like Patrice Lumumba in Congo, Sukarno in Indonesia and Salvador Allende in Chile highlight the difficulties of implementing radical reform in the face of external and internal resistance. Sri Lanka’s new leadership must navigate these historical lessons to avoid similar pitfalls.

The NPP’s success signals hope for a more democratic and just Sri Lanka but fulfilling public expectations while ensuring long-term stability remains a daunting task. Continued public engagement, effective governance, and careful political manoeuvring will be crucial in steering the country toward a more equitable future.

The Mandate and Future Developments

The future of Sri Lanka depends on how well the new government engages with its diverse population, consults stakeholders, and adheres to democratic principles. The country is gradually recovering from bankruptcy, but it still remains under international financial influence. Unlike previous administrations, the NPP does not seek excessive powers but instead prioritises socio-economic and political reforms.

The government’s Clean Sri Lanka initiative is a very welcome development. It has ambitious goals to transform and rejuvenate the nation through a comprehensive program aimed at environmental, social, and governance reforms. If properly implemented, it has the potential to eradicate rural poverty, enhance environmental cleanliness, build a digital economy, and ensure good governance. The initiative emphasises the importance of community engagement in maintaining public spaces, improving waste management, and promoting ethical principles across society. Clean Sri Lanka is indeed a new system of values and principles, fostering a transformative change towards a sustainable and prosperous future for the country.

The opposition claims that the NPP is merely following the path of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, whose tenure was marked by IMF-imposed austerity, suppression of protests, and political favouritism. He was an unelected President, and his governance failed to improve public sector efficiency, exacerbated economic hardships, and shielded corruption. His policies led to job losses, increased public burdens, and failed attempts at privatisation while maintaining luxurious privileges for the ruling elite. President Wickremesinghe’s administration also implemented policies that undermined human rights and failed to address corruption, making his leadership highly contentious.

In contrast, the NPP government came to power through a democratic movement rather than a socialist revolution. It supports regulated private sector growth, foreign investment, and free trade while maintaining public ownership of essential services. However, concerns remain about whether it will fulfill its promises, such as repealing the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and releasing Tamil political prisoners. There are however discussions about reforms to counterterrorism laws.

Challenges and Reforms

Despite its reformist agenda, the NPP government faces significant hurdles. The military continues to occupy lands belonging to Tamil and Muslim communities. The newly established National Unity and Reconciliation Commission is a positive development.

The NPP aims to reduce tax burdens on the poor, maintain public ownership of key state enterprises, and rationalise government spending. It seeks to boost domestic production, reduce imports, and increase exports to achieve fiscal stability. However, decision-making needs to be transparent in order to silence critics and accept accountability. The continuation of certain bureaucratic practices and discriminatory policies can also cast doubt on the government’s commitment to systemic change.

Conclusion

The NPP’s electorate expects a governance model that eradicates corruption, promotes democracy, and ensures accountability. The new administration has broken away from the traditional political elite, conducting the most peaceful election since independence. However, its performance will be judged by its ability to fully implement its pledges, particularly regarding human rights and minority rights.

While the NPP has attempted to distance itself from neoliberalism, it is not entirely opposed to IMF-backed austerity measures. Its strategy focuses on mitigating the impact of these austerity measures while improving economic management. The government must strike a balance between adhering to fiscal constraints and ensuring social welfare. Increasing tax revenue, managing trade deficits, and curbing corruption will be crucial in achieving sustainable development within a social-democratic framework.

As Sri Lanka marks its 76th independence anniversary, the success of the NPP government will depend on its ability to remain committed to democratic principles, economic stability, and social justice. Only time will tell whether it can deliver on its promises and usher in a new era of governance that genuinely serves the people.