A Beginner’s Guide to NHL Betting 

Sports betting has become a great way for sports fans to fully participate in upcoming games in the season. Compared to keeping up with the latest news or watching live broadcasts, betting on matches is a whole more exciting when there’s a monetary price. Win or lose, sports betting adds extra adrenaline when you’re rooting for your favorite team.

However, sports betting is a lot more complex than just betting for your preferred team. To gain success, gut instinct isn’t enough. For betting newbies out there, here are some NHL betting predictions that will help guide through the beginning of your betting career.

NHL Sports Betting Terms You Need To Know

The best way to get into NHL betting is to have a good understanding of the common terms used amongst bettors. To help you out, here’s a quick crash course on the important hockey betting lingo you need to know.

Moneyline. Betting on the money line for a match is the simplest way to wager on sports. You simply pick a team to win the game.

Puck Line. Betting on the puck line relies on more complex wagers compared to the moneyline. In the puck line, the side your rooting for must win by more than 1.5 goals and the opposing team must lose by no more than 1.5 goals.

Parlay. To parlay is to combine two or more bet types from the same game or across multiple games. This increases your total odds. However, this can also be risky as all plays need to be accurate for a bet to win. As you place more bets, the more you’ll win but it is at a higher risk.

Favorite. Usually the home team or the team with the better record of the season.

Underdog. Generally refers to the visiting team or the team with the weaker record of the season.

Chalk. Refers to the odds on favorites. These odds are low and aren’t usually with betting on due to the profit margin being too small.

Teaser. To buy or sell some goals on a puck line or total bet. This is done to give you better odds or increase your chances of winning with lower odds.

Ways to To Bet on the NHL

After familiarising yourself with the common NHL betting terms, the next important thing to know is the types of bets you can make. To get to know the different ways to bet on an NHL match, keep on reading.

Live Betting. This is the most interactive way to bet on the NHL. You get to see lines constantly adjusting based on live events. Unexpected events like accidents can drastically affect your bet.

Single-game Betting. Betting on individuals that are broken down to a money line, where you bet on one side of a line.

Prop Bets. These are single-game bets based on players. You can bet on stars to score or not, or hit a certain record.

Futures Betting. Placing bets in the offseason or within the season by backing a team to win the Stanley Cup or a certain amount of games. Early bets like these are often at their highest at the beginning of each season. However, they are adjusted throughout the year based on the team’s performance during the season.

By understanding the basic terms and ways of how to place bets on the NHL, you’ll get a better grasp on how to best start off your sports betting career. Remember, betting on matches shouldn’t be based on emotions or gut instincts. To lead a successful betting career, bettors need to study and strategize their betting moves. You must bet smart to win big.