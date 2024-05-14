A Call To Comrade Anura Kumara Dissanayake: Time To Reflect & Adapt

By Ayesh Indranath Ranawaka –

Dear Comrade ,

I write these words with a sense of urgency and anticipation, believing that the time has come to reflect and adapt. The seeds you sow knowingly or unknowingly have reaped a bitter harvest of division and discontent among the people of our Nation. Your brand of politics has had a lasting impact on our society, characterized by its bitterness and divisiveness. From the turbulent events of 71 to the unrest of 88 and 89, the scars of past conflicts continue to haunt us. The stagnant narrative of 76 years of curse and rejection of 225 has perpetuated, casting a shadow over our collective aspirations.

Your ability to mobilize support and empower people to your cause cannot be denied. The meetings last May showed the strength of your organization. But this energy, though powerful, is not without its dangers. It serves as a warning not only to you but to the entire nation.

History has witnessed how mass rallies and public opinion organized by hateful thoughts are lost very quickly. The meteoric rise of leaders like Gotabaya may hasten their downfall. The lack of experience in your ranks is glaring and poses a serious risk to the stability and progress of our country.

It’s not too late to change your course. You have the opportunity to utilize the skills and experience of those who came before you. There are politicians rich in knowledge and expertise willing to contribute to the betterment of our nation.Your can always talk to them in making a strategic plans to implement if you are elected as the President of this country .

I request you to take advantage of this opportunity. Create forward-thinking policies to engage in dialogue, consult and be inclusive. Be it new liberal, socialist or capitalist, the most important thing is that it serves the greater good of our country.

As a patriot who transcends party lines, I urge you to transcend party politics and put the welfare of our nation first. Let’s chart a course guided by strategic planning and collective action where every citizen has the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to our shared future.Loosing this opportunity will pave a way to another “Aragalaya” within a year if you elected and Same people who rallied around you might ask RW to take over again Sorry ,my thoughts .

The journey ahead may be full of challenges, but it is not insurmountable. Together, we can build a brighter tomorrow for generations to come. Good luck.