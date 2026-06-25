A Creative Tribute To Sri Lanka: Hermit Squabbles In The Backdrop Of Galle

By Gayanga Dissanayaka –

Pernille Engelsen Etterlin grew up in Norway, where she completed her veterinary degree. After moving to Sweden, she earned a PhD and has since continued working in Sweden as a deputy state veterinarian. In mid-2025, she moved with her family to Sri Lanka for a year – an experience that opened a new creative chapter in her life.

Initially, Pernille kept a diary while travelling to various places around Sri Lanka. Over time, her entries evolved into poetic short stories accompanied by images. Although her poetry and paintings were initially private, her family encouraged her to share them. She is now a published author of a beautiful collection of poetic short stories and poems titled “Hermit Squabbles in the Backdrop of Galle”, replete with both text and images hand-painted in watercolour.

“The artwork and poetry often inspired each other,” Pernille explained. “Sometimes a painting would lead me to write more, and sometimes a poem would inspire a new artwork. I chose watercolours as my medium because they are playful, forgiving, and allow me to experiment and enjoy the creative process.”

Pernille settled in Galle and Unawatuna, and many of the pieces in her book are inspired by her experiences there. She expresses gratitude for the blessings of beaches, lagoons, religious sites, and local food markets, but emphasises that her poems are mainly inspired by everyday experiences. “One of my poems is about travelling in a tuk-tuk. The experience can sometimes be a little scary, especially at first, but you soon come to appreciate it. I’ve grown to love how tuk-tuks are always nearby, ready to pick you up and take you almost anywhere for a reasonable fare. They’re incredibly convenient and, in their own way, quite amazing.” Other memorable experiences include watching sunsets and the joy of observing hermit crabs, which ultimately inspired the title of her book.

For a time, Pernille visited Unawatuna Beach every day, eagerly awaiting the emergence of baby turtles from their nests. “I was filled with excitement and hope while waiting for this special moment to arrive, but it didn’t happen when predicted,” she recalled. “My first poem reflects the excitement, hope, and anticipation I experienced while waiting for this special moment to arrive.” Her writing was further shaped by both joyful and challenging experiences. During the Ditwa cyclone, although she and her family were safe in Galle, she witnessed how quickly communities mobilised to support affected areas. She and her children contributed by donating and packing essential goods. “It also made me think about how I could contribute in other ways,” said Pernille. This reflection became part of the book’s purpose: “I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to develop my creative side while also creating something that may help support others. All the profits from the book are donated to the SOS Children’s Villages organisation in Sri Lanka.” As a long-time supporter of the international SOS Children’s Villages organisation, she found the choice to donate felt natural. “I know they are a very reliable and committed organisation,” she said.

Pernille has always enjoyed travelling. The diversity of environments, cultures, and history, as well as the delights of trying foreign cuisines, inspire her. “I really love Sri Lankan food. Early on, I attended a cooking course designed for tourists, which turned out to be very useful. I learned all the basics of making Sri Lankan curries. The most memorable recipe was the coconut sambal. “Unless you are accustomed to coconuts, you have no idea how to handle one. There were so many steps to it – first shredding, then using the large knife to cut it open in that signature manner, scraping out the meat, and finally preparing the dish. Sri Lankans are surprisingly quick at making the dish, but it takes effort, and it was fascinating to learn,” recalled Pernille fondly.

As a foreigner, Pernille is struck by the friendliness of the Sri Lankan people and how safe it feels being a visitor here. “In many other countries, it feels unsafe walking in tourist areas after dark, but that doesn’t generally apply to Sri Lanka. An example of this is found in one of my poems, in which I describe the magic in walking on the ramparts in Galle Fort after dark. Walking around Galle Fort, with its rich history and vibrant life, is simply amazing,” she said.

Not all experiences were idyllic. One of the poems was inspired by a visit to Kabalana Beach. “This beach is very representative of many in Sri Lanka; it is very seductive but also latently dangerous. I was enjoying myself in the water when, without warning, I was caught in a rip current,” she said. She recalls this incident with gratitude, as a young Sri Lankan man quickly paddled out and helped her to back to shore. This experience made it into her book as a celebration of kindness, and she hopes it will encourage readers to think twice before swimming in unfamiliar waters.

Pernille is in awe of Sri Lanka’s rich wildlife, diverse birds, lush plants, and its splendid natural environment. “Sri Lanka is incredibly lush and green. There are so many fantastic tropical insects and sounds that you may encounter,” noted Pernille. “I especially loved our visit to the Sinharaja rainforest, where we found ourselves surrounded by fireflies after sunset. For Sri Lankans, it might be a completely normal experience, but for my family and me, it was absolutely magical. Being in the middle of a dark rainforest, surrounded by countless fireflies, felt ethereal.”

Pernille recalls other amusing encounters, such as being surprised by crocodiles in the Battaramulla Lake. “Dealing with the ants in the kitchen has also been a challenge that inspired a poem, but I have also encountered scorpions and centipedes. In Unawatuna, monkeys would often swing by and take our belongings. The squirrels in Sri Lanka are funny, mischievous and amazing. It is crazy that they can walk straight up the highest buildings without falling. But these squirrels also complain a lot. One house we lived in had an eight-foot-long, thick snake in the garden. According to the landlord, it wasn’t dangerous, but it was creepy. However, over time, we learnt to co-exist with all these creatures and realised they are all part of Sri Lanka’s charm. “I hope that, over time, Sri Lanka can preserve its unique natural environment and rich biodiversity,” said Pernille.

Ultimately, Pernille hopes that readers, both locals and visitors, will recognise familiar situations and find humour in her poetry. Reflecting on what she would like readers to take away from her book, she offers a simple thought: “I hope to reach readers both young and old, encouraging them to discover the beauty and joy found in their ordinary surroundings. Funny or odd experiences are all around us, but if we don’t pay attention, they simply pass us by.”