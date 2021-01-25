A Fervent Message To Lankan Mothers Through Sirasa Lakshapathi 

By Rifaq Azhar –

Nowadays, Shukra Munawwar became the talk of the town due to her remarkable achievement in Sirasa Laksapathi quiz competition. Yes, she is unique and became an icon at national level. Indeed, her knowledge she acquired through voracious reading at early age is amazing. People from all walks of life irrespective of their ethnic identities appraised her wholeheartedly and saw her victory as their own due to her pleasant personality and admirable qualities and more importantly the way she looks at the things around her with broader view even at her young age.

Here, I wish to draw the attention towards another woman whom we should have rewarded for her perseverance and hard work. While celebrating life time achievement and progress of Shukra Munnawwar with burst of applause, we forgot to recognise the role her mother played for the glorious moment of her beloved daughter. Of cause, Shukra’s dedication and endless efforts should be appreciated but her mother’s sacrifices in all facet of life is paramount importance than Shukra’s since she single-handedly faced all obstacles and impediments ahead of her in order to produce such vibrant and well-disciplined daughter who was able to attract millions of hearts towards her.

Simply saying, the success of Shukra is not success of her alone. It is a collective effort of a family under the purview of strict mother. Amid, many hardships doubled with financial constraints, the mother had to raise her daughter with freedom, sense of responsibility and adherence to ethics. It doesn’t mean that her father do nothing to her daughter. Obviously, we cannot brush off the role of her father who was an inspiration to her as she stated. In fact, Shukra’s father was the mason of her dream by the time her mother was the guardian of it.

Here, my intention is to highlight the role of a mother who broke all forms of illusion among many protagonists of feminism who keep raising their voice against discrimination and male dominance and came out from lethargy without being stagnant at a point in order to move forward with enthusiasm. Being such a dynamic and exemplary mother to her daughter is not easy task. It is obviously a hot bed. Shukra acknowledged all kind of supports, courage and warmth of love and affection that her parents especially her mother extended to her during the hard time. She enjoys complete freedom under this strict mother without crossing the limitation which her parents draw.

As said, Shukra’s mother has been the backbone of her impoverished family. She never set back or frustrated for the plight that her family encounters. Instead, she was ready to go any extend for the betterment of her family in general and especially for making her daughter’s dream true while taking care of her ailing husband. Another reason why I am trying to turn the attention towards this charismatic mother is that apart from Shukra’s burning desire and passion to achieve her dream, she possess love and compassion towards native culture and indigenous traditions which were deeply seated in her all expressions and explanations. Moreover, she aspires to be a role model for younger generation. You may guess who would have instilled in her those cherished seeds which were rooted deeply.

Being an average mother, she has a dream for her daughter but surprisingly mother’s dream was far beyond than what daughter has been dreaming of. It is not surprising to say as well that courage, determination and perseverance of an average mother have been driven into her beloved daughter. She raised her daughter while inculcating the rays of hope, optimism, confidence, determination, perseverance and will power along with respect to the native culture and adherence to traditions. Yes, she proclaimed that woman can do anything. The vivid testimony for this statement is her mother herself. The mother almost succeeded in her dream for her daughter while taking care of ailing husband and managing household activities simultaneously. This is why we should cherish the noble role of this mother. Not only as a guardian of her daughter, but she acts as the driven force where she has been an instrumental for the success of her daughter while preserving some sort of basic ethics and affection towards Nation and native culture.

I used to think of why prophet of Islam said that ‘the heaven is under the foot of your mother’ without generalising this entitlement to entire women. Yes, I realized that role of mother is unique unlike the roles play by daughter or sister or even wife. In fact, a mother is epitome of hope, determination, hard work and love. Being a paid CEO of a business realm is not a big deal but being the foundation for an empire constructed on knowledge, morality and sense of humanity is the highest and noble position in the wold and even hardest too. In this respect, this mother didn’t shrink her role within certain periphery. Shukra’s mother is one of kind who dreamt of establishing an empire for her family unlike other women who keep fighting for equal rights.

There are so many women like Shukra’s mother with a dream of establishing own empire. Unfortunately we failed to recognise and empower such hidden super heroes in our society. We undermined their roles in the creation of exemplary generation who are equipped with knowledge, patriotism and moral values. Moreover, we curtained the potentiality of such women within four walls or inside offices for meagre emolument and some perks instead of giving them the rein to create a valued based society as Shukra’s mother did so. As we can see, Shukra’s personality and calibre were architected by her parents. Sukra’s chapters didn’t finish yet. Now everybody started to read her chapters. But, before that, we should turn the chapters of Shukra’s mother as to how she was able to produce such intelligent daughter.