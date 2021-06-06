“A Lot Of Journalists Killed In The Past Were ‘Third-Class’ – Don’t Be Third Class”: Health Official Lashes Out At Reporter 

The journalists who were killed in the past were “third class” a government official was caught on camera saying, in response to probing questions by a reporter at a press briefing on Thursday (3) afternoon.
“Don’t be a third class journalist,” the official shouted.
De facto spokesman for the Ministry of Health Dr Hemantha Herath lashed out against a journalist who was asking probing questions about the Ministry of Health compelling people in the Kandy District to sign a form agreeing to receive only a single dose of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine. Health Ministry officials have been unable to respond to the question in past interactions with the media.
“A journalist is someone who has a very big responsibility and high standards. There are third class journalists too. I know that many of those journalists who were killed in the past were third class ones. I’m not saying that high ranking, respectable journalists in this country have not faced harm,” Dr Herath said.
“Don’t confuse the political authorities with bureaucrats,” Dr Herath added. “When you ask a question we provide a response in the first instance,” the Health Ministry spokesman said, implying he did not want to face continuous questions on the same subject. Those questions should be directed to the Minister of Health, he said. It was because of this kind of line of questioning that government officials did not want to face the media, he claimed.
Herath is a former MoH deputy director health services now retired. However, he claims he functions as the media spokesman for the Ministry at the special request of Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.
Watch the MoH official’s remarks:
Thiru / June 6, 2021
Sinhalese only,
Buddhism first,
Tamils, Muslims and other minorities are second class or worse,
Journalists killed by the state agents are third class.
The government will decide who are third class.
Practice eugenics to make Sri Lanka pure Sinhala Buddhist like
what Hitler tried to make pure Aryan Germans!
Eagle Eye / June 6, 2021
Ari / June 7, 2021
Going by your comments it is safe to say that you would never make a journalist, let alone a good one at that!
nimal fernando / June 7, 2021
The country has gone past the point of no return …….. it only took a few shameless leaders …….
Eagle Eye / June 6, 2021
GATAM / June 6, 2021
Are there journalists in Tamil Elam?
leelagemalli / June 6, 2021
Can anybody of you please define us
who are the third class journalists ?
Who are the first class journalists
I guess all those who work for the mlechcha govt of GOTLER are first class journos according to them.
All those make every effort to bring independent news, are according to them third class journos.
Was Lasantha Wikramathunga a third class journalist ? To my knowledge he was one of the independent journalists we ever had in this country in recent times.
Was Federika Janz a third class journalist ? No, all the kind of journos won the hearts and minds of the people that waited for the facts based news through their columns.
Humble / June 7, 2021
Sinhalese trying to erase tamils.
Chinese trying to erase all sri lankans.
leelagemalli / June 7, 2021
Let s wake up SLEEPING SIMON- NANDASENA…
The COVID death numbers are on a rise as no times in the past.
June 6 (GMT)
Updates
2,976 new cases and 86 new deaths in Sri Lanka [source]
June 5 (GMT)
Updates
3,103 new cases in Sri Lanka [source]
June 4 (GMT)
Updates
3,410 new cases and 48 new deaths in Sri Lanka [source]
June 3 (GMT)
Updates
3,297 new cases and 42 new deaths in Sri Lanka [source]
June 2 (GMT)
Updates
June 1 (GMT)
3,306 new cases and 39 new deaths in Sri Lanka [source]
May 32
Updates
2,877 new cases and 43 new deaths in Sri Lanka [source]
Sugandh / June 6, 2021
This is Third class behaviour which we have come to expect from officials of the double-Paksa regime.
This third class Dr. fitting in perfectly and seizing the opportunity.
What we should realise from 6.9million electing rogues to power is that vast of our citizenry needs to evolve morally. The birth of double-Paksa regime is a strong indication of the level of moral decadence in our citizenry.
Back in Oct/Nov 2019, many of those Colombo voters who casted their vote for “Gotler” were mum on their [shameful] choice while the UNPers lamented openly.
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / June 6, 2021
Who are the first class journalists ?
HLD Mahindapala, Shenali Waduge, Malinda Seneviratne etc.
leelagemalli / June 6, 2021
Dr GS,
According to the rulers, all work for HIRU TV, Derana TV and several other channels and news papers that play housana for the promotion of Rajaakshe rascals, are defined as first class journalists.
Humble / June 7, 2021
There is an irony here.
Any journalist who does not tell the truth about covid being a hoax created to justify injecting people with an illegal medical experiment, is a 3rd class journalist!
Same applies for any politician who does not speak the truth also.
So in reality pretty much the entire journalist and political profession in sri lanka is filled with 3rd class people.
leelagemalli / June 6, 2021
Sugandh,
today can we say anything to be first class ? If we expect it from alleged high criminals being in the leadership, then we should be real jokers.
All these were expected even by school going children, if Rajapakshes and their henchmen would be brought back to power. Today those punnaku drinkers, that voted for their come back behave like crocodiles fed with clay – the saying which is common in sinhala vernacular
my dear sensitive readers, it is high time, those voted for criminals be treated with MADU WALIGAYEN.
leelagemalli / June 7, 2021
leelagemalli / June 7, 2021
We will alert to the rules, thank you CT.
Good Sense / June 6, 2021
This Doctor has taken a lifelong oath, to heal people and not to justify any killing, whatsoever, so much so, that no present-day doctor is a witness even to an execution of a death sentence. I am amazed that this doctor, reduced himself to be the media secretary of the minister, a political appointment, and claim the cover of a public servant, although for certain purposes such as the bribery act and others he is deemed a public servant, draws a salary from the state and what more if he holds that position for more than five years, then he can get a separate pension. In his admonition of not be a third-class journalist implies that not to get killed. Not all members of the fourth estate follow their code of ethics but that does not give a license to threaten with death. This incident seems to be related with the alleged death threats one of the online media personnel has got and published in the net. I have commented many times that whether the era after Nov 2019 be NGR or SRP it would be the same. Of course, during papa Preme’s the retribution is swift and severe.
Devin / June 6, 2021
Absolutely agree with this sentiment from Good-sense. about Dr.’s needing to “Heal-People”.
As far as the question is concerned, it seems perfectly justified. In fact with 40+ 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠-𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐚𝐲, media scrutiny has scope to be much tougher than this.
As a representative of the Ministry of Health Dr. Herath must be ready to answer such media-questions. or move-on to a role with no Media-interaction.
SJ / June 6, 2021
GS
The Hippocratic Oath seems a thing of the ancient past.
Many had forgotten it when medical practice became a career, but it was still the norm.
It is now business. Ethics come second to money.
Ask any doctor why he chose the profession.
There are still doctors who are dedicated to the profession, while a significant number (thankfully, not yet a majority) are utter cynics.
Barr Kuimarakulasinghe who passed away recently and Mark Amarasinghe were two great surgeons I know who on principle refused to do private consultancy when that option was given by JRJ in the late 1970s. But such people are rare.
Good Sense / June 7, 2021
Although Sri Lanka as a country is almost dead, we as those who live in it must do our part to make it live longer if we cannot make it vibrant. Towards that extent, it is paramount that all professionals must adhere to their oath of enrollment as well as maintaining professional ethics. To the general public, the Hippocrates Oath may be a thing of the past but if we don’t remind the fellows of their sacred oath they would be more Hippocratic. We all know that from top to bottom in Sri Lanka it is “Money! Money! Money!”, even the professionals, although we do find the kind hearted angels once in a blue-moon.
RBH59 / June 6, 2021
What class is this
GMOA Does Stunning U-Turn On Kurunegala Hospital Director Weerabandara Who Led Persecution Against Dr Shafi
Fred / June 6, 2021
It goes to show that there are also third class doctors!
Mallaiyuran / June 6, 2021
Dhammika Paani Pavitra’s tail is barking more than the dog wagging. If this Modaya’s Sinhala Buddhist Jury verdict decides that a journalist is Third Grade, then the Rapist army has to White Van him/her and execute? The Modaya seems to be feeling proud of the time of his masters’ olden times, when the Asian Miracle, The Wildlife Sanctuary, SinhaLE Lankawe was below Iran, Afghanistan… and achieved 174 out of 179 in Media Persons, safety. The affected journalist must complain to HRCSL, Media Unions and Free Media organizations. This half-baked Weather – Mathaiya Modaya is not the one decides the proper Media Ethics.
Ajith / June 6, 2021
Dr. Herath accepts a truth that it they who killed the journalists in the past. If they feel you are a third class journalist you will be murdered. Thats what they did to Lasantha and other human rights activists. He also warn journalists not to ask questions and if you ask it will be the same. Unfortunately, Buddhists priests and some doctorates and professors who should stand for people are on the side of those who murder journalists and innocents.
Raj-UK / June 6, 2021
There are journalists who suck up to the powerful for crumbs, just as some doctors in SL, who can be categorised as 3rd class. Is the Health Ministry spokesman implying that journalists were bumped off because of their ‘3rd class reporting’, in which case, do they deserve such a fate, even as lousy reporters? A journalist is expected to ask probing questions in order to report the truth but such brave journalists are intimidated, at least, that has been acknowledged by his statement not denying that ‘….high ranking, respectable journalists in this country have not faced harm”
By the way, who has to answer questions, political authorities or bureaucrats? Does a persistent question (obviously for confirmation) makes it 3rd class reporting? As the spokesman for Ministry of Health, isn’t he expected to clarify policy & strategy of the Ministry? Wonder how he would rate the conduct of an uneducated, backward thinking Health Minister who believes in divine intervention? Third class or lower?
old codger / June 6, 2021
Many Sri Lankan “professionals” are anything but that. They aren’t really educated, they have only passed the required exams and might wear a tie. There are Professors who believe in Dhammika Peniya and GMOA Presidents who haven’t heard of the Green Revolution.
There are also environmentalists who have no idea about basic Chemistry or the size of the ocean:
“Q Yes we don’t see many animals are being washing ashore?
You won’t be able to see that. It just dissolves the flesh. This is due to a huge quantity of nitric acid. “
At the moment the above was being said by Dr. Ajantha Perera about the Xpress Pearl ship, divers were under it and didn’t have their flesh dissolved!
MyView / June 6, 2021
……….divers were under it and didn’t have their flesh dissolved!………
Implying of course the divers were brave so as to go without wearing protective gear and body suits and no diving gear with oxygen tanks.
old codger / June 7, 2021
My view,
“and no diving gear with oxygen tanks.”
The concentration of Nitric Acid that Ajantha Perera was implying would have dissolved any oxygen tank. Professionals should know better than to give glib answers that satisfy journalists.
The real reason why thousands of dead fish are not seen is that the acid if any is diluted to harmless levels. The fact is that lightning produces more nitric acid than the Xpress Pearl
MyView / June 7, 2021
Believe what you may.
…The concentration of Nitric Acid that Ajantha Perera was implying would have dissolved any oxygen tank……
Directly exposed soft Fish skin against hardened alloy metal oxygen tanks are not comparable. The oxygen tanks are hardened metal alloys, to go down to depths of 30 – 40 metres.
…that lightning produces more nitric acid than the Xpress Pearl…
The Xpress Pearl carried 24 Tons ( Repeat Tons) of HNO3 and this was dispersed in a concentrated small area is far more potent than atmospheric acid rain ( which also has SO2 for reactions between them) and which falls in a thunderstom with millions of gallons of water, is really not comparable.
MyView / June 7, 2021
Dear OC,
My only concern is that a genuine environment protector (who I do not know personally) is not struck down on untenable premises.
They serve us without expecting much in return.
cugan / June 6, 2021
The medical entity becomes day to day political converners either SLMC,GMOA ,once respectable profession now most of them are greedy like our 225 santhosams
Priests preach politics,politicians telling us to closed your eye,telling us to not to listen others it’s new yoga trend
Buddha Allah Shiva who ever it is pls step in our soil to clear out mess and prosperous
RBH59 / June 6, 2021
A Lot Of Journalists Killed In The Past Were ‘Third-Class
This doctor is prooving that the killing has happened for third class people
justice / June 6, 2021
A prominent journalist Lasantha Wickrematunga was killed on the highway by army men riding motorcycles long ago.
He was NOT “third class”.
The man he accused of corruption, is now ‘first citizen’.
His daughter failed in her attempt for justice for the slaying.
This will be a blot on our nation forever.
Noel / June 6, 2021
One judge the country’s rulers and culture by their tolerance to news reporters and freedom to express and even protest. Yesterday Israel had joined the bad states by assaulting and arresting the reporter from Algerzeera,truly shameful.
Andare 2.0 / June 6, 2021
Mahila / June 6, 2021
Does the good Doctor implies to say that all 1st and 2nd class Journos are protected and safeguarded from misfortune?
That is good news.
We’ll still be left with some purified media personnel to feed us news!
Mahila / June 6, 2021
This is the wonder of Asia and the world.
The Journalist who was awarded the highest award for investigative journalism by an American institute is according to this pronouncement a 3rd class journalist!
What category one would classify the medic who claimed so, for asking a question at a media conference to ensure the integrity of the information to ensure reporting the news accurately?
Does the medic’s have a practice of revisiting whatever medical process he has gone through with their patient to ensure accuracy and integrity of the medical procedure? Or is this anathema to elite Sri Lankan medical professionals.
No wonder we had some cases, where post operation, patients have to be opened up to recover, medical instruments used for operating the patient inside the body and well sutured!
In Sri Lanka human life is dispensable, especially 3rd class; the poor and down trodden. We now know, 3rd class journalist too qualify.
cugan / June 6, 2021
cugan / June 6, 2021
Humble / June 7, 2021
In the west there are large numbers of people coming together to take legal action against those who perpetrated this fake pandemic, illegal lockdowns and the highly illegal medical experiment (aka covid ‘vaccine’)
And in this backward banana republic of sri lanka, people are arguing over the vaccination rate not being fast enough and urging for more lockdowns.
Simon / June 7, 2021
This Doctor retired but agreed to be the “Media Spokesman” of the Ministry of Health at the request of the Minister, must first understand what his “JOB” is. For all intend and purposes, he is a “Media Person” that encomposses the functions of a “Journalist” for the Ministry and the Minister of Health. He is “DUTY BOUND” to explain, clarify and make public the Ministry’s activities, in that, the “Media and Journalists” are “DUTY BOUND” to do the same function for and on behalf the people. So why there needs to be a “Confrontation” in explaining and clarfying matters.? This Doctor, in undertaking this “JOB” should have known, that it is more than that of a “Media Spokesman”, but in all it’s the job of a “LAUNDRYMAN”. This Doctor has started swiming in “Unchartered Waters”. Watching this “Episode” over the social media, Somawathi, who helps my wife in household chorous has “murmered”: “Ballage vade Booruwa Kranna Giyahama Oka Thami Venne” (This is what happens when a Donkey undertakes the job of a Dog) Isn’t Somawathi a better “tempared” “Media Spokesman” tha this “Doctor”?
leelagemalli / June 7, 2021
My dear SIMON,
-Mahindananda ALuthagamage added to media last night that MEDIA spokesman’s resignation was based on his pvt grounds. If anything comes from MAHINDANANDA whose profile is comparable to the high criminals and fraudsters in the bunch, would not remain long in his position that longer. There men were not rounded up by GOOD GOVERANCNE investigations set on them, however, this time, people will have to kick out them from traditional politics. I see something in today s context, but I really dont know what it is. THose who could have brains to see it different, were also among those 6.9 mio of voters. These portions would make a real change next time, paving way all high crimals be caught by their horns. Did you know this Mahindananda was reported to have purchased a house in CENTRAL LONDON , its worth was 2 million sterling pounds. The man had started his carrier with a monthly salary of 1500 rupees, by the time, he entered to parliamentary politics. JVP made the calculaltions, and did some research, no means the bugger should not have earned those sums in fair means. So is the records are in terms of MAHINDA RAJAPAKSHE. Asked how Mahindananada earned that much of wealth- was answered, that he is coming from a family generation, with his elders were claimed to have few hundreds of acres for their own.
heshan / June 7, 2021
