A Nation In Distress

By Padmani Mendis –

I communicate regularly with friends with whom I studied in Birmingham some 58 years ago. On hearing of the election of the new president Gerry wrote to me still with concern because of what she had heard about him. She asked such questions as “Will you have enough food? Will India and the IMF still help you to get out of the situation you are in? Are you worried about Martial Law?” She was listening to BBC to access whatever news she could of my country.

I replied to her: I am worried that our young protestors, continuing their struggle to clean our country of a corrupt political system will be charged with batons, thrashed, tear-gassed, imprisoned and tortured. And I am worried because they will not give up their struggle and continue to suffer in this same way.

I am worried because a new leader who professes democracy may become repressive. He has started already with instructions to the Armed Forces to take any action they thought necessary under Emergency laws. This in spite of the BASL indicating clearly that an Emergency at this time is not supported by the law. With that authoritarianism and the persistence of the protestors who may be joined by Trade Unions, their joint action I fear may well lead to a breakdown of law and order; to a state of anarchy. So your question about Martial Law is a distinct possibility. I am worried that the hopes and dreams we had the evening before this president was elected have gone. Vanished.

I am worried that my country will not be able to get back the many hundreds thousands of dollars of our people’s money that the Rs are alleged to have robbed and have hidden in tax havens and never-to-be-disclosed investments.

I am worried the new president will grant immunity from prosecution to the past president and his R family. I am worried that the past president will be allowed to live in our country and that our scarce resources will be used to give him security and protection for life. I am worried that the new president will protect and foster the popularity of the R son and groom him as a successor. I am worried because the son R is reputed to be the wealthiest of the Rs; shrood enough to have allegedly an enormous investment in crypto currency amongst others that will never be disclosed. I worry what will become of my country should that happen. Because then he has a son also to be groomed to ensure the continuity of the dynasty.

We know that our wealthy neighbour India and the IMF and others will not let our poor people starve for long because it is not in their interest to let them do so. Every time a good “friend” bails us out it is to get something of our beautiful country in return – their pound of flesh as it were. The same goes for international organizations controlled by western countries.

I am worried because our purportedly “People’s Constitution” has let us down badly. As recent events demonstrate, it has protected the few in power, supposedly the incorruptible but in reality the inherently corruptible – members of our “people’s parliament”.

My interest and knowledge on the Constitution is that of an interested citizen. I am not an attorney. But I ask is this a “People’s Constitution?” I answer, “No it is one that that has protected politicians”. I am led to believe this because of events leading to the election of the new president. It is a “Parliamentarians’ Constitution”. And we can expect it to continue as such.

Am I just being cynical? I think not. I have always been a realist; a pragmatist. Both in my personal and professional life. This is me on behalf of my people who I love.