A Stitch In Time Saves Nine

By M. M. Janapriya –
Did we apply that all important stitch in time. Definitely not and why? The next two lines of the poem summarizes it all.
Our pearls of wisdom divine,
Cast before all walks of swine.
Introduction
I am really devastated that despite all the advice and warnings of a disastrous outcome given by senior doctors like us, the Government of Sri Lanka (GOSL) sleep walked the nation to the cliff edge. People in and around the driving seat of the GOSL either were too pigheaded to heed expert advice or were in denial that the wicked folk would not come to our door from the next or indeed deliberately let the virus spread and wanted `Naatha’ and other gods to take care of the nation. I only hope their narrative as per advice of medical imbeciles like Maha-chora Velusumana was not “let the virus spread conferring herd immunity while we work towards saving the economy. If this meant some oldies and even younger ones dying so be it”
History
I felt retired hurt, not from my professional life but from my journalistic life but I keep coming back. I feel risen as a phoenix ready to take to the skies again. I was a constant writer to CT on Corona from Feb 2020 till now and have written around 13 or more articles so far. Links to almost all of these were sent to the President too. In my last article to your esteemed press titled Stop Politicking with corona, I did point out all the mistakes the GOSL had made, up until that time and begged of them to learn from those. Not to be. What these clowns should realize is that while they may be super stars and beat even Usain Bolt for speed at taking home public funds they are not at all experts in preventive medicine. Hence if those who are unfortunate enough to be taken before the law for serious crime can be sentenced to be executed by a method of their choice, all those who are in the steering committee to prevent Covid spread and deaths in Sri Lanka should be taken before a criminal court, ideally an international one for mass murder of their nation by either blissful negligence or audacious inaction.
Government Culpability
I have written on all topics below and hence do not propose to repeat them. Please care to google or read this article of mine which touches on all of the above bungles and fumbles of the government.
Navy sailor saga:- Sailors let on holiday before completing quarantine period
Great Kandakadu debacle:- Probably sent infected drug addicts from Welisara prison
Trans-Lanka Funeral of Thonda:- Soon after the first lockdown was lifted Thonda’s coffin paraded length and bredth of the countryr with government blessings oblivious to health guidelines.
General elections:- Held during a period in which Covid-19 was still spreading. DGHS was probably made to say it was ok to hold election
Garment Factory brings delta:- Infected labour from Visakhapatnam brought to SL spread via Minuwangoda Peliyagoda to all corners of the country
Bio bubble tourism:- of Bacillus Medius Kingside and the roly poly Rantungs
Hijacked vaccination programme:- Threw the expert recommendation to the WPB and pressed on with silhil servant’s way of plundering for politicos and doling out to even 30s to `get the work force vaccinated’, my foot!
New Year relaxation:- Insane relaxation of restrictions on movement for the new year.
All these show that the GOSL did not care a tuppence about the nation at large. 6 sub-humans blasted themselves killing hundreds 6 months or so prior to the presidential elections frightening the guts off the nation. People feared for their lives and voted Gota to power who promised them sterling security. The defence secretary showed his prowess by totally annihilating the LTTE but metamorphosed to President he has cut a sad figure. Covid-19 Genie was allowed to escape unchecked so now it has the upper hand and is indeed calling the shots. Present tragic situation of SL is one of governments own making. An `own goal’. Really? May be not. In this match against people it may well be a goal well directed in to the people’s net.
Sri Lankan Vishala Mahanuwara
Government sniggered at the western countries saying “we were the best in Covid control”. Their boot licker GOMA (cow dung) president boasted he would not refuse a 110 year old an ICU bed. Have they now swallowed the humble pie or have they got megalomaniac dysphagia to solid lies? They test little to keep patient numbers down but patients dying at home, ` on admission’ to hospital, on hospital corridors and on the wayside tells the true story. I have said this before and I am reiterating it once again now.
Daily tests done by Lankans is a paltry 20,000. Daily test needed to catch all infected is 20,000/million = 460,000. Therefore we are doing 1/23 of the needed tests. Hence GOSL numbers should be multiplied by 23 to get the real figures. When the dead are 187 the actual number should be close to 4301 and when the number of patients is 3000 real number should be 69000. As this is an arithmetical calculation real figures could be different but this must be closer to the truth than anything else I know.
Please watch this recording of Derana 360 which interviewed the Physician in charge of the IDH Colombo and concentrate on what he says between minutes 40.25 and 41.36. He says this is like a Kisa Gothamie Jathaka story restaged. Cannot find a mustard seed from a non covid-striken household. This is the real situation on the ground today.
Official Government Response
This is what Minister Romesh Pathirana said on the 10th August 2021 to the Journalist of the News 1st Amani Nilar. “While the Government takes recommendations proposed by the health sector into account, curfew will not be implemented until absolutely necessary”. We must note that Pathirana is in the peadiatric age group in the vast ocean of medical knowledge and he does not know what he says or indeed does. Keheliya the brand new Minister of Health is not a medical man in real life but he seems to think that he has completed a medical career on Google. This is what he had said on the same interview. “The only solution we have at the moment is the vaccine. After we vaccinate the population, then it’s up to God” This man too has no clue on what he is talking about. When such people run the country it can only run backwards. This is the link for the interview. https://www.newsfirst.lk/2021/08/10/its-upto-the-vaccine-and-god-keheliya/
Mahanayakes who may also be not up to their own job of preaching proper Dhamma to the nation chipped in to control Covid-19 and wanted the 1 week lockdown. Government bent backwards and in a jiffy lockdown came in for what? Steed had bolted quite a few weeks ago and the stable is empty but not of Covid-19. Current lockdown will have little or negligible effect even if it is applied for 3 continuous months.
Don’t blame lockdowns saying they are ineffective. They are and have been shown by countries like NZ Australia and even Vietnam to be very effective. In Sri Lanka ruled by know it all but knows little right honourables and their corrupt henchmen like ‘Sil hil servants’ it is often applied way too late. When applied too late nothing is effective, not even lockdowns. Keheliya and Romesh please remember, lockdown is a preventive measure that should be applied early and pressed on with to bring the transmission of the virus down to manageable levels so that hospitals could cope and not a last ditch attempt to plug holes in the sinking ship or a last straw to hang on to. Heed advice from experts. It takes a lot to know that you don’t know. It takes a lot to be humble in a vest of power. It takes a lot to be truthful in a world of damn liars. However it is all worth it. You should be a worthy human being whom Corona should and would keep it’s ugly spikes off. If not all of you guys will fall in to the same mass grave you have dug for those elderly unsuspecting people on whose shoulders you romped home to power and your leaders were returned home to safety.
chiv / August 25, 2021
Doc I can feel the anger and frustration of yours. Take a deep breadth and count from 100 backwards, it helps. Remember this is how Rajapaksa owned Lanka has been since they claimed it as family entity. Yet 6.9 million including you elected them. It is not just Covid but economy, development, education, employment – – – are in shatters.
chiv / August 25, 2021
Doc my sincere advise is to stick to medicine and not venture elsewhere like standardization. Though I had serious misgiving with “army doing fantastic job”, I fully agreed with each and every article of yours in relation to Covid. Now you too agree it should have been health experts and not the army in charge of steering committee. My intention is not to nit pick but to quote “hence if those who are unfortunate enough to be taken before the law for serious crimes can be sentenced, to be executed by their own choice, all those in the steering committee to prevent Covid spread and deaths in Sri Lanka should be taken before a criminal court ideally an international one for mass murder of their nation by either blissful negligence or audacious inaction” Doc, isn’t it the same those poor Tamil victims are demanding for the past 10 years. Now that the country is under threat,feeling hopeless/helpless, worthless and the intense fear that no one is immune (Mangala) is making you to write what a community has been going through all their life. Thanks for being unbiased and outspoken on this matter.
Ajith / August 25, 2021
Dr. M.M. Janapriya,
“Links to almost all of these were sent to the President too. In my last article to your esteemed press titled Stop Politicking with corona, I did point out all the mistakes the GOSL had made, up until that time and begged of them to learn from those. “
Do you think any one in the Presidential office read any of your articles?
“all those who are in the steering committee to prevent Covid spread and deaths in Sri Lanka should be taken before a criminal court, ideally an international one for mass murder of their nation by either blissful negligence or audacious inaction”
Why for international one? Why not national one?
Do you understand that this President and Government are from King Family endorsed by Lord Buddha to do whatever they want including mass murder?
old codger / August 25, 2021
“Heed advice from experts. It takes a lot to know that you don’t know. It takes a lot to be humble in a vest of power. “
Does Dr.J expect this genius of a President elected by 69 lakhs of gullibles to admit that he knows nothing about viruses? The same guy who declined to cancel the Esala Perahera with its 5000 participants because that would bring bad luck to the country?
This man handles the pandemic the same way he handled the war. Straightforward enough, really. In both cases, everybody ends up dead. A country gets the leaders (and voters) that it deserves.
RizMoh / August 25, 2021
Please note the situation of Florida state. They have had no lockdown or mask laws since September 2020. That is, a whole year of absolutely no laws related to COVID. Yet look at the chart of cases and deaths on Google. The viral activity rises and falls as it wills, with policy playing no part.
Florida teaches us that lockdowns and mask laws serve no purpose and do not improve the situation. They in fact worsen the situation by, not only causing economic activity to come to a halt, making us all poorer as a result, but also introducing a whole plethora of new problems in the form of Deaths of Despair (deaths caused by depression, alcoholism and drug abuse, and related), as well as deaths caused by diseases undiagnosed (cancers, heart problems etc.) as patients keep away from doctors due to fear.
Furthermore our children don’t go to school, and why should they not, since they are the most capable of resisting the virus and acting as a barrier and shield towards the older population. “Focused protection”, i.e. protection of the vulnerable is what we needed, not this wholesale lockdown that does so much harm.
It is a good thing the GOSL did not listen to the doctors. Doctors are not educated in the wide ranging ramifications and unseen consequences of lockdown.
Sinhala_Man / August 25, 2021
Difficult and gloomy times are these indeed. Mangala Samaraweera, one of the few honest politicians, whom we had has been snatched away from us, and I’m considering myself locked down, although it looks as though even in our ‘lockdown’ Lanka is unique among the nations of the World. True it is that other lands also have suffered set-backs but ours is rendered more confusing because of “double-speak”. Gota and his various cohorts describe the restrictions placed on us in a multitude of ways.
Perhaps, we should consider ourselves fortunate that the confusion is considerably less than in “Biden-abandoned Afghanistan”.
This article is also one of the silver-linings. Dr Janapriya’s earlier articles on the measures necessary to combat the COVID were some of the best that we saw anywhere on the web, and this is as clearly written although he ruefully observes that he “felt retired hurt” after his forays into Standardisation and University Admissions.
I will write more, but warning: even here the conclusion is sombre – three months of lock-downs is his prediction!
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / August 25, 2021
I do not know the medical specialisation of this author. Previously I have learnt some from his coherent articles. However I now detect only bitterness and frustration in his words, and a lament that he has been sidelined. It would have been better if he had emphasized epidemiological or virological content here than resorting to mere criticizing, however bad the country’s regime is, where the bull’s work is done by the donkey..
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / August 25, 2021
When Delta variant of Covid was playing havoc in India, I wrote in this column that this has been genetically modified to target Indians and others with genetic similarity with Indian will also suffer similar fate and for Sri Lankans to be aware of this. This is what is happening now, and unfortunately country does not have adequate finances to import equipment (ECMO and Hyperbaric Oxygen chamber) and medicines (Toccilizumab) which are necessary in refractive cases to prevent deaths.
Simon / August 26, 2021
Now when the statistics (even doctored) show a steep high range, everyone accepts that the situation that could have been averted has got out of control. The politicians on the Government side admit it with the tongue-in-the-cheek style saying: “We may have missed out and made mistakes, but we have always tried to correct the course”. These expressions we hear from those politicians representing the Government at various TV “Talk Shows” and “Debates”. That “Hunbugary” is “Genetic” o them.
At the start of the Pandemic, we noticed, the heightened spirits of the Government to promote locally brewed herbal medicine, (e.g. Dahammica Peniya, etc) produced by Ayurvedic Practitioners as well as the “Fake Hela Veda” (unregistered) brigade. The “Marketing” of such products was undertaken by Ministers (including Mahachariyas) and even the Speaker of the House joined that campaign. This “Generated” is a very lucrative business and even today it is being carried out on large scale. There is one such claiming to have produced a “Soupe” and a “Capsule” that would completely cure COVID 19. He even requests the Government’s support to “Export” it and vows to fill our “Foreign Reserves” with million and billion of “Dollars”. Those video clips are widely published on “Youtube”
Humble / August 26, 2021
I felt retired hurt, not from my professional life but from my journalistic life but I keep coming back
You dont have a choice do you? When a growing number of people are waking up to this fake pandemic and calling it out, its all hands on deck with the freemasons to try and counter it.
