A Super Majority Is A Bad Idea

By Sarath de Alwis –
General, your tank is a powerful vehicle.
It smashes down forests and crushes a hundred men.
But it has one defect:
It needs a driver.
General, your bomber is powerful.
It flies faster than a storm and carries more than an elephant.
But it has one defect:
It needs a mechanic.
General, man is very useful.
He can fly and he can kill.
But he has one defect:
He can think.
~ Bertolt Brecht
Poet and playwright Bertolt Brecht wrote this ‘General your tank’ poem when he was a refugee fleeing Nazi Germany moving from one land to another until he found sanctuary in America.
That man can think is something that those who wish to manipulate people often overlook.
Man can be manipulated to fly or kill. Since man can also think at some point, man will think about what is right and wrong.
In this masterpiece of sardonic disdain for the dictator, Brecht informs the autocrat holding his country hostage that power can do many things, but it cannot make human intellect impotent.
The poem refers to types of machines and man conditioned to act as a supplement to the state machine. But at some point, man will abandon the futile pursuit and start thinking.
When will the Sri Lankan voter start thinking? Before or after 5th August?
Democracy is not about voting. Voting is a mere mechanical function. It is not different from Brecht’s man operating the mindless, yet powerful tank in the service of a despot.
Democracy is much more. It is about freedom of speech, the separation of executive from legislative power, judicial independence, and political equality.
Flawed as it turned out to be, the 19th Amendment succeeded in setting up democratic institutions that prevented power from being centralized in arbitrary hands unaccountable to the people.
The idea of the republic was born out of the need to replace the king who ruled either by ‘divine right’ or ‘tribal tradition’. The idea of democracy was born to resist the tyranny of one despot or a despotic clique.
The mere pretense of an election is not democracy. We have all heard the old saying that absolute power corrupts absolutely. It does more than that. Absolute power tends to drive absolute power holder absolutely nuts.
Lord Acton credited with this original piece of wisdom followed it up with a further clarification. This is what he really said.
“Holders of power tend to demand more power. Power tends to corrupt and absolute power tends to corrupt absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men even when they use influence and not authority.”
That is the problem with concentrated power. In addition to authority it radiates a pervasive influence that lets lose underlings, flunkeys and hirelings who will form a subordinate constellation of repression.
The purpose of a republic is not to create or install an elected ‘king’. The purpose of a constitutional republic is to prevent power accumulating with either one person or a select few.
That is where the idea of checks and balances come in. It avoids extremism, instills the value of compromise and enshrines the necessity for deliberation.
Why are we discussing the subject of a super majority when parliament can pass legislation with a simple majority? Why should the parliament we elect on 5th August be given a mandate to constrain all future parliaments?
A vote for a super majority at this election will make future voters – our children and grandchildren, powerless zombies.
A super majority will ensure a new ‘despotism’ more suffocating, more far reaching than any we experienced since 1978- the year the carnival of the dictator really took off.
It will be an orderly, disciplined, acquiescent form of peaceful slavery. We will enjoy perfect equality in our capacity to celebrate the hallucinatory wellbeing in an orderly state.
The demand for a supermajority is cynical politics. Cynical politics cripples’ reason, commonsense and basic ethics.
Outrage is understandable. Anger will make voters sit up and look for answers and solutions. Cynicism makes the voter reckless. Let us not be cynical on next Wednesday. Let us not make human intellect impotent next Wednesday.
This parliamentary election is about justice and fairness.
Have you noticed? We are a society deeply split on the meaning and purpose of the concept of justice.
We have been promised ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Spledour’. That is all well and good.
A peaceful and prosperous nation requires good governance and a robust rule of law. The people need safety and security from violence in whatever form.
Their basic rights and fundamental freedoms must be protected. Society must ensure justice for all.
Here lies the rub. What are the basic rights? Whose rights? What is freedom? Can the people defend their rights and freedoms from the justice system? These are questions for which we seem to have a wide variety of answers.
When the system fails to provide credible answers to these questions, it means that the system is weak, fragile and inaccessible or accessible to a few and not to all.
Rule of law presupposes the consent of all to abide by the law. When the law is imposed by those who rule, or when the law is forced on a society by ad hoc, provisional instruments of state, or when applied to those who have no power, it will not be perceived as legitimate, moral or just.
A modern-day western legal philosopher John Rawls in his ‘Theory of Justice’ defined justice as fairness. His contemporary Amartya Sen the outstanding oriental philosophical mind rightly raised the question Fairness to whom? Determined by whom?
In his phenomenal study – the ‘Idea of Justice’ Amartya Sen offers a classic parable that reflects the conundrum of justice and fairness.
Three children – Anne, Bob and Carla are quarrelling over a flute. Anne claims the flute on the ground that she is the only one of the three who knows how to play the flute. Bob demands the flute on the basis that he is so poor that, unlike the other two, he has no other toys to play with and it would therefore mean a lot if the flute is given to him. Carla says that the flute belongs to her because she made it with her own labour.
None of the three claimants challenge the rival arguments. All three rely on their own persuasive logic.
Anne wants the flute because she is the only one who knows how to play it. Bob wants the flute because he is so poor that he has no toys to play with. Carla demands it because she made it. How do we decide between these three legitimate claims?
It is a question you can ponder over, on the way to the polling booth, wearing your face mask, observing social distancing.
Consider how you will resolve the riddle of the flute. One thing you can be certain of. To resolve it, you need a mind sensitive to the ethics of egalitarianism, libertarianism and utilitarianism.
The utilitarian view would be to give it to the girl who will derive maximum pleasure out of it maximizing utility. The egalitarian will give it to the poor boy because it addresses social gaps. The libertarian would give it to the girl who made it because she would naturally own it as the producer of the flute. There are different types of justice. Justice can decide who gets what, how different people are treated, what is right and wrong and restorative justice that makes amends.
The one-dimensional military mind trained to view the world in terms of a hierarchical good order would not care who or plays the flute and long as it emits the tune it wants to hear.
Morality is larger than the debate on justice. Do not use your ‘bugle’- your ‘franchise’- to play the ‘last post’- for freedom.
Latest comments
Truth28 / August 3, 2020
We had a foretaste of abuse of power during the MR regime, which ended with his defeat in 2015. A two thirds majority will increase the abuse five fold and result in a dynasty similar to the Kim dynasty and the inauguration of a state similar to China or India under Mody. I hope people realize the danger and use their vote to save the democratic institutions in the 19th Amendment.
/
rj1952 / August 3, 2020
`When the Kalla kallathoni disgusting bully of a war criminal filed his illegal nomination the swabasha borne Department of Elections conveniently or through threats made by the gangster Rajapuk gangs turned a blind eye and accepted his application.
#
He by frightening and cajoling the voting public with boru hour fancy tales aided and abetted by the amude wearing rouge racist monks were able to fool nearly 7 million Sinhala Buddhist/Catholic shitting on their tiny shit brain to vote for this undesirable vagrant to legally occupy the royal latrine.
#
On his assuming office and whilst squatting on the latrine, he suddenly realised the folly of his ways.
He instantly came to the conclusion that he was nothing but a fish out of the water.
Totally clueless and inept were the thoughts running through this not even holding a few passes at the O/L examination which he was able to obtain the necessary credits to join the army by having another bright spark to sit on his behalf. Another by the name of Goat Rajapakse due to his political connections and with the SLFP being in power it was all Christmas for these lives.
/
rj1952 / August 3, 2020
The manner in which the greedy obnoxious 2/3rd majority demand is turning out to be a little birdy num numb tells me that there is a good chance that the much criminally corrupt most hated petty racist Klu Klux Lankan branch of the SLPP will not ever after a massive round of wilful cheating might not even get 1/3rd of the said votes concerned.?
#
What a pleasant enjoyable shame.?
/
Rationalist / August 3, 2020
The writer quoted Amartya Sen on “Fairness to whom? Determined by whom?” and ended with the admonition “Do not use your ‘bugle’- your ‘franchise’- to play the ‘last post’- for freedom”.
To apply Amartya Sens argument “freedom for whom? Determined by whom?” Before the Rajapaksha’s ended Terrorism in Sri Lanka, did the people have freedom to send their children to school safe from bombs, or Tamil politicians to voice their own opinion free from the threat of being eliminated? was even the Prime Minister of India free from being ‘done away’ with for opposing the desires of the Supreme Leader of the LTTE? Did the Tamil school children have the freedom to get about their school work and normal living without being abducted and brainwashed to becoming ruthless suicide bombers?
Coming to recent times are we not happy with the freedom to be protected by the Coronavirus that has devastated most countries? Are the citizens not happy with the program to get us freedom from drug lords and criminals who have been plaguing our society and also infiltering the police (including the PNB!), prisons and excise dept? Are we not happy about the rounding up of extremists who would want to repeat a second ‘Easter Sunday massacre’?
Are these freedoms any less important than what the self proclaimed guardians of ‘Freedom’ are imagining about?
/
Sanasa Pinbatha / August 3, 2020
There is something commonly sad and funny about the wailings of people like De Alvis, David and Titssaranee Gunasekara.
/
They were part of the cheer squd of the (FAILED) Yamapalana conspiracy, and were ‘rent seekers’ behind the Yamapalana wagon. They got their agents (Radhika Kumaraswamy, Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu et al) appointed to ruling positions under the 19A fraud.
/
Now they panic looking at their approaching irrelevance post August 5. No end to quoting known and unknown western literary hacks. (Their appalling ignorance of the literary and cultural history of the island prevents them fromunablequote from such literary masterpieces like Pujavaliya, Budugunalnakaraya or Kavyasekaraya).
/
There is one alternative these wailing brigades can try. Contest the election after announcing their ‘policies’, to find their place in the island’s democracy.
/
I bet they run to the shithouse at the mention of that alternative!
/
Ashan / August 3, 2020
“To assume all the powers is not good for anybody. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. All those experiments have a bad ending”. Rafael Correa
It is unfortunate that we are on the verge of giving all the power to one power hungry and dangerous family. Sri Lanka will forever be changed, and it will be too late for the country when realization hits us. We are in for some scary times.
/
leelagemalli / August 3, 2020
Srilanka s exports go most to EUROPE and USA. I dont think both these partners would be happy to work with Rajakashes. If that was the case, MR govt from 2010- 2015 could bring lot more good to the nation.
:
People shoul dnot forget the manner MR adminstiration with over 2/3 majority looted by 2015.
:
Yet today, PEOPLE are made enternal debtors thanks to the mismanagement of the statefunds by MR regime.
:
They made the nation enterla debtors being CAUGHT by chinese INVESTMENT injection as of 2015. The chinese CHOSE most stupid and tribal style leaders where they thought they could grab fortunes.
/
leelagemalli / August 3, 2020
cONTD
In srilanka and Angola they chose equally and pumped their funds into WHITE ELEPHANT projects. Our people thought, Rajakshe would bring luck more jobs to the country through such investments, but HE WAS CAUGHT as the NUMBER ONE chinese DEBT trap coutnry. That is why MS-RANIL govt had no other choice but to agree with a lease of 99% in terms of Hambantota harbour. Those from outside world know it but LOCALS are kept in dark tot he very same manner, many of the country going beyond 90% go after THAKKADIYAS AND KATTADIYAS believing superstious beliefs. IF MASSES would be asked to EAT – COW DUNG – 3 TIMES a day, even local graduates would line up to follow it. That was the case also with KELANIYA temple – relics that was said to have brought by a WATER SNAKE … as publicly added by a monk whose IQ is lower to that of a down syndrome patient – but with a Prof. title and being a RAJAPAKSHE SUPPORTER, .. madepeople believed that it was the true story. No physists or any others in local investigative journalism came forward to prove the truths since the cultural forces are dominated forces in the FALLEN country.
Reply
/