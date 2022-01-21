A United Voice For A Referendum For Eelam Tamils

By Kumarathasan Rasingam –

“A people who are subjugated by an alien people have the inherent right to free themselves from such alien subjugation” It is the right which is the right of self determination – A right which has today become a peremptory norm of general International Law.

Eelam Tamils deserve to demand this right due to the following justifiable and reasonable reasons.

* State sponsored pogroms against the Tamils in 1956, 1958, 1971, 1977, 1983 and the genocidal war from 2006-2009. All these resulted in the death of 200,000 Tamils, and the destruction of Tamils properties, homes and establishments.

* Burning of Jaffna Library in 1981

* In Tamil-majority districts, the end of the war has not been synonymous with the withdrawal of troops. Sri Lanka’s Northern and Eastern provinces continue to see high levels of militarization, with 16 of the Army’s 19 divisions stationed there. Meanwhile, Tamil-majority cities like Vavuniya see a ratio of one soldier to every three civilians

A united mass struggle against the oppression of Eelam Tamils is very important to protect them from extinction and extermination from the racist Sinhala Buddhist regimes. It is a must that Tamils all over the diaspora should show their solidarity with the Eelam Tamils and rise above all forms of oppression against the Eelam Tamils. This collective uprising and agitation should emphasize the clear and unified commitment between the Eelam Tamils in the homeland and those in the diaspora. This uprising and agitation should illustrate that oppression cannot divert or stop the noble and reasonable struggle for justice and freedom to the Tamil people.

It should be noted that the Tamils in Sri Lanka by virtue of their great language, their religion, their separate culture and heritage their history of independent existence as a separate state over a distinct territory [Jaffna Kingdom] for several centuries and above all their will to exist as a separate entity ruling themselves in their own territory as a distinct nation and apart from the Sinhalese which must be accepted and recognized.

Tamils all over the world [85 million] should join hands with the oppressed Eelam Tamils and show their solidarity and rise against all forms of oppression against the Eelam Tamils. Tamil leaders, Tamil intellectuals, Tamil youths, Tamil politicians and Tamil Human Rights Activists should get rid of their fake-ego, selfishness and for the sake of the future generations to should realize the critical and crucial time of the Eelam Tamils and join hands in the noble struggle for the freedom of oppressed Eelam Tamils.

Tamil youths were forced to take up arms that the 35 years [1948-1983] of peaceful and non-violent struggle were crushed with brutal attacks by the Sinhala Buddhist military and all the Pacts, pledges, undertakings, and agreements with the Sinhalese leaders were torn apart and discarded due to the opposition from the Buddhist clergy, the standardization Bill that deprived

the Tamil youths to enter the university forced the Tamil youths to take up arms due to desperation and their anger. In addition, the state sponsored pogroms and discriminatory treatment that failed to protect the lives, land and properties of Tamils the Tamil militants were looked upon as freedom fighters and gained support of the Tamils in Eelam and Diaspora Tamils.

Eelam Tamils and Diaspora Tamils should urge the United Nations and the International Community to enforce sanctions against Sri Lanka like travel ban, economic and diplomatic ban, for this. In addition, lobbying and a successful campaign to urge the United Nations to hold a UN supervised referendum in the North and East of Sri Lanka for the people in the land to determine their future destiny.

The current regime of Rajapaksas” has not only unilaterally withdrawn from the UNHRC Resolutions [301. 40/1 and 46/] and the President Gotabaya has publicly vowed to protect the armed forces from any domestic or international accountability measures.

As individuals, Tamils are well known for their intelligence, honesty and hardwork and are a vibrant community in Canada, United Kingdom, America, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Denmark and other civilized democratic countries are well recognized and appreciated in these countries.

Historically the only way a people who have been subjected to genocide like the Tamils on Sri Lanka have been able to protect themselves from further extermination has been the creation of an independent state of their own. Indeed as the entire world witnessed during the first six months of 2009, Sri Lanka wantonly, openly, shamelessly, and gratuitously exterminated about 150,000 Tamils in Vanni. Yet not one state in the entire world rose to protect them or defend them or even help them as required by Article I of the 1948 Genocide Convention. Hence the need for the Tamils in Sri Lanka to create their own independent state in order to protect themselves from further extermination and total annihilation by Sri Lanka.

International law and practice establish that an independent state of their own is the only effective protection as well as the only appropriate reparation for a people who have been the victims of genocide. Bosnia’s Statehood was the only thing that prevented the Bosnians from going the same way the Jews did starting in 1939. The creation of the Independent State of Tamil Eelam will be the only thing preventing the Tamils in Sri Lanka from going the way of history. Create the State of Tamil Eelam!

In conclusion, what the Tamil Diaspora need is a very open planning and campaign for sanctions against Sri Lankan terror state and a successful campaign for a referendum in the North and East of Sri Lanka.

* Kumarathasan Rasingam – Secretary, Tamil Canadian Elders for Human Rights Org.