Agriculture Academics Slam GMOA President For “Consummate Politicking” And “Baseless” Allegations

Remarks made by the highly political President of the Government Medical Officers Association Dr Anuruddha Padeniya challenging the knowledge of agricultural officers on organic agriculture have been roundly condemned by academics specializing in the field in universities around Sri Lanka.
Issuing a media release, over 100 academics from Agriculture Faculties at universities in Sri Lanka said Dr Padeniya – who they called a “consummate politician and medical trade union leader” baselesly alleged that agriculture specialists in state institutions were biased towards fertilizer companies in exchange for benefits. “As we clearly described earlier, the present crop varieties cannot simply grow and give anticipated high yields without chemical fertilizers and pesticides. In this backdrop, the remarks of Dr. Padeniya are highly deceiving and can mislead the general public, thereby jeopardizing the dignity and integrity of agricultural specialist,” the media release from the academics said.
Media Released in Full:
We, hereby, vehemently condemn the derogatory and misleading remarks made by Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya – who seems to be a consummate politician and is a medical trade union leader – during a recent media release, in which he challenged the Agricultural officers’ knowledge on organic agriculture. Furthermore, we believe that his conduct is highly unethical, unprofessional, and amounts to crossing someone else’s border to a field in which he is not at all an expert. Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya, not only shows and challenges his own understanding on agriculture at this vital point, but also dishonours his own professionalism. However, his baseless remarks don’t appear to have had any impact on men and women who are attentively serving in the agricultural sector in the country with a view to making Sri Lanka self-sufficient in food.
We wish to question and challenge Dr. Padeniya’s knowledge as to how he can comment on the knowledge of agricultural specialists on organic agriculture as his immature and irresponsible behaviour may establish a bad precedent for other professionals as well in the country. Therefore, we take this opportunity to categorically condemn the unfounded claims made by a trade union leader against other reputed professionals in order to obtain cheap popular political mileage.
It appears that Dr. Padeniya is unaware of the Green Revolution which occurred in 1950/1960 in the world. During the green revolution, the crop/food production was increased significantly by introducing high-yielding crop varieties (HYVs) which replaced the low yielding traditional varieties. These HYVs, which is grown today across the globe, need chemical fertilizers and pesticides and, otherwise, they do not give the expected yields no matter what measures we take. If we want to stop the use of chemical fertilizers/agrochemicals, we need to have a holistic approach and design an operational model. This cannot be accomplished in a few months/years. We are not surprised to observe that Dr. Padeniya cannot understand simple facts like these as they have no qualification/training what-so-ever in Agriculture. The unscientific and sudden ban of chemical fertilizers/pesticides in the country will undoubtedly push the country to a chaotic situation soon where the prices of food will skyrocket and the poor and vulnerable communities would even starve.
We, hereby, dispute Dr. Padeniya’s baseless allegations inferring that the recommendations made by the agricultural specialists in state agencies/departments are made with a strong bias towards such companies, because the agricultural specialists get direct benefit from chemical fertilizer and pesticide companies. As we clearly described earlier, the present crop varieties cannot simply grow and give anticipated high yields without chemical fertilizers and pesticides. In this backdrop, the remarks of Dr. Padeniya are highly deceiving and can mislead the general public, thereby jeopardizing the dignity and integrity of agricultural specialists. Their apparent motive of gaining cheap fame and personal benefits amounts to low-quality and unprofessional ethical wrongdoing. Further, it is pitiful that Dr. Padeniya is deliberately ignoring and tarnishing the good name of agriculture professionals who have guided the Sri Lankan farming community to nourish this proud nation for centuries in the past. According to his misleading statement at a media briefing, all agricultural teaching and training institutes, agriculture faculties, and research institutes in Sri Lanka are no longer necessary. Dr. Padeniya should better understand the difference between “ගොවිතැන” and the science behind agriculture before making false statements about reputable professionals in the country.
We wish to remind him that, at this critical point, the country’s most vulnerable and pressing worry is not the knowledge of agricultural officers on organic agriculture, but the rising COVID-19 pandemic, in which Dr. Padeniya is also deliberately misleading the wider public and concealing the dire situation in his sector. Therefore, we respectfully suggest that he focuses more on COVID-19 pandemic, smoking, drug addiction and the non-communicable disease incidences occurring throughout the country, without making false and unconfirmed references and links to agricultural inputs in relation cancer, CKDu, etc. We believe that he can act more confidently in his designated profession rather than making derogatory remarks on other reputed professions. Further, we would like to ask and invite Dr. Padeniya to accept full responsibility for the country’s possible future food crisis, which may occur in the near future as a result of assertions of this nature, rather than blaming the agricultural professionals who have helped feed the nation for millennia. Finally, we respectfully suggest that Dr. Padeniya devotes more time on his own profession rather than commenting on skills and talents of other professions, thereby, causing problems to the society and destroying his own credibility.
|Number
|Name
|Designation
|University
|1
|Prof. KKIU Arunakumara
|Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|2
|Prof. Buddhi Marambe
|Professor
|University of Peradeniya
|3
|Prof. S Subasinghe
|Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|4
|Prof. Barana Jayawardane
|Professor
|University of Peradeniya
|5
|Prof. LM Abeywickrama
|Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|6
|Prof. Wasantha Kumara
|Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|8
|Prof. Rohitha Prashanth
|Professor
|University of Peradeniya
|9
|Prof. RMC Deshapriya
|Professor
|University of Peradeniya
|10
|Prof. KDNWeerasinghe
|Emeritus Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|11
|Prof. Saman Herath
|Professor
|Uva Wellassa University
|12
|Prof. AMWK Senevirathna
|Professor
|Uva Wellassa University
|13
|Prof. EDNS Abeyrathne
|Professor
|Uva Wellassa University
|14
|Prof. DKD Darshaka Jayasena
|Professor
|Uva Wellassa University
|15
|Prof. J.K. Vidanarachchi
|Professor
|University of Peradeniya
|16
|Prof. MHJP Gunarathnaa
|Professor
|Rajarata University
|17
|Prof. AW Wijeratne
|Professor
|Sabaragamuwa University
|18
|Prof. Chandrika Dissanayake
|Professor
|Sabaragamuwa University
|19
|Prof. GY Jayasinghe
|Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|20
|Prof. Nalika Ranathunga
|Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|21
|Prof. GC Samaraweera
|Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|22
|Prof. RT Seresinhe
|Emeritus Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|23
|Prof. Indunil Pathirana
|Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|24
|Prof Mahinda Atapattu
|Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|25
|Prof. BC Walpola
|Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|26
|Prof. Champa Navaratne
|Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|27
|Prof. Dulcy Senaratna
|Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|28
|Prof. NMNK Narayana
|Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|29
|Dr. Nilantha Liyanage
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Ruhuna
|30
|Mrs. Chintha Rupasinghe
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Ruhuna
|31
|Dr. Menaka Fernando
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Ruhuna
|32
|Dr. Chandima Gajaweera
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Ruhuna
|33
|Dr. Jinendra S Balasuriya
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Ruhuna
|34
|Dr. K Pakeerathan
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Jaffna
|35
|Prof. Kapila G Prematilake
|Professor
|Uva Wellassa University
|36
|Dr. Anurudda Karunarathna
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Peradeniya
|37
|Dr. Samantha Dissanayaka
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Peradeniya
|38
|Dr. Chammi Attanayake
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Peradeniya
|39
|Dr. Jayampathi Ekanayake
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Peradeniya
|40
|Dr. Dilini Hemachandra
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Peradeniya
|41
|Dr. Prasanna Pradeep
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Peradeniya
|42
|Ms. Sewwandi Chandrasekara
|Lecturer
|University of Peradeniya
|43
|Mrs. Bhagya Prabhashini
|Lecturer
|University of Ruhuna
|44
|Ms. Sadeeka Jayasinghe
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|45
|Dr. SLD. Amarathunga
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|46
|Ms. MK Ranasinghe
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|47
|Ms. Anusha Bulumulla
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|48
|Dr. MGPP Mahindarathne
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|49
|Mr. Sanjaya Fernando
|Senior Lecturer
|Rajarata University
|50
|Dr. Niluka Nakandala
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Ruhuna
|51
|Ms. VP Ellepola
|Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|52
|Dr. Ewon Kaliyadasa
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|53
|Dr. Kurukulasuriya
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellasa University
|54
|Ms. Achala Alakolanga
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|55
|Dr. AD Ampitiyawatta
|Senior Lecturer
|Sabaragamuwa University
|56
|Ms. AM Samaraweera
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|57
|Ms. CHM Banagala
|Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|58
|Mr. PP Ruwanpathirana
|Lecturer
|University of Ruhuna
|59
|Ms. KGBA Samarasinghe
|Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|60
|Mrs. MKTK Amarasinghe
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Ruhuna
|61
|Ms. Chamari Coswatte
|Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|62
|Ms. NM Wijesundara
|Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa university
|63
|Dr. Deshani C Mudannayake
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|64
|Ms. JMDR Jayawardana
|Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|65
|Ms. Gayathri Rathnayake
|Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|66
|Dr. SD Rathnayaka
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|67
|Dr. Chaminda Egodawatta
|Senior Lecturer
|Rajarata University
|68
|Dr. JBDAP Kumara
|Senior Lecturer
|Sabaragamuwa University
|69
|Dr. Nishani Abesinghe
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|70
|Mr. Namal Ranaweera
|Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|71
|Ms. RAAS Rathnayaka
|Lecturer
|Rajarata University
|72
|Dr. Thusitha Amarasekara
|Senior Lecturer
|Rajarata University
|73
|Dr. UGAI Sirisena
|Senior Lecturer
|Rajarata University
|74
|Prof. NY Hirimuthugoda
|Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|75
|Dr. RMH Tharangani
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|76
|Mr. Ishara Wijesinghe
|Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|77
|Prof. WAJP Wijesinghe
|Professor
|Uva Wellassa University
|78
|Dr. BVASM Bambaranda
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|79
|Dr. C Ranawana
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|80
|Dr. NS Abeysingha
|Senior Lecturer
|Rajarata University
|81
|Prof. Anton Perara
|Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|82
|Dr. Thusitha Weerasooriya
|Senior Lecturer
|Rajarata University
|83
|Ms. AMC Amarakoon
|Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|84
|Dr. GD Kapila Kumara
|Senior Lecturer
|Sabaragamuwa University
|85
|Dr. Sumali Dissanayake
|Senior Lecturer
|Rajarata University
|86
|Dr. Chamila Weerakoon
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Ruhuna
|87
|Prof. AL Sandika
|Professor
|University of Ruhuna
|88
|Prof. Achini De Silva
|Professor
|Sabaragamuwa University
|89
|Ms. T Sudini R Fernando
|Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|90
|Dr. DMSH Dissanayaka
|Senior Lecturer
|Rajarata University
|91
|Dr. MAAP Kumari
|Senior Lecturer
|Rajarata University
|92
|Ms. NE Wedamulla
|Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|93
|Dr. M Esham
|Professor
|Sabaragamuwa University
|94
|Dr. MWACS Wijetunga
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|95
|Mr. WTL Fonseka
|Lecturer
|University of Ruhuna
|96
|Dr. Dananjali Gamage
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Ruhuna
|97
|Dr. KNN Silva
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Ruhuna
|98
|Ms. Madhushika Perera
|Lecturer
|University of Ruhuna
|99
|Dr. Aruni Wickramaratne
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Ruhuna
|100
|Dr. MPM Arachchige
|Senior Lecturer
|Uva Wellassa University
|101
|Prof. HSR Rosairo
|Professor
|Sabaragamuwa University
|102
|Dr. Mojith Ariyarathne
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Peradeniya
|103
|Dr. Warshi Dandeniya
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Peradeniya
|104
|Dr. Saman Athauda
|Senior Lecturer
|University of Peradeniya
