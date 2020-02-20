Airbus Deal: Court Reveals Money Trail – Mainstream Media Remains Mum

Despite social media buzzing yesterday with news of the controversial transfer of US $ 800,000 from former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena‘s wife Priyanka Niyomali Wijenayaka’s bank account to the account of Global Vision Holdings owned by Businessman Nimal Perera, prominent television channels such as Derana TV and Hiru TV failed to broadcast this highlighted discovery.

They still continue to remain mute along with other prominent print media houses.

Even though Maharajah Group’s electronic media channel News First broke the story at 20:37 last night, the news of the controversial transfer of US $ 800,000 was highlighted during the court session, when the controversial SriLankan Airlines Airbus aircraft re-fleeting bribe scandal and case against the former national carrier’s CEO Kapila Chandrasena and wife Priyanka Niyomali Wijenayake was taken up in court earlier yesterday.

In a further startling revelation a sum of Euro 160,000 had also been transferred from Priyanka Niyomali Wijenayake’s account to that of an account belonging to the company named Sri Lanka Adverts belonging to two brothers, which incidentally does not have a registered address.

The husband and wife duo were further remanded by Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake until the 4th of March 2020, when the case is to be taken up once again.

Incidentally Businessman Nimal Hemasiri Perera who is banned from travelling overseas, is also currently embroiled in a scandalous money laundering case involving Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s eldest son MP Namal Rajapaksa under the prevention of money laundering act. The ongoing case is being heard at the Magistrate’s Court in Fort Colombo. (By Dasun Jayakody)