Aiyoo Sri Lanka, What To Do?

By Suranimala –

Let me at the outset say that this missive is not for the discerning. The few who are would understand why I make this note as simple as possible. I tried much as I could during my stay with you to make most of you understand where you are heading as a nation but failed to stir the inner conscience of the majority. I was not allowed to complete my task. I was transported to a better place though the team that plotted my departure thinks otherwise.

Be that as it may, I should share some ideas with you. This is not for the “I am alright Jacks” who play all sides to carry on regardless. They finance, coerce and pander to the utter corrupt politicians and carry on regardless as long as they are “alright”. Nevertheless, it’s the larger rural majority who decide at election time to hand over the country to a set of rogues to plunder exactly as they have done since independence. They do so as they continue to be retained as ignorant, misguided, racist, uneducated, slothful, and dependent on state largesse. But consider, how much longer can Sri Lanka go on as a sovereign nation in this manner? The writing is on the wall. One country is promising a ” free lunch”. They do so as it is cheaper (like with free vaccines et al) to cultivate a set of politicians for a greater bounty than having to compete on equal ground with other countries. For how long?

Take the Colombo Port City for one, as an example. Much is spoken of the Bill that is being voted on right now in Parliament. It would pass muster. The composition of the Commission that would administer the Port City has been hotly debated as much as some clauses which are deemed to be at variance with the Constitution. Many argue that the country is being sold to another. Sri Lanka’s sovereignty is in peril and so on. There would not be Parliamentary oversight nor fiscal oversight by the Auditor General is discussed. Does it matter at this stage? Read on.

I am no longer with you since I was transported by powers that be, to a higher place much against my will. My heart bleeds for you people. Get wise you Sri Lankans. Simply being educated to get a job is not enough. Let me give you an early warning though I am privy to how the Port City programme is going to affect you people in the future. It is probably too late now. I digress from the important discussion. Consider,

Why did you wait for the Port City to be built before considering the model for fiscal, administrative, and other controlling structures? Or were they secretly agreed upon? Who allowed the project to commence prior to ticking all the boxes?

Why has not a single politician from amongst the 225 or the intelligentsia asked that question?

Why must I yet, from up here have to point you in the right direction?

Now that the Port City is being built both sides of the Parliament will agree that it must be made a success but argue on the working model as there is no way to pull back, quite like the Hambantota Port, Airport et al.

Did you not learn from the Hambantota Port, Airport, Suriyawewa Cricket Ground, Convention Centre to name a few. First, you allow building, spend money and then squabble over the system of management. Are you that stupid?

You do not do that for other projects? Be it to improve much needed infrastructure, capital expenditure, or imports. The local tender documents and the requirements therein are exhaustive. Every imaginable scenario is envisaged and pored over a microscope. Of course, the lobbying will be there by the ” I’m alright Jacks” despite the seemingly watertight requirements. But that is another matter.

Nay, I think all of you in Parliament are corrupt. You shout till you are hoarse in the Chambers, calling each other a rogue but that is simply to position yourself to wrest power at the next election. Then it’s your turn and the earlier lot call you rogues. Simple cases such as Wimal Weerawansa’s falsified birth certificates and Passports are not solved and the culprit convicted. It takes only the call up of his applications and proof of his signature on them. The Attorney General of the time should hide in shame. Consider Wimal Weerawansa’s rise since then. Who voted for him in droves? This is but one investigation. You know of hundreds of nay thousands of others. It simply keeps repeating as it has since independence. I am amused at the word ” Baiyo” being used liberally. OK, I will accept it as long as there is not a more degrading word in the lexicon. The religious clergy are no exception. They are recipients of everything imaginable free from the government and the people in addition to laying claim to exalted positions. Since they dabble in politics have you evaluated their contribution?

How much longer are you to go on like this? As long as the politicians and ” I am alright Jacks” keep throwing a few morsels your way? Is that your wish for a better future for your children, grandchildren, and the generations to follow? Why not insist on English as the medium of instruction across the nation? Take my word for it, this nonsense will stop within one generation. Till such time it would be “aba saranai” to you.

Meanwhile, enjoy free education, health, fertiliser, pensions, guaranteed prices, and a plethora of other freebies on borrowed money from tax paid overseas funding till one pawnbroker comes knocking on your door.