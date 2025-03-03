AKD: A Renaissance President

By Asoka S. Seneviratne –

“I have a dream.” – Martin Luther King Jr

Recently, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya revealed information about the massive costs of foreign tours by former presidents. This revelation is significant for many reasons. There is no need to write about the hardships the people and the country face. Many people cannot meet basic needs such as food, shelter, health, and education. Indeed, the quality of the above is of profound concern. At the same time, many people are poor. So that they can compare where Ceylon was at the time of independence in 1948 (i.e., only second to Japan in terms of Economic development) and where Sri Lanka is today, they must pay about US$106 billion in debt while meeting their basic needs. People blame politicians and political parties, such as the UNP and SLFP. The truth is that politicians from the top to the local government level and their supporters used to exploit the country’s resources or assets for their benefit until the AKD/NPP government came into power last year. I explained a bit of the above in my articles to the Colombo Telegraph, under the headings of “Concerns of AKD/NPP of Rs. 110 Million for Former Presidents”, “President’s Fund is a Tragedy” and “The Great Train Robbery in the 21st Century by the Corrupt SLPP Politicians“. The latter is about 43 former SLPP MPs who claimed Rs. 1.2 billion compensation for houses damaged during Aragalaya period. Recently, it was revealed that Gnana Akka, the famous lady with divine wisdom ( Soothsayer) in Anuradhapura, was paid Rs. 28 million for damages to her house and shrine during the Aragalaya period. As she got the above-mentioned colossal sum, there is no doubt that she got divine wisdom. It is amazing what happened to the taxpayers ‘ money, and it may be the tip of the iceberg as they had a spoon in their hands. Indeed, if AKD/NPP had not come to power, people and the country would never have known the above and many more. According to the information, the previous government headed by Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed 14 Presidential Commissions, and Rs. 530.1 million had been spent on these commissions. The Presidential Commission appointed to look into vandalism during the Aragalaya was implemented only because President Ranil Wickremesighe wanted to bribe SLPP MPs to retain his power. Accordingly, 43 former MPs of SLPP claimed Rs—1.2 billion in compensation for houses damaged during Aragalaya period. That 43 MPs and Rs. 1.2 billion do not include compensation paid to SLPP politicians and others like Gnana Akka who claimed compensation at the local government level. The above all was a top secret until the AKD/NPP government comprehensively revealed them.

Breakdown of Exploitation on Foreign Travels

Regarding the foreign travels, the costs incurred by each former President are given below:

i. Mahinda Rajapaksa (2010–2014): Rs 3,572 million

ii. Maithripala Sirisena (2015–2019): Rs 384 million

iii. Gotabaya Rajapaksa (2020–2022): Rs 126 million

iv. Ranil Wickremesinghe (2023–2024): Rs 533 million

v. Anura Kumara Dissanayake (September 2024–February 2025): Rs 1.8 million

Given the above information, Mahinda Rajapaksa should go to the Guinness World Records because none of the presidents have spent such a colossal sum. It seems Mahinda has gone on Watawanda OR Pilgrimages. Furthermore, Mahinda Rajapaksa incurred the highest expenditure in 2013, as his foreign trips cost the government an astonishing Rs 1,144 million. On the other hand, another surprise is that for a short time, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe had undertaken 33 foreign tours, accompanied by 154 individuals. Given the above, some people may argue that Ranil Wickremesignhe was in the air because he had made 33 trips for a short period, 2023–2024.

Surprise with the foreign tours of President AKD

President Anura Kumara Dissanayke (AKD) (September 2024–February 2025) went on three foreign tours, and the total cost was Rs 1.8 million. Only 11 individuals accompanied him. Many MPs in the opposition sarcastically talked about the above or to insult President AKD. MP Dilith Jayaweera questioned, “Did the President travel on the footboard?”. Dilith Jayaweera contested for the 2024 parliamentary election from the Gampaha district, but failed to secure a seat. However, he entered the parliament through the national list seat his party gained at the election. Accordingly, he forgot that he came to the Parliament on “Footboard”, thanks to JR, who introduced the national list system. Indeed, there is no doubt that MP Jayaweera compared Mahinda Rajapaksa who spent staggering Rs 3,572 million. Accordingly, Rs. Rs 1.8 million spent by President AKD is a drop in the Diyawanna. However, compared to Rs 3. 572 million of Mahinda, the value of Rs. 1.8 million of AKD is more than the waters of five oceans. Jayaweera is one of the huge beneficiaries of Rajapaksas in many ways, so he is a slave who cannot see the reality on the ground as he always goes with the Master. On the other hand, none in the opposition questioned the staggering amounts of Mahinda and others. It is not a surprise because they know the nature and extent of the thieves well. The selfishness and exploitation of the Master and Ranil are higher than Mount Everest’s. Given the above, amidst the sufferings they have caused to the people and the country for 76 years, they need extra care when thundering or lightning strikes. It is worth mentioning that by borrowing US dollars and wasting them for unproductive purposes, Mahinda and Ranil are responsible for about US$56 billion in foreign debt. Top of the above, they spent taxpayers’ money lavishly on foreign tours. I wonder how they face people in public wearing white clothes.

As the opposition insulted President, Chief Government Whip Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa gave details of Rs. 1.8 million as follows: the cost of the Indian visit is Rs. 1.2 million, the cost of the China visit is Rs. 386,000, and the Dubai visit is Rs. 279,970. The President received free air tickets for the China and Dubai visits. The President’s Secretariat spent Rs.386, 000 on the air tickets for the India visit. President AKD had returned his per diem (i.e. a daily allowance paid to an employee to cover costs incurred while on a business/official tour) for China (US$ 2,055) and US$ 960 for the Dubai visit. Given the above, it isn’t easy to comprehend how much Mahinda, Sirisena, Gotabaya, and Ranil accumulated US dollars on foreign tours. Just in case, CBSL can borrow US dollars from them. In short, US dollar greedy presidents robbed taxpayers of their money and accumulated it while advising people to tighten their belts. It is utter disgrace and shame for them.

As the spoon was in their hand, among 43 SLPP MPs, Keheliya Rambukwella claimed the highest sum of Rs 95.9 million over the Aragalaya compensation, so he got the winning cup or trophy. In the same manner, SLPP MP Mahinda Rajapaksa spent Rs. 3, 572 million for his foreign visits, got the winning cup or trophy. Now AKD is 56 years and if he were in power until 100 years, even then, he would not be able to defeat the Rs. 3, 572 million of Mahinda Rajapaksa Guinness World Records. It should be noted that Rs. 3,572 is only the total amount incurred by the Presidential Secretariat. As many government officials of Ministries accompanied Mahinda Rajapaksa, Rs. 3, 572 million will increase further and staggeringly. The above all applies to Sirisena, Gotabaya, and Ranil.

Knowing the cost and benefits of the foreign tours by the above-mentioned Presidents is appropriate. Along with the visit to China, the President obtained a US$3.7 billion oil refinery. It is questionable that other presidents’ foreign visits did get such benefits to the country along with their tours. However, by knowing the hardships faced by the people and the government, they must have minimized the cost in many ways, such as for the three tours, only 11 people accompanied President AKD. MPs from the opposition accompanied Ranil. Ranil did this cunningly to retain the power, and it’s a shame. Given all the above, there was a massive exploitation by the SLPP politicians, including Ranil, until AKD/NPP came to power last year. Given the above-mentioned enormous exploitation by the SLPP politicians and Ranil, it is a surprise that how people and Sri Lanka are surviving, along with many forms of poverty, income inequality, and a US$106 billion debt burden on their shoulders. In short, the sacrifices of the people and the country are higher than Mount Everest. Given the above, there is a great need to change the path of economic growth and development, which must be centered on people and the country.

AKD: A Renaissance President

On August 26, 2024, I wrote an article to Colombo Telegraph, “The Meaning of Rata Anurata” and I concluded “RATA ARURATA”, (the country is for ANURA) means New ERA that embodies the people’s and nation’s future. Given the ANURA’s vision, character, nature, and grassroots origin, together with the utmost credibility, transparency, and accountability, he will undoubtedly work to meet the people’s expectations by working as indicated above, without any return or benefit whatsoever. Accordingly, he will succeed massively on 21 September 2024, marking a turning point after 76 years of independence in 1948 based on stable economic growth and sustainable development to be on par with the developed countries in the region and the world, being free of corruption, adhering to law and order, and good governance-the meaning of “RATA ANURATA.”

Now that AKD is in power, what I stated in “RATA ANURA” is a reality. When AKD came to power last year, Sri Lanka was in bad shape in many ways. However, AKD laid a strong foundation for sustainable democracy, political stability, reconciliation, law and order, and, most importantly, corruption-free governance. In short, AKD walks the talk.

In the inaugural budget of AKD, he drew the clever line between welfare development and economic growth based on a production/export-oriented economy. At the same time, his commitment to matching total expenditure and revenue is exceptional. Accordingly, the country is on a right economic trajectory based on Inflation between 3%-5%, real GDP growth 6% per annum on average till 2030, overall budget deficit 3% to 4 % of the GDP with primary surplus of 4%-5% of GDP, and usable foreign reserves of US$10 billion while assuming the annual depreciation of LKR less than 3%. All of the above are under the umbrella of DSA. So the path is clear for stable, and sustainable recovery. It is so unfortunate that the opposition always cries. Before anyone resorts to negative comments such as “Did the President travel on the footboard”, it is essential to understand the realities on the ground, such as the IMF program that the Sri Lankan government has signed. As the economy is still fragile, long way to go along the DSA, the reality. However, as the people and the country have a positive mind, they will see and find more opportunities than obstacles. In short, the AKD/NPP government is on the right trajectory with a collective and united mindset and support from most people. This cannot be defeated by anyone, along with the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Because of the profound quality of the leadership of AKD, he has become a beacon of hope for the destroyed economy by the selfish former Presidents and their crooks listed above. Mind of AKD is well focused and insightful. His hands are free of corruption, waste, and mismanagement. He is a down to earth leader. Above all the outstanding qualities and exceptional characters, none will come close to AKD with any degree. Given all the above and many more, it is convenient to conclude that AKD: A Renaissance President.

*The writer, among many, worked as the Special Advisor to the Office of the President of Namibia (2006-2012) and was a Senior Consultant with UNDP for 20 years. He worked as a Senior Economist with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (1972-1993) before he migrated to New Zealand. asoka.seneviratne@gmail.com