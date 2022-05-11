AKD’s Offer To Form An Interim Administration Is Sensible

By Kumar David –

JVP-NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s (AKD) offer to form an Interim Administration is damned sensible. Yes, yes of course everybody knows that the SJB, SLFP, rump-UNP, dumped-SLPP and even the TNA will not allow it. Gota on his political death-bed will get a fit if he hears of it. But AKD is making a point. He knows that one day his outfit may form not an interim but a substantive government when it wins an election. He knows his weaknesses hence he is planning to get some practice. Let me explain.

Recent events caught the JVP-NPP flatfooted. The group’s lack of roots in the middleclass was shown up rather badly. To run a regime the governing alliance needs solid roots in the educated classes, intellectuals and the types of people who are experienced in running a modern state and administration. Of course for class reasons only a minority from this group will support a left government but a dedicated minority is essential. The JVP has very strong roots in the working class and in the rural areas but it is weak in these classes that are so essential for running a government unlike the LSSP and CP of old and Lenin’s Bolsheviks. Don’t forget that modern governments have sophisticated needs in finance-economics, technology, science-medicine-agronomy, security and a raft of essential disciplines. Political leadership of course will come from the Party.

AKD, alive to the one-sidedness of the JVP’s strength and becoming aware of its weaknesses, is in effect saying: “If I get the chance I am going in and I am going to rapidly building up my party’s manpower, knowledge base and contacts in the areas in which we are weak. And I want to do it as fast as possible.” Damned sensible and forward looking! It’s a fast-action short-course to strengthen the weak side. The country is in such a disastrous mess that the JVP-NPP may be called upon the form a “real” government sooner than anyone thinks. Yeah I know he won’t be allowed to form the Interim Administration right now but I like the way he is thinking.