AKD’s Pragmatism Adopts “Economic Democracy”

By R Hariharan –

Marcus Tullius Cicero, Roman scholar and statesman, said “A budget should be balance, the Treasury should be refilled, public debt should be reduced, the arrogance of officialdom should be tempered and controlled and the assistance for foreign lands should be curtailed lest Rome became bankrupt.”

We do not know whether President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has read Cicero’s advice before presenting his maiden budget of the country for the year 2025. However, he seems to have generally kept in mind the counsel of the Roman statesman while constructing his maiden budget presented in the parliament this month. In this process, AKD seems to have opted for economic stability rather than ideology as the centre piece of budget-making.

This is understandable as the NPP government’s first-ever budget was expected to come under the scrutiny of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before releasing the third tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EEF) worth $333 million. AKD should be happy that the IMF met on February 28 and approved the release of the third tranche. IMF Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura, urged the government to continue the reforms, tax collections and better state energy pricing. He said “As the economy is still vulnerable, it is critical to sustain the reform momentum to ensure macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, and promote long-term inclusive growth.” He cautioned there was no room for policy errors.”

The JVP theoretician and veteran of the 1987-89 insurrection, Kumarage Don Lal Kantha, minister for agriculture, speaking in parliament went on an overdrive to explain the forced marriage of dialectics and pragmatism behind the budget making. He explained it as part of NPP economic philosophy. He called it ‘aarthika prajaathathrawadaya’ (Economic Democracy.”

Explaining its dialectics, the yesteryear revolutionary said “Thus far, our economy had been undemocratic and monopolised by a few. The uniqueness of the budget, therefore, was that for the first time, the economy aims to be democratic (inclusive); foreign investors, the government, individuals, the private sector, plantation workers, cooperative societies, public servants, and pensioners all will be stakeholders and will receive their due share. Just treatment will be meted out by the Government to all those who were previously marginalised, giving priority to the oppressed classes.”

According to AKD, the Budget addresses three main facets of the supply side of economic policy objectives: the growth of production of industry, services, and agriculture. Production must take place with the active engagement and participation of people, and the benefits and gains from production must be equitably shared across society. It envisages higher spending on education and health as well as public investment.

The budget shows an increase in the State sector salaries and wages by SRs.15,750 a month (including pensions). The minimum basic salary has been increased from Rs. 24,250 to Rs. 40,000 by including existing allowances into the basic salary.

The budget has paid attention to social welfare and healthcare also. The monthly allowance for kidney patients and people with disabilities will be increased from Rs.7,500 to Rs.10,000 and for the elderly persons the increase is from Rs.3,000 to Rs.5,000. The compensation paid for death or permanent disability in natural disasters has been increased from Rs.250,000 to Rs One million.

Overall, the budget has been widely welcomed by stakeholders. These included the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Banks Association and Ceylon Chamber of Commerce. However, the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP), a splinter group of the JVP, has raised objections to waiving penalties of 1.5 percent to monthly interest and a 25 percent fine for tax evasion contained in the 2025 Budget Technical Notes. To qualify for the waiver, such cases will have to settle unpaid taxes from 2022–2023 within six months without penalties or interest. According to FSP leader Pubudu Jagoda, companies had evaded SRs. 243 billion from March 2023 to December 2024, with total unpaid taxes reaching SRs.1,068 billion. The FSP has asked former comrades in the government to clarify their stand on this issue. We can expect such uncomfortable questions from JVP ideologues as the AKD government progresses.

Of course, leader of the opposition Sajith Premadasa commenting on the budget has questioned the NPP “commitment” to conduct an alternative debt sustainability analysis when they came into power than adopting oppressive IMF norms. This was not unexpected.

Squabbles on energy security

In a modern re-enactment Hanuman, the messenger of Lord Ram setting fire to Sri Lanka’s capital, on February 9 a monkey intruded into an electrical substation and played havoc with power supply on the national grid on February 9. It plunged the nation into darkness for six hours before power was restored. The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) attributed the nationwide failure to an “imbalance between generation and demand” caused by high solar power input and “low system inertia” leaving the grid “vulnerable to faults.” In simple terms, the national power infrastructure is in a poor state and needs immediate attention. But power infrastructure is only a part of the problem of energy management the country faces.

Hydropower contributes about 20 percent of Sri Lanka’s electricity generation. According to the CEB, thermal sources supply about 65 per cent, while renewable sources supply the rest. Maximum demand recorded so far is at 2,695 megawatts. In summer months when hydropower falters, thermal plants based on coal and fuel oil become the mainstay with the Norochcholai coal power plant as the largest contributor. Solar and wind power, which are variable generative systems, need a grid infrastructure when they are integrated in centralised systems of thermal and hydro power plants. At present, Sri Lanka faces challenges of integrating renewable energy into the power grid and ensuring grid stability.

The government has set ambitious targets to generate 70 per cent of its electricity through renewable energy by 2030, and to be fully carbon-neutral by 2050. This is where India’s role has become important for Sri Lanka’s energy security. India’s approach addresses the need for reliable, affordable and timely energy resources to meet the basic needs of Sri Lanka. Indian and Sri Lankan leaders had agreed to take steps towards the implementation of the solar power project in Sampur and continue discussion on supply of LNG from India to Sri Lanka. Establishing a high-capacity power grid connecting India and Sri Lanka is also on the cards. The two countries have also agreed to cooperate with the UAE to implement a multi-product pipeline from India to Sri Lanka to supply affordable energy. They had also agreed to jointly develop offshore wind power potential in Palk Straits, paying attention to environmental protection.

But internal and international politics in Sri Lanka seem to be at work to stymy India related projects from progressing beyond the “talking stage.” There seems to be a strong anti-India (more particularly anti-Adani) force behind this.

The way Adani Green Energy Sri Lanka Limited’s 500 MW wind power project in Pooneryn and Mannar had been handled is a case in point. According to CEB, the project costing $442 million was expected to generate at least 350 MW by 2025. The company says it has already spent $5 million on the preliminaries connected with the project. The Cabinet Appointed Negotiations Committee (CANC) and the two parties negotiated a tariff of 8.26 cents/kwh. This was approved by the Cabinet on May 6, 2024. However, the CEB report stated the rate was 5.5 cents/kwh. Following this, the Cabinet revoked the agreement on tariff and appointed another CANC. On February 12, Adani Green Energy informed the Board of Investment (BOI) chairman that it was withdrawing from the project as another CANC and a Project Committee were being formed to renegotiate the project proposal.

Adani is quitting after two years after obtaining most approvals? It is time for Sri Lanka (and AKD) to find an answer if it wants to attain ambitious national goals. Otherwise, they will be mere political rhetoric.

FBI negotiator Christopher Voss says, “Successful negotiation is not about getting to ‘yes’; it’s about mastering ‘no’ and understanding what the path to an agreement is.” Perhaps, AKD has to say no to detractors and even some of his trusted supporters. Can he?

Tailpiece: Health and Mass Media Minister Dr Nalinda Jayatissa told the Parliament that 14 Commissions had been appointed during the Aragalaya period, at a cost of Rs. 530.1 million. Another sum of Rs 1221 million has been spent on compensation, including payment to the “soothsayer” Gnana Akka.

*Col R Hariharan VSM, a retired MI specialist on South Asia and terrorism, served as the head of intelligence of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka 1987-90. He is associated with the Chennai Centre for China Studies.