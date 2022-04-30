Ali Sabry’s Misplaced Optimism

By Ameer Ali –
The newly appointed Minister of Finance, Ali Sabry, whose expertise is in law and not in economics or finance, expressed premature optimism about the country’s economic revival after returning from his team’s discussion with IMF officials in Washington. According to him the financial and economic difficulties facing the nation would be overcome in a month’s time with “soaring support” from international bodies and friendly nations. While everyone wishes that to be true, one fails to see any hard evidence for such a prospect. It is true that the minister and his company had a fruitful discussion with IMF officials, and there was agreement on the mechanism of IMF’s suggested pathway to achieve some sort of economic stability. Among its recommendations are tight monetary policy to counter escalating inflation, flexible exchange rates to reduce currency speculation and rupee depreciation, and higher taxes to improve government revenue. The first two are within the powers of the Central Bank and they have a short lag time in impacting market activities. But the third is a budgetary measure that has to be legislated through parliament. Given the state of political anarchy prevailing in the country it will take some time for the parliament, government and the presidency to put their acts together to repair the damage they have collectively caused to the economy.
In the meantime, IMF debt restructuring strategy has run into difficulties with China expressing unwillingness to include its $2.1 billion debt into that plan. How will IMF deal with this complication is yet to be seen. This would at least delay IMF’s credit assistance. World Bank, according to the minister, had agreed for an immediate bridging finance facility to the tune of $300-$600 million. Lately, Indonesia has agreed to send 3.1 tons of humanitarian aid by way of essential medicines and medical equipment. In addition, there are the two credit line facilities, one with India and the other with China. If this is all what the minister described as “soaring” support for Sri Lanka’s struggle then one has to question his time frame of one month to get rid of the economic pain. The Prime Minister was also quick to share that optimism and predicted that all protests to disappear soon.
While the minister is raising false hopes to save the tottering regime, ground reality is injecting more and more pessimism and desperation. There is no end to the long consumer queues in front of retail outlets to buy a few essentials and those queues are getting longer and longer. An eighth victim has been reported to have died while waiting to buy kerosine. There is scarcity in every possible consumer item and even the little available in the market is sold at exorbitant prices. Starvation, which never visited Sri Lanka in the past, is now knocking at the doors of thousands of households. Given this scenario, inflow of dollars alone from whatever its source is not going to solve these problems permanently. A beggar does not become rich by begging, and palliatives never provide permanent cure. It needs a concerted effort from public and private sectors and a coordinated plan to restructure a shattered economy. That is not possible with the prevailing political anarchy.
This is why minister Sabry’s optimism is misplaced and premature. He is an apprentice to economic management like his predecessor in that post and trying his best to serve and protect his master, the President, who is the primary cause for the current economic ills and against whom there is public outcry to quit. Harry Belafonte, the veteran American actor and singer once called the former US Secretary of State Colin Powell a “house slave …who got the privilege of living in the house if you served the master exactly the master intended to have you serve him”, for the Secretary’s support to President Bush’s invasion of Iraq based on false intelligence. In the case of minister Sabri he is trying hard to promise a speedy economic recovery in the midst of too many uncertainties and questionable assumptions. At the same time, there are a few crazy moves from within the opposition to form a so-called all-party interim government with a new Prime Minister. If that succeeds with or without MR there will be a new cabinet and whether Sabry would continue as finance minister is doubtful.
The problems facing the country are too many and too complex and they need a new system and a new approach. This appears to have been understood by the new generation of Sri Lankans who are not prepared to drink any more of the old wine served in new glasses. Aragalaya represents this hard truth. This generation understands what its rights are in a democracy, and how those rights of their parents and grandparents were trampled by political regimes that represented particular group interests. Go-Gota-Gama is about to enter its fourth week, and there are no signs of it winding without credible response for its demands from leaders at the helm. Public opinion from several counts indicates solid support to this novel experiment. World outside is also watching developments too closely. To the Rajapaksa clannish regime these are desperate times. Yet, one could only hope and pray that with support from its partisan saffron backers, business moguls and the President’s command over the military the regime would not resort to any foolhardy desperate move to suppress the aragalaya and plunge the country into even darker days. Ali Sabry’s false promises and the Prime Minister’s economic optimism seem to be preparations to set the stage for such an outcome.
*Dr. Ameer Ali, Murdoch Business School, Murdoch University, Western Australia
Latest comments
chiv / April 30, 2022
The way things are, the next cabinet will have Minister IMF affairs, Minister, Geneva affairs, Minister world bank affairs, Minister Aragalaya affairs, Minister China debt affairs, Minister charity and donations ………….
/
old codger / April 30, 2022
Chiv,
But no minister for Promotion of Kaputas?
/
Eagle Eye / April 30, 2022
This comment was removed by a moderator because it didn’t abide by our Comment policy.
For more detail see our Comment policy https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/comments-policy-2
/
RBH59 / April 30, 2022
In the meantime, IMF debt restructuring strategy.
Increase tax for recovery, and pay income tax is his final say. One of the reason is not paying Tax. Actually they made the mistake not getting the fertilizer and not going for IMF having 225 parliamentarians, is hiding in his announcement The more you show up, the more revealed are ignorance found, For foreigner worker they promised spoke about pension schemes, Now they wanting to send the money nor had the ability to look to this matter. He waited to strike the iron when the iron is hot; and not made the iron hot to striking, Now the citizens have to suffer, The Lesson of Gall Face people organizations must be admitted: their object is the representation of the various categories of workers, their lawful collaboration in the economic advance of society, and the development of the sense of their responsibility for the realization of the common good.
/
leelagemalli / April 30, 2022
Dr Ali,
.
Long before GOTA became the PE nominee, a whole lot of people in this country, if they had some sanity, could think twice, but professionals, youth and all other were easily caught by the fake public perception inflated by MEDIA MAFIA net works (Derana TV, Hiru TV above all other printed media institutions).
Ali Sabry was well known as the lawyer who constantly defended GOTABAYA from numerous court cases. So people should now be aware that Ali Sabry or the like are the ones that lived up their dreams – which is to become wealthy within shorter period of time, but indirectly being part of the huge loots, that Rajappakshes have collected over the years.
–
Ground information already available should have been enough if people were wise to block GOTA becoming the president of island nation. Former EC who did not give a damn to do the job properly – in terms of respecting the requirements – Mahinda Dehshapriya is now acting like a crab in hot water, with a court case is upcoming against his irresponsible act in that decision. Bugger is now trying to be in good books- this can only be possible in MODAYAS dominated srilanka.
/
Mallaiyuran / April 30, 2022
Dr. Amir Ali changed the color. He is saying Sabri, who became minister only by saving his master from his high crime lawsuits, now is trying honestly to save the country. If one second in his life Ali Sabri had thought honestly about the country, his boss would be in prison now. If Ali Sabri had thought about the people one second in his whole life, he wouldn’t be in the Cabinet, he would be standing in Galle Face with the lawyers, who are representing the protesters. Ali Sabri did things even Hakeem doesn’t want to do and has got two full cabinet status mister posts, for none of which he has qualifications. Hakeem trying to fire whoever voted for 20A from his Muslim gang organization, but it was Ali Sabri who drafted and installed. Ali did worse things than Badiudeen, by him now Old Rowdy and his sons are qualified lawyers and PhDs. But the honest and intelligent people, who can really serve the country or can take it out of this quagmire, are forced to stand in the line for a liter of gasoline. Amir Ali should not seek this difficult time to slip in foul promotions as the dirty Politicians are honestly trying. Some economists have predicted 15 years for the country to return to 2019. People need to know the truth now to join the protest.
/
Sarath / April 30, 2022
Sri Lanka will have to open its economy to another round of Western exploitation and domination. That’s IMF policy. There’s no other choice.
/
old codger / April 30, 2022
Sarath,
What economy? Please explain.
/
Eagle Eye / April 30, 2022
This comment was removed by a moderator because it didn’t abide by our Comment policy.
For more detail see our Comment policy https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/comments-policy-2
/
chiv / April 30, 2022
OC. At least last 20 years were Rajapaksas economy and they achieved what no one could in Lankan history.
/
HussainFahmy / April 30, 2022
The root cause of SL debt is overpriced development projects by the family of thieves. SL needs to recover these assets and repatriate the looted overseas funds to pay off the outstanding debts. Rather than taxes.
/
Raj-UK / April 30, 2022
Didn’t the former CB governor also say that everything is ‘cushty’ with friendly nations falling over each other to help us with cash & we have home grown remedies to overcome the financial crissis? I suppose Ali Sabry doesn’t want to be the harbinger of doom but we all know the situation, so he should spell out the strategy & recovery plan in detail to warrant credibility, not wishful thinking we have heard before.
The entire lot, from Finance Ministers, including the ‘best in SE Asia’, CB Governors & the Presidents, with whom the buck stops, should be held accountable, in which case, Sabry can do well to start planning a defence now on behalf of his lord & master, which, I presume, he would be better at, or he himself will be included with the yobs that are responsible for bringing the country to its knees.
/
Ajith / April 30, 2022
Raj-UK
“According to him the financial and economic difficulties facing the nation would be overcome in a month’s time with “soaring support” from international bodies and friendly nations.”
I don’t know whether Ali-Sabry was brought into the government by Gota or whether he get into the Rajapaksas in his own contribution. Whichever is right he was part of this regime from the start where the government was developed policies like ministers for all Rajapaksas, and Fertilizer and chemical ban, printing of money, appointing of a Criminal Monk to OCOL Task Force, Pardoning murderers from prison, arresting Muslim politicians, human right activist and doctor under PTA, Sinhalese only Task Force for North East archeology and appointment of Basil as Prime Minister etc. Most of these ministers and its MPs have number of criminal records and corruption.
So, He knows all these well and he helped or contributed them to cover up or encourage these criminals and corruptions against the people and country. In other words, blood on his hand.
/
Plato / April 30, 2022
Is Dr.Ameer Ali suggesting that the double Minister Ali Sabry is laying the groundwork for Gota to have a go at the Aragalaya with the help of the Saffron Brigade, Business Moghuls and the Military.sooner than later?
AliSabry painting a rosy picture of the Economy after his IMF trip is most probably directed for those non Aragalaya audience.which in any event is not sizable.
/
Balanced View / April 30, 2022
When the crooks open their mouth, what comes out is the lie, the whole lie, and nothing but the lie. Sabry’s optimism is no different to Cabraal’s home-grown six-month road map which crumbled the moment it was uttered. Why do they say whole lies when they know full well what they say are impossibilities? That’s the definition of Dr Ali’s house slave. They are serving their masters, not the people who elected them, nor the country they took an oath of allegiance. Why do they do that when they know full well, things are fluid that their masters could be disposed off, tomorrow? This is the utmost slavish behaviour.
SL will have salvation when at least a handful of her politicians and bureaucrats tell the truth as they are and make the people understand the problems/issues faced by the country and make them part of finding the solutions.
/