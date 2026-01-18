Aliyah Nasheem & The Rise Of Unfiltered Digital Commentary

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

Sri Lanka is witnessing the emergence of a new genre of political commentary—diasporic, emotionally charged, and largely unmediated by traditional institutions. One such voice belongs to Aliyah Nasheem, who runs the YouTube channel Aliyah nasheem ආලියා 111 @AliyahnasheemMohammed from overseas.

Her mode of delivery is blunt, confrontational, and at times deliberately provocative. While this style has alienated certain audiences, it has simultaneously attracted a growing following among Sri Lankans both at home and abroad, underscoring a reality of the digital age: relevance is no longer dictated by decorum alone.

Aliyah’s commentary resonates because it echoes long-standing national concerns. Foremost among these is the persistent disparity between the economic hardship endured by ordinary citizens and the widely held perception that segments of the political and administrative elite continue to enjoy disproportionately comfortable lives. This sentiment cuts across ethnic, religious, and class boundaries and has been a recurring theme in public discourse, electoral rhetoric, and social media debate for decades.

Another sensitive area she addresses is the role of religion—particularly Buddhism—in public life. Sri Lanka’s Constitution accords Buddhism the “foremost place,” a position broadly accepted by the majority of citizens. However, public unease has intensified over the years regarding the politicisation of certain religious voices, especially when members of the clergy engage in overt political advocacy or employ intemperate language in public forums.

Recent controversies, including widely circulated media appearances involving offensive expressions by religious figures, have reignited debate on decorum, accountability, and moral authority. These incidents, already discussed extensively in mainstream and social media, have provided fertile ground for counter-commentary by independent digital voices, including YouTubers operating outside Sri Lanka’s traditional media ecosystem.

Notably, in a public space where no comparable female digital voice had previously emerged to articulate women’s frustrations in such direct terms, Aliyah Nasheem became an unexpected yet prominent figure. Her visibility is particularly striking given prevailing social sensitivities around identity, as she speaks from a Muslim background and carries a recognisably Muslim name—yet her appeal has extended well beyond communal boundaries.

Aliyah’s position as a Muslim woman speaking fluent Sinhala from abroad gives her commentary a distinctive vantage point. Her interventions cut across ethnic and religious lines precisely because they are framed not as institutional politics but as citizen commentary. Notably, she consistently foregrounds the contribution of women to Sri Lanka’s economy—through plantation labour, the apparel industry, and overseas domestic work—an argument well supported by decades of labour and migration research. In doing so, she implicitly challenges entrenched power structures that have historically marginalised women’s voices in national debates.

Her apparent support for the current government is articulated not as partisan allegiance, but as conditional optimism—reflecting a broader public hope that new administrations may distance themselves from entrenched patterns of corruption. Whether such expectations will be realised remains uncertain, but they mirror a widespread willingness among citizens to grant reformist narratives an initial measure of trust.

With close to 50,000 subscribers and view counts ranging from several thousand to nearly 50,000 on contentious topics, Aliyah’s channel illustrates the growing influence of alternative media. This influence cannot be dismissed simply because the language is uncomfortable or the messenger unconventional.

Ultimately, the significance of this phenomenon extends beyond one YouTuber. It points to an urgent need for religious and community leaders—particularly senior Buddhist clergy—to collectively reflect, self-regulate, and reassert ethical leadership. Where institutional voices fail to address public disquiet with humility and moral clarity, alternative digital voices will inevitably fill the vacuum.

Digital commentary thrives where institutional silence persists. The choice before Sri Lanka’s moral leadership is whether to engage constructively now—or be spoken about, with increasing intensity, later.

*The writer is a former diplomat, former Head of the Sri Lanka Tourism Authority, currently a university lecturer, author, consultant, and meditation and Reiki healer

References

* YouTube channel AliyahnasheemMohammed (publicly accessible content and subscriber metrics).

* Ongoing public debates in Sri Lankan mainstream and social media on religion, politics, and media conduct (2024–2025).