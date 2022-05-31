All-Weather And Fair-Weather Friends

By Kumar David –
Is Lanka important enough for international actors such as India, China, America, Britain, Japan and the QUAD to squabble over? The answer seems to be a surprising yes. In the case of India it is expected. Recall that America threatened nuclear war when Cuba stationed Soviet missiles, and now Russia is apoplectic at the thought of NATO getting its fingers around its neck (Georgia, Ukraine and Finland). No great or regional power will allow foreign bases near its land borders or its littoral waters.
India’s anxiety of British (post-Independence period), American (JR’s time) and more recently Chinese bases comes as no surprise. But such concerns do not easily passage to more distant China, America and Europe. Sri Lanka has little relevance to the Quad strategy of encircling China and is entirely irrelevant to NATO’s scheme to suffocate Russia. Furthermore the so-called Indian Ocean strategic zone is a myth. The explanation it follows is not strategic but partly political and partly psychological. The psychological facet is that though we know we are a bunch of s.o.bs, foreigners, poor sods, have affection for our island, and believe it or not, its undeserving dwellers. Let’s not spoil this advantage; let’s keep the charm of genuine non-alignment alive. Competition for mating-rights gets us, petrol, cooking-gas, milk-powder, pharmaceuticals and dhal. It will help if we slaughter fewer Tamils and refrain from locking up too many Muslims on trumped-up charges.
The political side is more complex. Sure, Lanka is no dream democracy. It is the site of public and state-terrorism, crass military-police human rights abuse at the instigation of the JR, R. Premadasa and Mahinda regimes and Gotabaya’s military. It has been a locale of brazen plunder by political leaders, not only in the Paksa years. Racism is widespread among the people, but then ethnic intolerance is a global pandemic. However, though I grant that in many ways Lanka is the depths there is another side; Lanka is one of few post-colonial outposts where constitutional governance, admittedly imperfect, survives. Our giant neighbour India is another. This is different from Burma, Pakistan, Cambodia, Thailand (never colonised) and 30+ countries across Africa. Constitutional governance endures in very few countries across that immense continent.
Here then is my hypothesis: India, the West and even the IMF, though they will be tough about economic reforms (IMF, West) and political changes (India), will not allow Lanka to collapse into anarchy and chaos. Ranil is a lucky bugger! The uncles and aunties crowding over Lanka’s crib will throw him a lifeline before we asphyxiate; the old fox will survive for now unless he does a bad balls-up. This is a different hypothesis from those who say that there is no international economic fix for democracy in Lanka. Maybe, but there is plaster and Band-Aid to avert anarchy and chaos. Of course our congenital problems will persist but sudden death will be averted for now. Can you imagine India, the IMF or even China standing by and doing bugger-all if Lanka sinks into chaotic bedlam? We do not deserve a reprieve, but political and psychological unknowns – I mean known unknowns, not unknown unknowns – will play out to RW’s profit. I am talking four months to one year.
The mid-term, beyond that depends on getting a decent economic recovery programme. Punishing corrupt Paksa Era leaders and trimming wealth inequality will go down well with the less well-off four-fifths, but that’s not a development programme for raising output, enhancing productivity and modernising state, society and system. Ranil’s Interim Administration even if it included competent people (which it does not) has no mandate for a three to five year national development programme. The alternate capitalist party the SJB has been outfoxed. The Left is in two segments: One is clueless with nothing to offer but anarchy, the other is preparing itself for when its day comes; it must strengthening itself in the domains in which it is weak. The urgent tasks are for Ranil to beg for alms more diligently, parliament to enact a tougher 21A and for Lanka to hold general elections soon. If Gota is kicked out pronto that will be a bonus. The people of India and indeed all our friends all over the world could, apart from unloading much needed emergency aid, by example and by precept encourage the maturing of social democratic understanding and intelligence in Lanka.
Latest comments
Sinhala_Man / June 1, 2022
Dear Kumar,
.
The joyous surprise that you express is infectious! How you can respond so sincerely to developments, despite all the learning in your head, is amazing.
.
And it so spontaneously gushes out of you, and gets so memorably expressed. Yes, let us hope that all the optimism that you exude is justified, and let me hope that in the next five days, beginning about 3.15 am when this heart-warming outburst first appeared, leads to fruitful discussion.
/
Native Vedda / June 1, 2022
Dr Kumar David
–
is missing the point.
If the state does not treat it’s people well there is every possibility that neighbors, strangers, foreigners, … will grope the women folks.
–
Please read:
‘It is my only hope’: Women forced to sell sex to survive as Sri Lanka’s turmoil escalates
Former garment makers in Sri Lanka are having to take desperate measures to get through the economic crisis
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/05/28/made-clothes-ms-now-selling-body-make-ends-meet/
–
Despite the pathetic condition of the country’s economy many dump crooks still want to be the rulers of this island, the crooked clan, Champika the racist, in the case of Udaya an Australian lady is after him for stolen millions, Wimal who is supposed to be in the prison but thanks to Ranil he is challenging him, ….
–
Every politician and every functionary has become prostitute, serving foreigners and local wealthy and the powerful.
/
chiv / June 1, 2022
KD , more than we are bankrupt, it’s the fact that we do NOT have people or political parties to guide with any possible recovery is just pathetic . Other than early Indian involvement due to proximity, shared culture and our self created racial/ religious conflicts , it’s Rajapaksas who invited Chinese for their self gain. We are of no interest or importance to anyone. It’s we who create our self importance. A country like Ukraine , Afghan are already forgotten. In our case it’s just India showing concern by way of providing relief.
/
eeakdavi / June 1, 2022
Unfortunately the picture at the top of my column conveys the opposite message from what the article itself says.
Kumar David
/
chiv / June 1, 2022
International politics is fast changing with time. Instead of physically intervening , super powers are focusing more and more on dominance by way of trade,technology, IT, oil and other resources, supply logistics, space technology , crypto and other means. It’s just the regional powers who are concerned due to their own national security. Recent Ukraine conflicts is a prime examples how costly and unpredictable intervention can be. There is not much takers for an island thought to be strategically located and nothing mush to offer.
/
Eagle Eye / June 1, 2022
“It is the site of public and state-terrorism,…”
—
Actually the world know Sinhale/Sri Lanka as the site of Tamil terrorists (LTTE) who were branded as the ‘DEADLIEST TERRORISTS’ in the world by FBI and Muslim terrorists who massacred Catholics worshipping in Churches on Easter Sunday. Also the world know Sinhale/Sri Lanka as the country that eliminated the ‘DEADLIEST TERRORISTS’ in the world liberating about 300,000 civilians kept as a human shield by Tamil terrorists.
/
old codger / June 1, 2022
“Here then is my hypothesis: India, the West and even the IMF, though they will be tough about economic reforms (IMF, West) and political changes (India), will not allow Lanka to collapse into anarchy and chaos.”
Very plausible, especially India. It would be much more expensive for them to feed hordes of starving economic refugees than to feed them in place at home. After all, SL is smaller than Kerala.
Of course there will be a political price to pay. So why not go the whole hog and simply adopt the Indian Rupee as local currency? That will stop incompetent accountants and jumped-up drill sergeants from tinkering with the economy. We have proved ourselves incapable of running a modern state, and are busily moving even further backwards. The other day, there was the spectacle of Wijedasa Rajapakshe presenting the 21st Amendment to a set of ignorant Mahanayakas. Since when has this country been a theocracy?
/
ramona therese fernando / June 1, 2022
The SJB and JVP have their own special plans for the survival and uplift of the Nation. They will be astute enough to start with the basics. The economy is about tea, rubber, coconuts, tourism, M.E. maids, M.E. laborers, and other hard labor around the world. It is apparent that we have to stick with these and build up slowly again from these.
–
It will take about 2 decades before Motherland is on par with the rest of Asia. No use crying over spilt milk. We have to work for the honor of our struggling people, not the honor of our big-shots and any kind of Lankan conceptual glory.
–
Any party that takes over, will tax the wealthy, work with foreign lending bodies, and implement newer business ventures like climate-recovery and robotics ones.
/
ramona therese fernando / June 1, 2022
Each party will tax the wealthy in different percentages. Rajapaksa-party will tax about 10-20%, followed by SJB in the mid-range, and JVP will tax the highest at around 60-80%. Likewise, they will install their associated operational structures to make the country function again.
–
International lenders will naturally want to lend to a party that can take care of its domestic debt first, and has the soundest operational structure. And that will be JVP-strongpoint.
–
The Rajapaksa and Ranil party with their reluctance to tax themselves can never be trusted again. Their sudden desire to copy and install the socialist technique can also never be trusted, as such supra-capitalist ideologies emerging from our small Island can only be seen as Megalomania that has no cure. Foreign lenders will be very wary.
/
SJ / June 1, 2022
India, China, America, Britain, Japan and the QUAD ?
Why QUAD in a list countries?
Is the author reluctant to name Australia after the elections?
I doubt elections changing very much anywhere until the US changes its attitude.
/