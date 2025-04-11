Alleged BMW Duty Fraud Is Test Case For AKD

By Amrit Muttukumaru –

The centerpiece of Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s Presidential Election campaign and that of the General Election campaign of his NPP was to combat corruption and hold wrongdoers accountable through credible investigative and judicial processes. It is now more than 6 and 4 months respectively after the Presidential and General Elections. This time period is more than sufficient to demonstrate whether he is sincere in combating corruption. AKD and his NPP have dismally failed in this task.

In the context of some ‘open and shut’ cases of egregious corruption being ignored, what we see are some political lightweights being remanded for relatively run-of-the-mill misdemeanors and two or three members of the Rajapaksa family being summoned to the CID for what appears to be ‘fishing expeditions’!

Alleged Rajapaksa Corruption

Instead of mere talk at public rallies, if AKD is serious about getting to the bottom of alleged corruption under the Mahinda Rajapaksa regime, all he has to do is demand from Dr. Harsha de Silva that he makes available to the authorities the cupboard full of files he publicly claimed with responsibility to have of outrageous corruption in the construction of expressways, illicit drugs and money laundering in locations such as St. Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles and Dubai. Given below is the link (11:15 onwards):

This is a person who at the very least is projected as the Finance Minister in the event of a SJB government.

To keep the focus on the alleged BMW duty fraud, many other instances of alleged corruption will be overlooked for now.

Alleged BMW Duty Fraud

It is well known that one of the most corrupt institutions in government is Sri Lanka Customs. This does not mean that everyone there is corrupt.

In this context, I refer to a scandalous case of corruption where the Customs Department has been dragging its feet for more than a decade.

I can do no better than quote the news item in the state owned ‘Daily News’ of 9 June 2018 captioned “Customs begins probe into undervalued BMW’s”

“Sri Lanka Customs has resumed an investigation into an alleged massive fraud amounting to Rs.16 billion when importing 1,675 of BMW vehicles.

This is considered as the largest ever customs fraud in Sri Lanka. The alleged fraud had taken place by presenting forged documents to the Customs after concealing the real value of 1,675 BMW vehicles.

The vehicles worth more than 25,000 USD are not exempt from taxes. But, tax exemptions had been received for BMWs worth over USD 30,000 each by furnishing fictitious invoices which placed the value well under US$ 25,000 when Chulananda Perera was functioning as the Director General of Customs.”

It is nothing short of shocking there has been no closure and accountability for this case which originated more than a decade ago.

Implications

The lethargy/refusal of Sri Lanka Customs, state agencies such as the ‘Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption’ and indeed successive governments to touch this case even with a barge pole must be viewed in the context that it will prise open the hotbed of corruption in Sri Lanka which involves politicians, bigwigs in the private sector, senior bureaucrats and professionals particularly auditors and lawyers.

In this mix is the businessmen controlled mainstream media which themselves are lethargic and at times neglect to publish some cases of corruption.

I know readers will scream that I have mentioned the media despite quoting the media! The ground reality is that in some instances such as in the alleged BMW duty fraud, some mainstream media although compelled to report, for the most part will not undertake the required follow-up due to business reasons which include advertising and patronage. Is not this case originating more than a decade ago and still festering evidence of this?

Should not the first order of business in this alleged fraud be the naming of recipients of the 1,675 BMW vehicles? Is it not such parties that create the demand that lead to terrible corruption in this country? This is precisely what is avoided by all and sundry – even politicians of different shades.

Of course the naming of the politicians and public officials who have sold their permits must follow after naming those creating the demand.

AKD’s Secretary holds the key

AKD has a golden opportunity to demonstrate his anti-corruption credentials through his Secretary Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake who has been a long standing senior officer at ‘Sri Lanka Customs’.

According to the Presidential Secretariat website he commenced his Customs career in 1997 as Assistant Superintendent.

The ‘Daily FT’ of 24 September 2024 reports:

“Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake was yesterday appointed as the Secretary to the President, the Government Information Department announced. Dr. Kumanayake had previously served as the Deputy Director of Sri Lanka Customs, focusing on research areas such as Corruption and Integrity in Customs”

I reiterate: “Deputy Director of Sri Lanka Customs, focusing on research areas such as Corruption and Integrity in Customs”

It will be seen that AKD’s Secretary is well placed to unravel this case which the state owned ‘Daily News’ of 9 June 2018 has described as:

“largest ever customs fraud in Sri Lanka”

Under no circumstances am I stating that the Secretary to the President has any involvement in this alleged fraud.

Conclusion

The ‘naming’ of recipients of the 1,675 BMW vehicles and the politicians and public officials who have sold their permits will go a long way to stop corruption in its tracks. I have a hunch this will not happen.

It is persons such as these recipients who create the demand for most of the terrible corruption in Sri Lanka.

It is hoped that affluent NGOs such as Transparency International Sri Lanka, Verité Research and Advocata Institute who talk the hind legs off a donkey on good governance and a corruption free country will pick up the baton and put pressure on AKD to make good on his promise to combat corruption. I have a hunch this too will not happen.

Let us see whether the country’s only stand-alone business newspaper ‘Daily FT’ published by WNL will carry this article? I am not holding my breath!