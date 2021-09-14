(Almost) Everything You Need to Know About SA Forex Regulations

While the Forex markets can feel a little bit like the “wild west” of the investing world, a lot of that has to do with the fact that there is 24/7 access to these markets.

Truth be told, there are a lot more Forex regulations that govern how these securities are bought, sold, and traded – especially here in South Africa – and it’s incredibly important to understand those regulations and their impact.

That’s why we put together this detailed guide.

Quick History Lesson

In South Africa, where Forex interest is at an all-time high, there is a regulatory body responsible for oversight and investigations into anything having to do with these kinds of securities.

That organization is called the Financial Sector Conduct Authority , or the FSCA.

Designed to provide oversight for all financial activities in South Africa, this government institution not only watches for misbehavior throughout the markets but also provides security for investors funds that are protected, too.

It’s critical that you fully understand the FSCA and their regulatory impact if you’re going to be investing in this kind of market.

FSCA Regulations and Their Impact on the Forex Markets

One of the major responsibilities of this organization is to stay vigilant for brokers that aren’t treating their clients or their customers fairly – or outright acting criminally throughout the Forex market.

This happens a lot less today than it ever used to in the past to be sure. But there are still some less than legitimate Forex brokers and Forex operations looking to capitalize on the naivety and inexperience of new investors.

On the plus side of things, though, if this organization does decide to get involved in a situation they are able to provide legal recourse, compensation, and protection for those that have been taken advantage of by anyone in violation of these regulations.

FSB Brokers are Regulated in SA by the FSCA

One of the smartest decisions you can make is to choose a broker that is fully licensed by the regulatory body in South Africa, the FSCA.

Brokerages established in South Africa are always going to be regulated by this institution. Essay based platforms can be trusted to follow these rules and these laws, and are (generally) going to be a lot more reliable

At the same time, because the South African Forex market is still so brand-new many of these platforms don’t have the same level of services provided by brokers around the world.

If you’re going to partner with international options make sure that they are (the very least) in full compliance with FSCA regulations even if they aren’t licensed by this governing body.

The Future of Financial Regulations in South Africa

South Africa is undergoing a bit of a renaissance when it comes to their attitude towards businesses large and small, as well as the financial institutions and industry throughout this country.

Brokers (by and large) don’t love a lot of interference from the government, and most aren’t huge fans over regulation. At the same time, when you have a financial environment like the one in South Africa right now – particularly with Forex – regulations are necessary to set a base level of service and offer legitimacy to these kinds of investments.

At the end of the day, both the FSCA and the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) are moving mountains to give people the full confidence they need to capitalize on these financial opportunities. These global opportunities really do have the power to transform the financial future of so many in South Africa.

It’s nice to see people finally leveraging those chances and making the most of them with the help of the right brokers, of course!