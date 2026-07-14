America At 250 & Sri Lanka At 2500: Navigating Post-Independence Sri Lanka

By Sarath Dissanayake –

Part I: Sri Lanka’s Pre- and Post-Independence Eras Through the 20th Century

First and foremost, let me be absolutely clear that this write-up is in no way an attempt to belittle or downplay the U.S.’s 250th Anniversary of Independence, nor does it aim to make a comparative assessment of the historical legacies of the U.S. and Sri Lanka. Keeping in mind the distinct historical, geopolitical, and socio-cultural contexts of both nations, my aim is purely to share insights on Sri Lanka’s 2,500-year history in contrast to America’s 250 years of independence. As such, this is neither an affront to Sri Lanka-U.S. relations, nor should it be viewed as a critique of their mutually beneficial, long-term friendship.

On July 4, 2026, America celebrated its 250th Anniversary of Independence with pomp and pageantry. This milestone was a powerful display of the country’s glorious legacy, indomitable lineage, and spirit, as well as the valor and candor of the American colonists who fought for independence in the American Revolution (1775–1783). American founding fathers—such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and John Jay – had their work cut out for them. By leading the revolution against British imperialists for freedom and emancipation, they eventually liberated the nation and transformed it into a 21st-century superpower. In contrast, while we in Sri Lanka pride ourselves on a 2,500-year-old civilization nurtured by Buddhist virtues and spiritual values, our current socio-economic status quo stands in stark contrast to what our forefathers envisioned, raising more questions than answers.

A Historical Perspective of Sri Lanka – Colonial Legacy

Our ancestors possessed the human ingenuity, engineering prowess, spirited vision, and divine foresight to unleash their true potential and achieve human excellence throughout history. This legacy remains in abundance, woven into everything inherited and passed down through generations. Their unparalleled achievements, selfless sacrifices, and sheer resilience bear all the hallmarks of Sri Lanka – what was once a thriving and prosperous nation, evoking a sense of pride, greatness, heroism, and dignity in the minds of their descendants.

The sky-high stupas, gigantic reservoirs, magnificent citadels, architectural marvels, archaeological wonders, colossal monasteries, and sprawling cities scattered across vast swathe of Sri Lanka’s landscape serve as enduring testaments to the extraordinary willpower and capabilities our ancestors prided themselves on. Indeed, the nation was blessed with larger-than-life warriors and rulers who transformed the island into a thriving, prosperous, and self-sustaining civilization. Even the Portuguese, Dutch, and British colonial powers, who ruled the island for nearly 450 years (1505–1948), acknowledged the existence of a well-established and sophisticated system of governance in their official records.

The closely-knit “village-temple-tank” model has been the cornerstone of community life throughout the country’s history. This generation-old lifestyle, symbolizing connection, loyalty, and interdependence, took root in every corner of the island. This model village concept formed a tapestry bound by nature, heritage, spirituality, and culture. It blended human vitality and peaceful cohabitation with the unique characteristics of Sri Lanka’s roots, deeply anchored in a 2,500-year-old Buddhist philosophy. This way of life was nurtured and preserved under ancient Sri Lankan monarchs long before many other well-known civilizations in South Asia and beyond.

Sri Lanka’s Buddhist Renaissance and Spiritual Emancipation

The legacy that Sri Lanka has cherished throughout its 2,500-year recorded history holds a unique place in the global annals of civilization. The Mahavamsa (the Great Chronicle detailing the history of Buddhism and the monarchy) and the Buddhist Canon (the foundational scriptures containing the Buddha’s discourses, monastic discipline, and philosophical analysis) serve as two distinct, authoritative primary sources. Compiled by Buddhist monks and historians following the Buddha’s passing (Mahaparinirvana), these texts stand as living testaments to Sri Lanka’s enduring spiritual heritage.

As a comprehensive historical guide spanning over two millennia, the Mahavamsa provides rare insight and a monumental first-hand account of the Buddhist foothold on the island. Its chapters offer vivid illustrations of ancient kingships, monastic life, and early inhabitants, charting a path from spiritual awakening to ultimate emancipation. Furthermore, historical records reveal that trade delegations and spiritual missions frequently traveled between Ceylon – as Sri Lanka was formerly known, and nations across Europe and the Middle East, centuries before European explorers first set foot on the island in the 15th century.

1948 Independence and Key Developments

In 1948, Sri Lanka (then known as Ceylon) gained independence from British rule, transitioning from a British Crown Colony to a self-governing Dominion within the British Commonwealth. This turning point in the country’s history was marked by a constitutional transfer of power and the hoisting of the Lion Flag by the country’s first Prime Minister, D.S. Senanayake. The British monarch remained the head of state, represented locally by a Governor-General. Prime Minister D.S. Senanayake formed the first cabinet under the newly implemented Soulbury Constitution. The government represented a coalition of English-educated, Westernized elites who took over the reins of power from the departing British administration. The “Ceylon Citizenship Act” was passed later that year, which made it extremely difficult for Indian Tamils (Malaiyaha Tamils) working on the central highland plantations to obtain citizenship. This effectively rendered hundreds of thousands of estate workers stateless, severely limiting their political rights and participation.

Post-Independence Major Milestones

1. Robust Economic and Social Indicators in 1948

Upon gaining independence from British rule in 1948, Sri Lanka possessed one of Asia’s strongest economies. The nation boasted exceptional social indicators, a robust financial foundation, and a high standard of living. Most notably, its per capita income was the second highest in the region, trailing only Japan. These positive indicators reflected Sri Lanka’s economic prowess and superior socio-economic standing among Asian nations at the dawn of its self-governance.

2. Strong Economy, Free Education, and Free Healthcare for All

British colonialism was instrumental in entrenching a new cropping pattern in Sri Lankan agriculture, which was closely aligned with demands in the European market. The British introduced tea, coffee, and rubber to the upcountry, bringing in large numbers of Indian Tamil workers to work as indentured laborers. At the time of independence in 1948, a third of Sri Lanka’s gross domestic product (GDP) came from the export of these primary agricultural commodities, predominantly tea, rubber, and coconut.

Until the second half of the 1950s, the Sri Lankan economy enjoyed a consistent trade surplus owing to rising primary commodity prices. The growing tax revenues from export crops allowed the government to invest heavily in free education, free primary healthcare, and a subsidized food rationing system. Because of these early investments, Sri Lanka became a famous outlier in development literature, achieving admirable social sector indicators despite its low per capita income levels.

Even though this plantation-based model made the country prosperous by developing-world standards, it left the economy highly vulnerable to global price fluctuations. Despite these structural vulnerabilities, the colonial inheritance provided Sri Lanka with a well-developed infrastructure, strong human development indicators—such as exceptionally high literacy rates—and an efficient administrative mechanism.

3. The UN, NAM and Sri Lanka’s Foreign Policy Dispensation

Sri Lanka was officially admitted to the United Nations as a member state on December 14, 1955. Since then, the country has maintained a permanent mission in New York and has been elected to serve both as a non-permanent member of the UNSC and member of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). As a cornerstone of its early foreign policy, Sri Lanka became one of the founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). After participating in the pivotal 1955 Bandung Conference, the nation officially joined the movement at its inaugural summit in Belgrade in 1961. Highlighting its diplomatic prominence on the global stage, Sri Lanka hosted the 5th NAM Summit in Colombo in 1976 and remains an active partner of the movement today.

Major Turning Points in the Country’s Post-Independence Era (1948–2026) :-

Given the complexities of recounting Sri Lanka’s post-independence political journey over nearly eight decades, this section navigates the major historical benchmarks to illustrate the country’s trajectory in contrast to America’s 250 years of independence. In doing so, I will explore these milestones through the following broader perspectives and paradigm shifts from a layman’s point of view:

1. Sinhala Only Act in 1956 and Major Riots in 1958

The immediate post-independence era was characterized by rising socio-political and communal tensions between Sinhalese and Tamil factions, resulting in significant instability and sporadic violence. While initial full-scale clashes were temporarily contained, communal sentiments remained highly strained across the country.

A critical turning point occurred in 1956 with the passage of the Official Language Act, commonly known as the “Sinhala Only Act.” This legislation established Sinhala as the sole official language of the country, replacing English. The act took effect immediately, positioning Sinhala as the primary language in public administration, commerce, and education. Consequently, deep-seated ethnic frustrations culminated in 1958, when the first major anti-Tamil riots flared up in Colombo and other parts of the island, deeply fracturing the nation’s social fabric.

2. 1971 Insurrection, Republican Transition, and Closed Economy (1970–1977)

The socio-political instability of this era deepened in April 1971, when the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), a radical Marxist youth movement, launched a violent, armed insurrection against the elected government. Driven by high youth unemployment, economic stagnation, and anti-imperialist rhetoric, the uprising caught the state off guard. Although the government successfully crushed the insurrection within a few months, it resulted in thousands of casualties and signaled deep structural flaws within the post-independence socio-economic framework.

Amidst this volatility, the country underwent a monumental constitutional transformation on May 22, 1972. The government enacted a new constitution that officially severed all formal colonial ties with the British Crown, changing the nation’s name from the Dominion of Ceylon to the Republic of Sri Lanka. While this shift solidified absolute national sovereignty, the 1972 Constitution also centralized state power, further entrenched the Sinhala-Only policy, and gave Buddhism the “foremost place” in the state, which deeply alienated minority communities and exacerbated ethnic polarization.

Simultaneously, the administration implemented an aggressive socialist economic experiment characterized by strict import-substitution policies and extensive state nationalization. To foster self-reliance, the government restricted imports of foreign goods, heavily regulated private enterprises, and nationalized major sectors, including the British-owned tea and rubber plantations. However, this “closed economy” model ultimately strangled growth. By the mid-1970s, severe shortages of essential food items, medicine, and fuel forced citizens into long rationing lines, pushing the public’s patience to a breaking point and setting the stage for a radical economic U-turn.

3. The 1977 Open Economy and Executive Presidency

Frustrated by the shortages of the closed economy, the electorate voted overwhelmingly for a sweeping political shift in 1977. The newly elected administration immediately dismantled the socialist model, making Sri Lanka the first country in South Asia to liberalize its economy. This “Open Economy” policy removed import restrictions, encouraged foreign direct investment, established free-trade zones, and initiated massive infrastructure projects like the Accelerated Mahaweli Development Program. While liberalization modernized the economy and introduced consumer abundance, it also widened income inequality and left local agricultural sectors vulnerable to global competition.

To provide the political stability deemed necessary for these rapid economic changes, the government enacted a new constitution in 1978. This landmark document introduced the Executive Presidency, fundamentally altering Sri Lanka’s governance by concentrating immense power in a single, directly elected leader. This structural shift severely weakened the check-and-balance system of parliament. It created a highly centralized governance framework that future administrations would repeatedly exploit for political expediency rather than public welfare.

4. LTTE Conflict, July 1983 and Indo-Lanka Accord

The LTTE’s violent campaign for an independent Tamil state, known as Tamil Eelam, began in the early 1980s and became a severe scourge for Sri Lanka. The resulting decades of brutal warfare devastated communities and claimed an estimated 70,000 to 100,000 lives before the group’s military defeat. In its formative years, the militant group received implicit and material support from various political factions in India, which included the establishment of training camps in the state of Tamil Nadu.

A catastrophic turning point occurred in July 1983, (Black July 1983) when communal riots broke out between Sinhalese mobs and Tamil citizens. The widespread violence forced over 100,000 Tamils to flee the country, laying the foundation for a politically active Tamil diaspora across Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Western Europe. This dark milestone officially ignited a 26-year civil war between the government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). By 1987, the conflict drew direct foreign intervention; the Indian government deployed the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) following the signing of the Indo-Sri Lanka Peace Accord. Although intended to disarm the militants and enforce a ceasefire, hostilities soon broke out between the IPKF and the LTTE, initiating a deadly new phase of the war. The conflict drained the nation’s financial resources, caused a massive brain drain of educated talent, and severely damaged Sri Lanka’s international reputation, completely overshadowing the economic promises of the 1977 liberalization.

Post-Independence Sri Lanka and Political Expediency

With a recorded history dating back 2,500 years to the Buddhist era, Sri Lanka today stands at a critical crossroads. In principle, ours is a pluralistic society and a stable democracy characterized by a multi-ethnic, m-religious, m-cultural, and m-linguistic fabric, with vibrant, shared cross-cultural values rooted in our collective identity.

Sri Lanka’s immediate post-independence era was deeply hindered by colonial vestiges and a servitude mindset often blamed for stalling the national psyche. This transgenerational attitude, shaped by historical imperialism, normalized a perceived superiority of European standards that undermined indigenous cultures, languages, and identities. Conversely, there is no validity in blaming colonial masters for our modern ailments and failures. Common sense dictates that our colonial inheritance was a mix of both positive and negative outcomes / elements, which is typical for nations with similar colonial histories.

For instance, the benefits Sri Lankans have accrued from colonial legacies are abundantly evident across almost every conceivable field, including the English language, the railway network, universal franchise, a democratic framework, constitutional law, and the plantation economy. Conversely, the country suffered severe losses under colonial powers, experiencing the erosion of its cultural identity, traditional moral standards, indigenous wealth, sovereign land rights, human dignity, and native religious freedoms. While the plantation-based model initially made the country prosperous by developing-world standards, it ultimately left the economy highly vulnerable to global price fluctuations.

Ironically, successive regimes since 1948 have absolutely failed to govern effectively and unite the country. The complacent attitude across the political divide underscores the mediocre mindset and character of average stereotypical politicians. They remain disconnected from reality, unable to gauge public discord, or transcend their prejudiced mindsets to solve the populace’s burning problems. Instead of offering practical solutions, these political factions engage in blame games and dodge responsibility, indifferent to the public’s woes, while leaving citizens high and dry, and at the mercy of none.

Ultimately, decades of socio-economic mismanagement, political expediency, and lack of long-term vision, cohesive strategy, accountability and best practices etc have led to systemic failures and structural flaws. This poor governance has been compounded by institutionalized waste, corruption and nepotism, eroding public faith in state institutions. Consequently, public trust in successive governments has declined sharply, reflecting widespread frustration. So much so, this downward spiral, from a self-sufficient economy in 1948 to a near-bankrupt nation, culminated in the 2022 economic crisis and widespread public uprisings, leaving behind a fragile economy and an anxious populace divided along party lines.

By all accounts, Sri Lanka’s post-Independence status-quo continues to erode public confidence in the political establishment, with people losing hope and trust in politicians and their short-sighted political dispensations. There is no justification or rationale for the continuity of such futile and bankrupt policies under the guise of public welfare, especially in the context of the abysmal governance failure of the country on the whims and fancies of mainstream political parties for seven decades since 1948.

“Sri Lanka failed because it had wrong and weak leaders… When I went to Colombo for the first time in 1956, it was a better city than Singapore… They had sterling reserves. They had two universities… But it didn’t flourish.” – Singapore Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew Lee (on Sri Lanka’s squandered potential)

(To be continued to Part – 11 ( Navigating Sri Lanka’s Last 25 Years (from 2001 to-date, and Sri Lanka–U.S. Relations)

*The writer is a retired Ambassador and Foreign Ministry Spokesman. He can be reached at schandrad@hotmail.com

Reference:

America At 250: Are The Good Times Really Over Or Just Evolving (https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/america-at-250-are-the-good-times-really-over-or-just-evolving/)