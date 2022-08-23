An English Language Primer Focused On Sri Lanka: Raising Alarm Bells On Sri Lankan English

By Jeyaseelan Gnanaseelan –

Beginning with the Author’s Preface justifying the need for a book like this one with information and criticism, the book contains two major sections: the Grammar and the Dictionary. Though the content titles look traditional, they are dealt with a personal and regional touch.

Using national and international examples, Hoole demonstrates how Sri Lankans deviate from International English standards in Sri Lankan English. Hoole accepts the idea and practice of mutual intelligibility in written and spoken language. At the same time, he feels odd deviants between Native English and Sri Lankanized English. Prof Sarvan, who earned his Master’s and Doctorate from the University of London, makes a simple but solid proposition about the book’s worthiness: “Professor Hoole’s book can be recommended without reservation.” His short statement indicates figuratively, “if it is Hoole, everything is cool.” He further says it is “informative and instructive” and “attractively personal, creating a closeness with the reader; lucid and simple”. He continues, “But there are literally thousands of books on the English language: do we need yet another? The answer is yes because it is unusual in view of its being written by a Sri Lankan for Sri Lankan Tamils.” I very much disagree with the author and Prof Sarvan. Although this book discusses Tamil equivalents in specific discussions for helpful teaching, this book is relevant to all English users, teachers and learners of Sri Lanka, irrespective of language and culture.

The content covers a long list of the usage of related but distinct pairs of words or phrases in the Sri Lankan context. However, Hoole raised his alarm bells over the language used in international newspapers like The Times of India, The New York Times, Britain Guardian and The Hindu (India). Hoole is a person who never discriminates against or spares ‘the Prince and the Pauper,’ whether language error, social error or political error. He even corrected the usage description of the word ‘disk drive’ published in the Oxford Advanced Learners’ Dictionary by the Oxford University Press. The Press responded to him, accepting his correction and appreciating him. He has attached its letter as evidence in the book. He exemplifies errors in Sri Lankan English newspapers and books.

The book accommodates almost all the expressions discussed in the British and American English Usage Books. It covers all the six basic linguistic levels: phonetic, phonological, morphological, syntactic, semantic and pragmatic. In addition, he gives a Sri Lankanized simple explanation and example for each pair use. It starts from ‘Aeroplane –Airplane’ to ‘while and whilst’ alphabetically A to Z incorporating all the distinct pairs. He talks about the significance of the punctuation marks as well.

Another interesting two personal aspects he has instilled in this book are the language of mathematics and Christianity. He is an excellent mathematician and expressive Anglican! He never misses quotes from these two inevitable indispensable domains of his life, universally speaking, human life. The references give more meaning and feelings to his explanations in the book.

Let us ask one simple question here. Why is an Electronic and Computer Engineering professor interested in writing a book on English use? Prof Hoole, the author of this book, is Sri Lankan Tamil by birth and a naturalized citizen of the USA. His academic credentials were earned in Sri Lanka, UK and USA. Hoole is an Electronic and Computer Engineering professor, expert, and at the same time, consultant in social sciences. He has written several articles on social, political, lingual and educational issues for The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Times, etc., abroad and The Colombo Telegraph, The Daily News, The Island, The Sunday Leader, The Sunday Observer and The Daily Mirror. In addition, he has written Textbooks published by Oxford, Cambridge, Elsevier etc. Thus, as an experienced writer, he is qualified to write a book on English Use in Sri Lanka. However, since he is not a professional academic in English linguistics nor a linguist, he has described and narrated Sri Lankan English use in simple, non-technical language, which is quickly understandable to a general as well as a student user. His book presents how language is explicitly used for communicative purposes.

Prof Hoole has written books on social and language issues in the past. I have read two of his books. He demonstrated his good English language competence and performance in them. I believe he will be a good English teacher for those with diverse disciplinary backgrounds. It is essential in the teaching and learning processes. Modern language teaching prescribes multi-disciplinary knowledge and diversity that can enhance English language teaching and learning. The ELT experts have endorsed this reality. However, sadly in Sri Lanka, English teachers, instructors and lecturers are appointed purely based on their first or undergraduate degree in English or ELT, which is under criticism today. Prof Hoole also mentioned this Sri Lankan reality in his Preface, and he attempted to reform the recruitment and teaching service system at the university level when he was a University Grants Commission Member in Sri Lanka a few years ago, and chairman of the UGC Standing Committee on English. At the same time, he is assertive that the recruits must acquire a good command of the knowledge of the English language or become subject experts. In addition, the teachers should excel in ELT pedagogy. They should know how to teach a language structure or expression or vocabulary step by step. They need to internalize how to use and teach English in multi-cultural contexts. Hoole’s Book reinforces these three characteristics of ELT and ELL.

Indeed, subject knowledge, methodology and culture need to be integrated with the proper use of the language. Hoole has given ample examples of this approach. The book is a guide for both new and practising teachers and users. The explanations and examples are convenient and practical for its readers and users. Though this book prioritizes English writing and learning through making corrections, the content enhances speaking, reading and listening skills. The uses of affixations such as prefixes and suffixes are comprehensively addressed. The Latin prefixes and expressions are a complex area to be dealt with. He successfully describes their forms, functions and meanings. Another attractive focus is on nationalities. His exploration of the language in the areas such as pronunciation, vocabulary, grammar and discourse is so personalized, and he follows a style of his own.

Another two areas of his vehement and passionate interest are politics and law. The interest is so visible when he discusses the language of politics, media and law. He almost becomes a discourse analyst in dealing with their language use. He identifies hidden, visible and silenced ideas, attitudes and sometimes ideologies. But, again, the importance given to the use of vocabulary is appreciable.

Overall, the book guides in choosing the most useful vocabulary for the most appropriate context. The book gives the background and context for each pair or single expression. It selects, adapts or creates syntactic or pragmatic learning opportunities. The book elaborates on the distinction between varieties of English: British, American, Sri Lankan and Indian etc. His selection of extracts goes from the past events to the recent Trump and Biden news items. Hoole explains the key aspects or fundamental aspects of grammar effectively. He articulates its relationship with communicative purposes following the new and traditionally significant trends in language use.

As a senior academic in English Linguistics and head of the Department of English Language Teaching at the University of Vavuniya, I do not have any reservations or hesitation in recommending this book to all who want to learn good international English and use it nationally and globally. Further, this open book, written with honesty and authenticity by a man of academic excellence and practical application, deserves its proper place in all the libraries of the schools, universities and public libraries in Sri Lanka.

The book is available at Vijith Yapa, Sarasavi and from the author at srhhoole@gmail.com.