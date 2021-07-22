An Inconceivable Catastrophe

By Ven. Horowpothane Sathindriya Thera –

“This awful catastrophe is not the end but the beginning. History does not end so. It is the way its chapters open.”

Above mentioned statement was made by the prominent philosopher and theologian Saint Augustine. Still these words crystalise and solidify the veracity which many scientists and other experts who are in the domain of ecology and climate, have emphasised and echoed for many decades.

Myriads of times and many years, scientists and activists have been warning and urging political leaders, heads of states and global citizens not to damage and pollute the whole ecological vicinity of the universe.

Even the great Master the Gautama Buddha has introduced and laid down many rules in monastic disciplinary codes to protect and preserve the ecology.

By respecting and admiring Buddhist principles and policies, political leaders, head of state, government authorities and people who respectfully and pragmatically practice the teachings of the Gautama Buddha in Bhutan protect and preserve their nature.

Bhutan is one of the smallest countries in the world. But its commitment to conservation is bigger than most.

Conservation of the environment is one of the four pillars of Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness philosophy. As mandated in its constitution, Bhutan preserves (at all times) 60 percent of its land under forest cover. Bhutan has succeeded in doing so. More than 51% of the country is protected—the largest percentage of any Asian country. Most of it is intact forests interwoven with free-flowing rivers.

Evidence of this commitment to conservation is everywhere in Bhutan. Native wildlife—including endangered royal Bengal tigers, elusive snow leopards, elegant black cranes and elephants—all roam free in the country’s 5-million-acre network of protected areas. The people of this Buddhist kingdom can hold on to a fundamental birthright: living out life in a healthy environment. And one of the country’s top industries—ecotourism—is thriving and growing.

In other neighbouring and contiguous countries, arrogant power hungry and ignorant money voracious leaders and people paid no attention to it. These arrogant leaders and their henchmen competitively and aggressively have been devastating everything which is interconnected with ecology. A mass scale of ecocide is still continuously in operation.

These foolish and short-sighted scoundrels have destroyed millions of hectares of forests and rainforests around the globe to make roads and pave the way to their own benefits and interests. This particular race never respect the environment and cleanliness. Their sanitary condition is beyond toxic and septic.

They ignorantly polluted the whole environment. They viciously made infectious agents, toxics and viruses to destroy human beings in the globe.

Unfortunately, Sinhalese have no knowledge of how they destroyed innocent Tibetans.

Until 1949, Tibet was an independent Buddhist nation in the Himalayas which had little contact with the rest of the world. It existed as a rich cultural storehouse of the Mahayana and Vajrayana teachings of Buddhism. Religion was a unifying theme among the Tibetans — as was their own language, literature, art, and world view developed by living at high altitudes, under harsh conditions, in a balance with their environment.

The Dalai Lama, an individual said to be an incarnation of the Buddha of Compassion, had been both the political and spiritual leader of the country. The current Dalai Lama (the 14th) was only 24 years old when this all came to an end in 1959. The Communist Chinese invasion in 1950 led to years of turmoil, that culminated in the complete overthrow of the Tibetan Government and the self-imposed exile of the Dalai Lama and 100,000 Tibetans in 1959.

Since that time over a million Tibetans have been killed. With the Chinese policy of resettlement of Chinese to Tibet, Tibetans have become a minority in their own country. Chinese is the official language. Compared to pre-1959 levels, only 1/20 monks are still allowed to practice, under the government’s watch. Up to 6,000 monasteries and shrines have been destroyed. Famines have appeared for the first time in recorded history, natural resources are devastated, and wildlife depleted to extinction. Tibetan culture comes close to being eradicated there.

Peaceful demonstrations/protests/speech/writings by nuns, monks, and Tibetan laypeople have resulted in deaths and thousands of arrests. These political prisoners are tortured and held in sub-standard conditions, with little hope of justice. Unless we can all take part and recognize Tibet’s loss as our own, the future looks grim.

Hope those who worship Chinese will understand who they are. Inner human qualities and human rights are absent in their hearts and minds. Unfortunately, our innocent people have no sense of understanding about them at all.

With the fullest support of Sinhalese political leaders, they have trapped the whole nation not only the present but also the future generations yet to come.

Now, Sri Lanka is a very famous island in the globe not because of the Pearl of Indian Ocean but because of Chinese Debt Trap.

Now nearly two years people are in a desperate situation. Millions of lives were murdered. They have viciously stolen all technological strategies, plans, ideas, policies and secret matters. They have stolen all industrial capacities, punctions. trades and businesses. Millions of employees have lost their incomes and some of them have lost their livelihoods in many countries.

Unfortunately, in the names of Nation Building, Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour, and Development money hungry politicians have borrowed billions of Dollars from Chinese authorities by fooling all citizens of the country.

In the future, any Sri Lankan citizen will fail to claim the country or island as their own. Political leaders and heads of states in other countries abhorrently laugh at us.

Chinese never respect any religion or faith. They never believe in Karma and Karma Vipaka (Cause and Effect). They believe and respect money and power only. That dangerous virus has been infected in our politicians too.

Rule of Law and justice is only in words. Head of state and his henchmen never allow any other member of the opposition to be active in politics and protest tyranny and to criticize the cruelty and dictatorship. In China, no democracy at all. Head of State has been selected by close associates of Communist Party for his life. No one can remove him from the power.

Those who are intoxicated with power and wealth, think that they are the most powerful and all mighty superiors but all must know that the Power of the Mother Nature is beyond puissant and gigantic.

Now the mother nature has started to severely and rigorously punish them.



This is called “WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND”

This is what they have earned by killing millions of innocents in Tibet and brutally suppressing people in many countries.

“What you saw you may reap” ( by the Gautama Buddha)

“Dangerous consequences will follow when politicians and rulers forget moral principles. Whether we believe in God or karma, ethics is the foundation of every religion.” (Dalai Lama)