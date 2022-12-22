An Inward Student Migration To Sri Lanka – A possibility?

By Dayaratna Weerasekara –

Today, a handful of Sri Lankan students who can afford to do so, migrate to other countries, not realising a future in Sri Lanka. In that respect, Dr Paneetha Hettiarachchi is a unique person who was recently graduated from Sir John Kotelawala Academy of Sri Lanka, as a medical doctor. Nowadays, we very rarely come across an overseas born and bred, realising a future in Sri Lanka. With the globalisation of new avenues, the number of students who are leaving Sri Lanka for better opportunities has been increased. According to Migration Data Portal 2020, worldwide international student enrolments have reached 5.3 million in 2017, up from 2 million in 2000 worldwide (Policy discussion brief of Institute of Policy Studies of Sri Lanka)

Paneetha believes in the Walt Disney saying that “all of our dreams can come true if only we have the courage to pursue them”

Paneetha was born in Hobart, Tasmania, Australia. After her primary, secondary and University education, she embarked on a journey to Sri Lanka for furthering her Medical Education. Not knowing the great challenges ahead, not doubting impeding communication gap in Sinhala language and facing the cultural shock, she landed in Sri Lanka, in the year 2014. She did so, refusing the offers from other universities. She accepted the offer from, South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine- SAITM in Sri Lanka.

At the initiation of SAITM, there were many demonstrations against it, as usual in the country. Paneetha kept the head high and focused on tight control. Paneetha should be an example to those students who are leaving the country for better opportunities. While a vast number of educated young men and women flee Sri Lanka for greener pastures due to lack of opportunities in Sri Lanka, Dr Paneetha made a sacrifice to come to this country.

According to the Policy discussion paper of the IPS, there is a very small inflow of student migrants to Sri Lanka and is not tracked nor monitored or recorded.

Sri Lanka is identified as one of the best destinations for higher education among international students, a reality that is not popularised in the world arena. Paneetha believes the medical education and the clinical experience obtained along with that have made her an internationally recognised doctor. Most of the doctors born in Sri Lanka, who are working overseas, value their medical education Sri Lanka. Paneetha is so proud to let the world know that her journey to Sri Lanka had made her the best doctor she ever wanted to be.

Currently Paneetha is on her internship at Horana Base Hospital. Her grandfather, Deshabandu Indradasa Hettiarachchi, had been a pioneer in the physical development of this Hospital, apart from his active participation in other development activities of Kalutara District. Let’s hope that Paneetha will be an inspiration to those who consider coming to Sri Lanka for educational and work purposes. Sri Lanka cannot expect to develop economically and socially without such committed young minds like Dr Paneetha.