An Open Letter Requesting Kumar Sangakkara To Assume The Leadership Of Sri Lanka

By Murali Vallipuranathan –

Dear Sanga,

Many fans and well-wishers have sent countless letters to you in the past. But this time, as a social activist living in Sri Lanka and looking for a better and prosperous Sri Lanka, I am sending this open invitation to you with an important request to take the leadership of the country at a critical moment when the people’s revolution is at its peak.

While pressures to remove the current incompetent President and Prime Minister from office through a popular revolution are succeeding, unfortunately there are signs that under the current constitution, a corrupt regime may once again come to power.

On one hand, efforts to gain support in Parliament through monetary favors are taking place behind the scenes. On the other hand, all those seeking leadership in the current parliament are either involved in corruption or tried to get votes by inciting racism or killings in the past. By giving them the leadership position of the country again, they will lead the country to further destruction and in 5 years they may create a worse situation for the people to call back the Rajapaksas to power.

Since independence, they and their affiliated parties have been involved in various crimes including assassinations, extortion, destroying the country’s economy by continuously receiving deal commissions, fueling ethnic conflicts that leads to increasing defense expenditures and sold our motherland to foreign interests. Due to such activities of the members of parliament, some Sri Lankans believe that if independence had not been achieved, Sri Lanka would have seen a better economic status and development under British rule than the current status of a failed bankrupt state.

In such a situation, a charismatic, educated honest leader who has the support of the people from all strata of society, who is not involved in promoting racism, free from corruption, who is not having blood on his hands, is very necessary to sustain the success achieved through the people’s revolution.

It was only when there was a massive structural change with the new Constitution in the countries where the leaders were removed through the people’s revolution, such as France and Russia, these countries rebuilt their economies and became strong countries. You have posted many videos and news stories in the past on the plight of people. With a master’s degree in law, you have the expertise to bring about the necessary changes in the Constitution. In the past you have been a clean leader who was not involved in corruption and communal activities and was accepted by all. I am honored to ask such a person to assume the leadership of the country. Your contribution and leadership are essential in creating a new, egalitarian, corruption-free Sri Lanka, the dream of the youth community.

Thank you

Dr Murali Vallipuranathan, Board Certified Consultant Community Physician, Visiting Lecturer, Universities of Jaffna & Colombo