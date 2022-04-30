An Open Letter To All Parliamentarians

By Lihini Fernando –
Dear Parliamentarians / Representatives of the People,
It is after much deliberation I pen this to all the 225 sitting in the Sri Lankan Parliament, the representatives of our legislature.
As the crisis deepens each passing day,
Each passing day you all become irrelevant if you fail to stand with the people or fail to listen to their sentiments, voices and provide solutions.
The solution to the crisis remains with the decisions you take in that parliament, which was once prestigious. You are the representatives of the legislature and not just representatives of your political party. You ought to take decisions that are not just politically correct, but decisions that will yield value to resolve this crisis.
We all know the President is an Autocrat, a Dictator with enormous powers vested via the 20A. However collectively all of you 225 is as equally powerful as him, if you act according to your consciousness, if you acknowledge that you are a representative of the people and not of your political party. The sovereignty of the people is vested upon you, and you ought to act in the best interest of the people and not of yourself or your political party.
Either you do your task with sincerity, or the people will decide on each of your future course in politics. People are no longer stooges of Political Parties, but very informed citizens of Sri Lanka.
It is a make or break for all of you!
The citizen suffering on the road today is not as privileged as you. I question whether you ought to know their daily struggles. If so, will you parliamentarians act in such a callous manner? (Some of you don’t fall into this generalization). They are unable to meet their ends and are dying while being on queues. This is the people of Sri Lanka, the people that voted for you. Do you hear them?
The curse of a weeping mother who is unable to feed her child, is far more powerful than the power you hold. Try to understand their sentiments!
Your actions speak louder than your words
Politically correct statements have no value today.
Political or party endorsements too have no value.
What matters is that you all are leaders that stand with the sentiments of the common man, and you all are leaders that is geared to provide a solution to this misery.
Your calling is bigger than your party agenda!
Sri Lanka today is like a ticking bomb. Each passing day/minute we are sinking. The moment the crisis hits the banking sector we are doomed. Don’t let it happen to this country.
The President, Gotabaya Rajapakse must go home
The Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapakse must go home
But the remaining honest, good-hearted, knowledgeable politicians that are in the parliament, you all must unite and fix this country. You calling is bigger than your party.
Be leaders of RELEVANCE
If not, you all of you will be IRRELEVANT
There are many professionals, academics, activists, honest citizens, youth who are willing to setup, take center stage and fix this mess. Yet they have no platform, no mandate nor any power. If the citizens had a choice, they would resolve this crisis by themselves and leave you all out. You are obligatory to act in the interest of the people of this country.
Some of you today have become just nominal representatives, and only you are to be blamed for it. Some of you have dug your own graves. Some of you have become a meme, a joke, a laughingstock. Today the people wish death upon some of you. What does it say about the role you have played?
You still have time
Honesty & Sincerity goes along way.
Do what is right today
That is what will secure your future and not your political games, deals or agendas
SET UP! SET DOWN!
May you all be blessed with wisdom to do the right thing by the people of this country.
hanchopancha / April 30, 2022
So sorry Madam. Singhalese do not understand your language.
leelagemalli / April 30, 2022
HP,
.
why only singhalese ? Ali Sabry and his men that supported current criminals to be brought back to power…. ? What about tamil politicians and their supporters ?
hanchopancha / April 30, 2022
Singhalese are very special. It only takes a tot of arrack and a packet of chicken curried rice.
Sinhala_Man / April 30, 2022
Dear LM, my good friend,
.
Could you please tell me what language this is?
.
“Honesty & Sincerity goes along way.“
.
This is not English; I’d fail her, at whatever level.
.
Do you know whom she reminds me of? Seetha Arambepola!
.
I’ve never seen this woman, nor heard her. I have noted that she’s written, in one place, of “the sentiments of the common man” (hell, isn’t she concerned about women?); I scrolled down the comments. Many address her as “madam”. Isn’t there some discrepancy in that?
.
Anyway, thanks, LM, for linking me to that YouTube. As I write, there are only eight comments. None by old codger.
.
I plan to show my commitment tomorrow early morning by getting into a bus leaving from near the Bandarawela Railway Station for the Uyanwatte Stadium in Matara (I don’t know Matara all that well.)
.
LM, when I chose to differ from you in the case of Hirunika, I had to eat my words, when you showed me how she had led protesters in Jaffna, and argued with racists in Colombo.
.
I wonder how you will respond, when you see this comment of mine?
leelagemalli / April 30, 2022
Thanks very much for the current letter – Lihini, you articulated it as no others. I have watched several TV discusisons where you were part of the panel. You ve been doing a great job. Young lawyers of your calibre should come foward at this turning point of the nation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHUVd_Wuzqg
.
A nation who have no qualities – repeatedly behaveed like the deaf and the blind – is what we notice it looking at them.
In today s situation, budhdist monks could play a remarkable role, if they stayed back in Nov 2019.
.
“Authenticity requires a certain measure of vulnerability, transparency, and integrity.”
–Janet Louise Stephenson
Kalay / April 30, 2022
Leela: Leave the Tamils out of this. They did not vote for these criminals. South voted and let south deal with it. There is no place for Tamils in this. Sit on the side and watch the clown show Tamil people. When the Sinhala start talking about doing something for Tamils and giving some rights then do
engage. Do your thing and mind your own business. Let the Sinhala fight it out. Once the fight is over then we need to start a negotiation how Tamils and be a equal citizen of Sri Lanka. Until that time. Tamils have no business in this fight.
Eagle Eye / April 30, 2022
Eagle Eye / April 30, 2022
Kalay,
“…we need to start a negotiation how Tamils and be a equal citizen of Sri Lanka.”
There is nothing to negotiate. Please tell us:
• What is it that the Sinhalayo are enjoying that the other communities are not enjoying because they are not Sinhala?
• What is it that the minorities do not enjoy because they are the minority which the majority enjoys because they are the majority?
• What is legally, constitutionally and legislatively given to the majority that is not given to the minorities?
• What is it that the Sinhala Buddhists are enjoying that the other communities are not enjoying because they are not Sinhala Buddhists?
/
Native Vedda / April 30, 2022
Eagle Dumbo Eye
“What is it that the Sinhala Buddhists are enjoying that the other communities are not enjoying because they are not Sinhala Buddhists?”
–
Excerpts:
Sri Lanka opposition MP prohibited from protesting to seek redress in higher court
BY DULYA DE SILVA AND NESHELLA PERERA
Friday April 29, 2022 5:13 pm
economynext.com
–
A restraining order issued against Sri Lanka’s opposition Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam preventing him from taking part in anti-government protests for two weeks was not vacated fully on Friday (29) and the party will therefore file an application in a higher court, TNA MP and lawyer M A Sumanthiran said.
–
Dumbo how come people are being allowed to protest in the rest of the country even during curfew but not in the East by a Tamil Speaking MP?
–
Why don’t you come visit the island for a change, you will learn a lot?
/
Ajith / April 30, 2022
Kalay,
Yes. Majority of Tamils voted against Rajapaksa regime but a few Tamils supported Rajapaksas and elected few MPs. It is true Tamils suffered for long under the Sri Lankan regimes and Sinhalese supported this regimes and ignored the problems of Tamils. However, the economic crisis is a common problem created by Rajapaksas and they should go and the protest is not political parties and there is nothing wrong to give moral support to the protestors as human beings and if this opens the hearts of ordinary Sinhalese people and find a solution to the national problems (Devolution and economy) that is great. We Tamils already lost everything and there is nothing to loose.
/
leelagemalli / April 30, 2022
Kalay@
–
Quote
Once the fight is over then we need to start a negotiation how Tamils and be a equal citizen of Sri Lanka
Unquote
–
Interesting ?
–
Be that as it may – my fight is not only for sinhala, but for srilankens. I am afraid, I dont fight for sinhala race.
–
Sinhala_Man / May 1, 2022
Kalay,
.
Now how the hell am I to counter that argument of yours?
.
Can’t. I started on this. Typed out the question. Then I opened another tab on the display. Scrolled down – only eight comments. One by my good friend “leelagemalli”.
.
He’s got a heart of gold. I have no idea how such a heart pumps blood into even the nethermost parts of his body. Never mind; let him settle that with his “Brother Ass”. If you don’t understand that reference, I’ll explain it on Monday.
.
He’d given us that link to this young woman’s speech. I listened with a mixture of wonderment and horror.
.
No, I can’t continue! With what incredulity did I read them!
.
I realised the reason for your comment.
.
But, Kalay! Neither LM nor me has ever voted, nor will ever vote, for the Rajapaksas. We may both vote for Shanikyan – for President, although I’m hoping that the position will be abolished within the month.
.
You can be sure that when LM and I next get on to WhatsApp, we will fight for an hour! That’ll be next week, so you’ll have to start negotiations in the second week of May.
/
Eagle Eye / April 30, 2022
Lihini Fernando,
“But the remaining honest, good-hearted, knowledgeable politicians that are in the parliament,..”
—-
Some say all 225 should go because they are corrupt. If so, there will be no politicians in the Parliament.
/
VanguardII / April 30, 2022
All 20 million Sri Lankans minus 225 should leave the country. That will show them. There will be enough diesel and rice of all of them.
/
Native Vedda / April 30, 2022
Eagle dumbo Eye
–
“Some say all 225 should go because they are corrupt. If so, there will be no politicians in the Parliament.”
–
If there is no politicians in the parliament the building won’t disappear unless of course those clan and their cronies determine to steal it.
/
Eagle Eye / April 30, 2022
Lihini Fernando,
“The President, Gotabaya Rajapakse must go home
The Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapakse must go home”
—-
Do you think the problems in this country which were created by ‘Yahapalana’ dong keys can be solved by sending President Gotabhaya Rajapakshe and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakshe home?
—
In 2015, people like you sang the same song and persuaded 6,217,162 retards to vote for ‘Appaya’ and sent Mahinda Rajapakshe to Medamulana assuming that there will be peace and prosperity under Ranil’s ‘Yahapalana’ Government but eventually that turned out to be a great disaster. The ‘Yahapalana’ dong keys ruined the economy and peace people enjoyed after eliminating Tamil terrorists by allowing Muslim terrorists to carry out terrorist attacks.
Most of the guys who were in the ‘Yahapalana’ Government and those who gave their support to ‘Yahapalana’ Government are now in the opposition. If Gotabhaya and Mahinda go home, these crooks might fight among themselves to grab power and drag this country to a worst situation.
—
Sajith and Anura tell Rajapakshes to go but they do not say anything about how they are going to pull this country out of the current economic crisis.
/
Native Vedda / April 30, 2022
Eagle Dumbo Eye
–
“Do you think the problems in this country which were created by ‘Yahapalana’ dong keys can be solved by sending President Gotabhaya Rajapakshe and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakshe home?”
–
Do you think people are that dumb to believe in that stupid idea?
All those who connected to the destruction of the country should go for example:
–
All politicians
All Sanghas and saffronistas, about 70,000 of them
All members of Armed forces about 400,000 and 15,000 generals.
All state funtionaries, about ?????, including Judges
All news paper editors, about ?????
All racists, about ????
All …..
All Mao’s b***s carriers
/
Mallaiyuran / April 30, 2022
Author’s writing expounds an image that she dares to write anything about the politicians. She says to 225 stooges not to be just politically correct, (anyway what is that Gilamart?) but to do the right thing? What is that right thing anyway? How many chairs can the lady provide Johnston Fernando to do the right thing inside the parliament? How many gallons of water can the lady provide to Sudharsini Fernando to wet the chairs or Pavitra to reflood the flowing rivers? Is that Right Thing is a politically correct euphemism for all what the Langkang politicians have achieved thus far? 75 years of peeling Lanka is what the UNP & SLFP politicians did to the country. Now, what is left more on that Right Thing to do to bark country by these 225+1 stooges- The Buffoons?The protestors want all of them to go home. Damn, in support to them, what is the holdup to tell cut & dry that “YOU DIDN’T HIT SO FAR SO NOW YOU GET OUT”? Truth is you all are oxygen givers to the died Royal Aanduwa through nose, mouth, eyes & any other open holes, in a desperate attempt to prolong the Maharajanee Dutugemunu! Jehan PhD has been doing that artistically advanced form in the past.
/
Plato / April 30, 2022
There would be a good many of those 225 Parliamentarians who will find this letter Double Dutch!. Pillaiyan, Johnston Fernando, Nazeer Ahamed etc etc etc……………………….
