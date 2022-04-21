An Open Letter To The Members Of Parliament

By Tush Wickramanayaka –

Dear Members of Parliament of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka,

DO NOT RETURN TO THE VILLAGE WITHOUT SIGNING THE NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION!

I fully appreciate that it must be an immense personal joy and pride to be one of 225 who received the golden ticket to represent 21 million citizens of our island paradise. So it should.

As an honest and law abiding citizen, I consciously expressed my democratic choice by voting towards social justice and equality since 2010. I apologize to my fellow citizens for not being mature sooner to accept my responsibilities as a citizen. Perhaps, they too may be in similar circumstances.

Therefore, before we attempt to right the wrongs of 74 years, let us focus on the last 10 years; to make it simpler, let us focus on past 3 years. Next, let us focus on the forthcoming 5 years.

MP’s, I believe you honestly intended to serve the people when you entered politics because you become public property from the moment you enter politics. Even if you become a dot in history after your demise, you would continue to receive more criticisms and hate and less praise and applause. Depending on the expectations and thoughts of each generation your service will be scrutinized under a microscope. I hope you understand that THAT is the eternal reality of your life’s journey.

Hence, you simply cannot ignore nor escape the stark reality of the current chapter in time. Even your children who may not have contributed to this disaster will not be able to rest peacefully. I am experiencing the living proof of that reality. There is only ONE solution you can take.

RAISE YOUR HAND TO THE NO CONFIDENCE MOTION!

If you do, you will NOT lose your seat in parliament. You will NOT lose your payments and benefits. You will NOT receive more hate. Your children will NOT be cursed.

What we require is not to chase the very people we elevated with our golden ticket. But what we do require is to ensure the golden ticket is activated in the same manner we originally intended – listen to the deafening voices of the people from all corners of the country, be compassionate to the pain even if it is of your opponent and be empathetic to the exhaustion of the majority of people. If you fail to acknowledge this, are you frankly resting peacefully?

DO NOT RETURN TO THE VILLAGE WITHOUT SIGNING THE NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION!

I wish you and your family a prosperous future.

Your citizen,

Tushara Wickramanayaka