An Utter Failure & Historical Defeat

By Ven. Horowpothane Sathindriya Thera –

“Victory leads to enmity, the defeated dwell in pain. Happily, peaceful live, discarding both victory and defeated.”

Twenty-Six centuries ago, an outstanding Spiritual Master, and the brightest Light in Asia, the Gotama Buddha firmly stated above mentioned resolute veracity for the betterment and edification of humanity.

General Parliament Election in 2020 is over now. Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has been given an unprecedented victory. Leadership of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been devotedly and faithfully approved by the majority of the country in Sri Lanka.

An extraordinary and distinguished fact in this election is United National Party is completely rejected and out of the entire vicinity of the victorious atmosphere. It is difficult to believe and an unfathomable to comprehend about this worst loss and the terrible defeat which ever happened in our political history in Sri Lanka.

Ex-president Maithripala Sirisena and his deserted team frankly realised that his party alone could not be able to win the election without attachment of Pohottuwa. That combination and amalgamation saved them from worst loss and deprivation. Somehow, Sirisena and his team should be grateful to Mahinda Rajapaksa and his team for giving them a chance to contest under the name and symbol of Pohottuwa.

United National Party is a remarkable and prominent political party which gave birth to very brilliant and outstanding political leaders and heads of state in Sri Lanka. Late Honourable DS Senanayake, late Honourable Dudley Senanayake, late Honourable John Kotelawala, late Honourable JR Jayewardene and late Honourable Ranasinghe Premadasa were the unforgettable leaders who have led the party for decisive victory and overwhelming majority. They trained and paved the way to leadership for second generation. Though they were not enlightened, they did not embrace and hold the power for life.

What Ranil Wickremesinghe did was disgraceful and despicable. Even though people and members of the working committee constantly requested and appealed to handover the leadership to Mr. Sajith Premadasa for nearly a decade, Ranil never listened and was not flexible to do it. He, himself with his exclusive club and selected individuals shared most distinguished positions and never allowed anyone to lead the party.

Ultimately, people have taught him and his entire club an unforgettable and unimaginable lesson on the 05th of August in 2020. This is a historic and memorable lesson not only for Ranil and his whole club but also for those who hold power for life.

Legacy of Ranil Wickremesinghe has offered nothing except defeat and weak leadership. In comparison with leaders in the past in United National Party and also Sri Lanka Freedom Party, Ranil Wickremesinghe left nothing but devastation.

During the last presidential election campaign, Ranil Wickremesinghe honestly and genuinely did not dedicate and devote himself and his true energy for the victory of his party candidate. He did not nominate Mr. Sajith Premadasa in advance for the preparation of victory and also purposely uttered unnecessary implementations and enforcements which negatively impact for the victory.

Majority of the population were unhappy and not ready to accept as a party leader and head of state was the ultimate reality, but he was reluctant and firmly adamant to leave and resign from the post. He was an impediment for the progress of the party and for the second leadership. Ultimately, he met the consequences what he has implicated on others.

He did not listen to people who honestly respected the United National Party, but he was faithful and obedient to his close associates who abused the power and misused public money from the government which they enjoyed for last five years.

Ranil Wickremesinghe has no ability and capability to communicate with ordinary people and villagers. He is not very friendly and amicable person with everyone, and he has ignored innocent people whose met in many occasions. Unfortunately, as a leader of the prominent political party he did not understand the mentality and attitude of ordinary people and their way of life. However, previous leaders of the United National Party communicated with villagers and representatives of remote areas. Some leaders have personally talked with many villagers to implant solid trust in them, but Ranil Wickremesinghe has no any idea of it.

Politics in Sri Lanka is now completely different and the whole political atmosphere is corrupted. Most people believe that Ranil Wickremesinghe is not a criminal and corrupted politician but unfortunately, he has protected corrupted politicians and criminals. He uttered millions of words against opponents and promised in public that all scoundrels and rogues would be incarcerated for life on political platforms, but none has happened, therefore people have taught him a lesson in this time.

Year 2020 is a remarkable and unforgettable juncture. It is sad but not regrettable. This is a very important lesson not only for those who supported United National Party but also for the humanity. Leaders and politicians must understand that the power is not in their hands but in people’s hand. Unfortunate fact is that politicians reckon after they are elected that they are the powerful creatures in the world and misuse that power by crushing people’s spirit and freedom. People are powerful than so- called politicians. It has been proved and taught multiple times in our political history.

It was a shocking result and horrendous news which telecasted and conveyed to the global society today (06. 08. 2020) by announcing that no seat for United National Party except the bonus allocation seat. Ranil Wickremesinghe was defeated to enter the parliament.

This was created by Ranil Wickremesinghe and he paved the way to this ultimate end by himself. This is a great lesson not only for himself or his exclusive club but also for those who are intoxicated with power and holding power for life which temporarily has been given by people.

Famous American Mathematician, philosopher and theologian proclaimed thus:

“As long as the wrong people hold power, how can the right political climate even arise?”