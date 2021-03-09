By Ahimsa Wickrematunge –
9 March 2021
The Chairman, Members and Secretary,
The National Police Commission (NPC),
BMICH Premises, Block 09,
Colombo 07,
Sri Lanka
Re: Appointing a suspect to run the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)
I write to respond to your letter dated 21 January 2021 (your ref: NPC/PCID/HO/61/2020), in which you address the complaint I lodged with the Commission on 17 June 2019 on the above subject. I drew the attention of the NPC to the fact that it appointed Mr. Prasanna J. Alwis as CID Director despite the CID having previously caught him tampering with evidence in the investigation into my father’s murder. I asked the Commission to investigate how this happened.
You confirm in your letter that “evidence with regard to the death of Lasantha Wickrematunge had been suppressed by SSP A.R.P.J. Alwis and that was reported to the Magistrate of Mt. Lavinia on 4 October 2019.” You also state that “extracts on destroying and suppression of evidence have been handed over to Hon. Attorney General under C.R.01 40/2020.”
This file was submitted to the Attorney General before Mr. Alwis was appointed to head the CID. I cannot believe that the Commission and Attorney General blessed the regime’s decision to put the CID in the hands of an officer who tampered with a murder investigation. Throwing natural justice to the wind, Mr. Alwis was once again allowed to oversee my father’s case. The Commission must answer for appointing an accused criminal to head the CID.
Never in the 140-year history of the CID had it ever been headed by an officer with even the slightest disciplinary blemish. That 140-year streak was broken when the NPC appointed a CID Director reported to court for suppressing evidence of Sri Lanka’s most emblematic unsolved murder, in which the state stands accused of killing a journalist for exposing corruption.
By turning a blind eye to the state’s effort to subvert these investigations, you have jeopardised the credibility of the Commission, the police, the Attorney General’s Department and the entire Sri Lankan criminal justice system. The NPC well may go down in history as a complicit rubber stamp to an autocratic regime bent on covering up the atrocities of its leaders. To redeem any credibility, the Commission must take the following actions immediately:
1. Interdict and discipline Mr. Alwis. His current post as Director of the Counter-Terror Investigation Division (TID) is critical to national security. Protecting us from terrorists is no job for an officer accused of covering up murders. The commission interdicted SSP Shani Abeysekara over a mere phone call. Why is there a double standard for Mr. Alwis?
2. Order a full audit of records of my father’s murder investigation and other CID cases including those mentioned in your letter involving Keith Noyahr and Upali Tennakoon. If Mr. Alwis criminally mishandled these inquiries a decade ago as a mere junior officer, is there any reason to believe he did not do so again as Director of the CID?
3. Reveal how the Commission was deceived into appointing an officer accused of hushing up a murder to run the CID. If the Commission was aware of the charges against him, the public must know who made the Commission jeopardise so many sensitive investigations by appointing a fox to run the henhouse. Who pressured or misled the Commission?
4. Re-examine the credentials and disciplinary records of all 100+ officers who were brought into the CID since November 2019. If even the director has helped to hush up a murder, there is no telling who else the regime has smuggled into the CID. For example, another investigator on my father’s case, SP Merrill Ranjan Lamahewa, was removed from the CID in 2015 when then S/ASG (now Chief Justice) Jayantha Jayasuriya caught him sabotaging an arms-trafficking case. He was reinstated in December 2019 and now supervises CID officers who are testifying against his brother at the Welikada prison massacre trial-at-bar.
The President may appoint the Commission. But the Commission is expected to serve the people and uphold the Constitution. The President cannot pardon you in the eyes of history or the court of public opinion. Unless the NPC at least now grows a trace of backbone or a semblance of accountability for compromising the domestic institutions entrusted with investigating and preventing atrocity crimes and terror attacks, the nation and the world will have no choice but to join me in losing all hope for what little is left of Sri Lanka’s criminal justice system.
Yours Sincerely,
Ahimsa Wickrematunge
Rumble 2021 / March 9, 2021
Dear Ahemsa
We fully understand the pain. We have all lost our loved ones in Jaffna from 1970’s and the killers are all siting in the parliament from Jaffna as elected.
Further more some who cry for your pain who comment here are also from the same killers/gangs now live overseas with “families” and enjoying the freedom/democracy we provide.
That is why we are asking the UN to investigate all crimes from 1970’s in Jaffna on a chronological order all the way to your Fathers event. One for all and all for one investigation is what justice is about and will address all the Mother Lankan Children who lost their lives in their soil by various groupings in our nation due to FP/TULF and Tamil Nadu crimes on our land following the JVP president. One lasted longer than the other due to the proximity across the water serving self-interest of a foreign Nation who committed hideous crimes in our land has gone unnoticed by the UN?? the answer lies here as to why?
Ajith / March 9, 2021
Rumble 2021,
When did you ask UN to investigate all crimes from 1970 in Jaffna?
Were you present at the seen of when Lasantha was sent to heaven by your boss?
What a brutal Buddhist Sinhala you are to ignore the pain of a daughter who lost his father to a brutal murderer?
Sugandh / March 9, 2021
One of many examples of the same kind.
–
Nothing else could be expected of a government run by the crime family and their lawless cronies.
–
Wishing Ahimsa W. the best to keep spot lighting the criminal workings of the Gota Rajapaksa regime.
hanchopancha / March 9, 2021
I feel the entire nation of Srilanka is very unfair to let Ms. Ahimsa Wickremetunga suffer alone fighting for justice for the brutal murder of her father. I am sure she was traumatized when she learned about his tragic death. As if that was not enough for her to have endured she has to carry the burden of her own to fight for justice on behalf of her father, a responsibility one cannot shy away from. After all he was not protecting the Chest of Gold of his father. It was the people’s money. Where have all the people gone??? This certainly is not the way to show gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives by putting their heads on the block protecting the nation.
Thiru / March 9, 2021
Ahimsa,
Be brave – go to Geneva and tear to pieces the Sri Lankan state, the government, Gota and Mahintha, who are accountable for the cold-blooded murder of your father. The fascists responsible must be punished.
Enough is Enough, it’s time to break this impunity for the rulers and the state of Sri Lanka going on for several decades.
You will be remembered in Sri Lankan history, like Kanaki in Tamil epic.
