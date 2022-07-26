Aragalaya Betrayed & Exploited, But Rejuvenating

By Ameer Ali –
Ranil Wickremesinghe (RW), an epitome of failure, has been elevated to the position of an executive president, not with a popular mandate or from a Mandate of Heaven, but by 134 legislators from 225 total, the majority of whom were the same mob that aided and abetted Rajapaksa regime to make this country a failed state and a textbook model for economic dereliction. In short, RW has received a Mandate of Hell to continue to rule with an iron fist, but with the same Rajapaksa mob and with the same economic model restructured under IMF tutelage. What could he achieve? You ain’t seen nothing yet.
Aragalaya Betrayed
The confrontation between aragalaya youth and Ranil Rajapaksa Interregnum (RRI) is, on a broader canvas, part of a global phenomenon where the voice of the youth is becoming more and more assertive and influential in public policy. This novel development, a product of late 20th century may be difficult to comprehend by the older generation, which had been used to witness the rise and fall of similar eruptions in various parts of the world, and in the name of creating a world order with Utopian dreams. Even when those eruptions were backed by organized political parties of the left and succeeded in establishing revolutionary regimes, those regimes too succumbed ultimately to the global forces of a capitalist order, as witnessed in post-Gorbachev Russia and post-Deng Xiaoping China. The elders of Sri Lanka too may view the rise of aragalaya as a transient phenomenon, which could be won over by enticing the youth with a concession here and a promise there, or, as happened in Cairo and other parts of Arab Middle East in 2011, by suppressing it altogether. Already, certain conservative quarters have started blaming the youth for worsening the economic crisis and they appear to justify RW’s unprovoked attack on aragalayers as a necessary step to liberate the country from its worst economic crisis yet.
What happened at the Galle Face Green was RW’s opening salvo in a series of repressive measures yet to come in order to deny any chance for aragalaya’s core demand for systemic change becoming reality. A septuagenarian president with his 225 parliamentary colleagues of whom only less than a quarter are below 45 years of age is confronting a generation which is threatening to overthrow the existing system lock stock and barrel.
When acting as Prime Minister, RW pretended to support the youth mission, and even appealed to the police not to intervene and destroy the protestors’ encampment at Galle Face Green. After becoming the president however, he went back on his position, ordered the army to forcibly chase out the protestors and recapture the place. He covered his betrayal by promising to open three other venues for peaceful demonstrators and with a half-hearted promise to consider the seven demands submitted by the youth. Being a prodigy of the old order, RW would be the last person to initiate systemic change. To him, such a change would mean the introduction of measures to make the old system work better.
Aragalaya Exploited
The resignations of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa followed by that of his brother President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would not have happened had it not been for the extraordinary pressure brought upon them by aragalaya. The entire credit for this sudden turn of events should go to the “Gota-Go-Gamas”. But disappointingly, the opportunity created for change by aragalaya was wasted by the opposition parties by exploiting that victory into a race for new leadership instead of allying with the victors to advance the cause for systemic change. Even JVP/NPP, which should have coalesced with the youth and take that struggle to a different height fell prey to leadership aspirations and came out poorly at the end. Having paid lip service to aragalaya’s victory, opposition parties, also belonging to an elderly generation, virtually orphaned the youth. This was a tragedy.
Rejuvenating Aragalaya
Aragalaya has not produced any distinguishable leadership so far, but it has several spokespersons with different ideas, objectives and strategies. A few of them are violence-prone and they are the ones identified by RW as aragalakaruwo and provided him with an excuse to use force to get rid of the entire movement. However, aragalaya is not a spent force but a generational mission, and will gather momentum in the weeks and months to come, as the economy faces even more difficult challenges from a looming international recession, in the face of rising inflation, increasing interest rates and resurgent Covid pandemic. IMF conditionalities, if and when they come into operation, would not make matters easier. RW’s rescue mission would only rejuvenate aragalaya mission and it may even produce its own leadership to lead the struggle. In the meantime, the young missionaries have to do their homework to get the public on their side.
Most importantly, its core demand for systemic change has so far not seen any documentary shape with details of its content, process of the change and benefits accruing from it. In other words, the demand for systemic change should pass beyond its sloganeering stage. This oversight has to be rectified quickly to make vox populi understand its necessity. At the moment, people are understandably too preoccupied with the hunt for food, fuel and medicine. Yet, they should be made to understand that this hardship is not something that was caused exogenously through uncontrollable forces, but endogenously through a political and economic system that gave social license to its managers and guardians to exploit it for the benefit of themselves and their cronies in the name of development. There is no built-in mechanism in that system to bring the culprits to books and make them accountable. This is why a systemic change is imperative. That should be the educative mission of aragalayers. If opposition parties endorse that mission, then they should form a broad coalition with the youth and convert into a nationwide campaign.
The need for such a campaign appears particularly important given the somewhat lackadaisical attitude shown so far by people in the north and east towards then struggle. To be frank, the Tamils of north and east seem to think, and they are right in thinking so, that they underwent even worse economic difficulties for decades during the civil war, and that there was absolutely no sympathy for their plight from the rest of the country. Tamil leadership too had endorsed that line of argument. In their view, therefore, the current crisis and aragalaya are destiny’s wrath for injustice committed to the Tamils. On the other hand, to Muslim leaders of that region, it is business as usual. As usual, they keep on watching the direction of the political wind to swim along with the current. They too demonstrate only a marginal interest in the call for systemic change.
Be that as it may, one historical truth must be accepted by aragalayers; and that is, there is a national question to be resolved before reconnecting the disconnected communities in the struggle for a new Sri Lanka. That national question itself is the product of the old system and without changing that system there is no room for any resolution. This is why an island wide educative campaign is imperative to rejuvenate the protest mission.
It is unlikely that RW would now be willing to disempower his executive presidency with the proposed 21st Amendment which he introduced to the parliament while he was the acting PM. He would argue that without an iron fist it would be impossible to introduce IMF backed tough measures to stabilize the economy. That would provide ample opportunities for aragalaya to rejuvenate and take the struggle to a new stage. The future belongs to these youth and time is on their side.
•Dr. Ameer Ali, Murdoch Business School, Murdoch University, Western Australia
hanchopancha / July 26, 2022
It seems to me that Dr. Ameer Ali has nothing better to do other than writing Harry Potter tales.
cugan / July 26, 2022
He is concern and love for the mother Lanka
hanchopancha / July 26, 2022
Ajith / July 26, 2022
hanchopancha,
What do you expect from the author?
Those who came power calling them as patriots of this nation brought people only hunger, poverty, sufferings after robbing this nation.
Sinhala_Man / July 26, 2022
hanchopancha,
I have always maintained that old as you are you have a certain type of intelligence, and an excellent command of the English Language. However, these are no times to tolerate jigging fools like you. If you cannot make a more positive contribution please desist from making comments designed to demoralize a person like Dr Ameer Ali who is writing so well from Australia. Unlike you, he has no irons in the fire.
You are conscious only of your “right” to sow discord; cugan has already told you off. If you continue in this vein I shall be compelled to expose you again.
Thanks, cugan. Let us unite, and hold fast to what we know is good and decent.
Panini Edirisinhe (NIC 483111444V) of Bandarawela
Thiha / July 26, 2022
If Ranil is the epitome of failure than what are the Rajapkshes? Particularly Gota? Ranil bashing will not get this country out of the mess the Rajapkshes put this country into. By that what I mean is that every single government institution from CYPETCO to the customs is CORRUPT to the core a situation encouraged by mindless greedy uneducated politicians introduced and nurtured by the Rajapkshe regimes. Sri Lanka is a place where innovation goes to die. Dragged down by the vultures in the government machinery who pry on entreprenuers or by the sheer indifference of government officials. Not one iota of production is allowed to proceed without multiple bribes to members of the ruling family. The cost of starting anything is blown way out of proportion thanks to these bastards. That is why the country is in the plight it is in today. At least I can say no one goes to offer Ranil bribes to get things done for it will be promptly dismissed. But even anyone appealing to Ranil will only get a letter and some direction to the relevant government department which once the president turns his back is ignored. That is the nature of Sri Lanka. If this scale of corruption and stupidity is not reversed soon the country will never recover no matter who heads the government.
nimal fernando / July 26, 2022
“At least I can say no one goes to offer Ranil bribes to get things done for it will be promptly dismissed. But even anyone appealing to Ranil will only get a letter and some direction to the relevant government department which once the president turns his back is ignored.”
Where were you living all this time?
Ranil may not take bribes ……. but he gives bribes.
Look at all the bribes he gave to Phottuwa MPs and others to become the president.
A man has no time to take bribes if he is busy giving bribes.
Plato / July 26, 2022
An insightful essay by Dr.Ameer Ali.
The geographical location of the Aragalaya may have changed with the Presidency.
But the core demand for SYSTEMIC CHANGE should continue.After almost 100 days Aragalaya has achieved its target.
Now is the time to prepare the blue print for the systemic change with an all island mobilisation of the youth.
The Economic Crisis should be tied up with fundamental Systemic change.
cugan / July 26, 2022
“Sir” wants to rush back before file a case in Singapore, he can be assured by the saviours PM,Perez, Gunaratnam, Soorawamsa, Ganampiilai, one country one law expert Ven Gunarasan loving 69. He will be fine and safe.
The Aragalaya, its not new concept.put some fire crackers milk rice celebrate the 70 odd years (garland )
Svenson / July 26, 2022
The writer thinks that a leaderless bunch of hooligans will return. Delusional. Far more likely that Gota will return to claim his pension https://www.newsfirst.lk/2022/07/26/gotabaya-to-return-to-sri-lanka-soon-bandula/
Sinhala_Man / July 26, 2022
Svenson,
I have, on occasion, complimented you on saying something useful. Are you happy that the return of Gota is a possibility? Is he one of your leaders? It looks as though the villain, Ranil, is doing a lot to make that possible.
The Aragalaya consists of young and idealistic youth; they are not hooligans. I’m sure that they have their leaders, although we do not know who they are.
There are a handful of MPs, even in Parliament, who are genuine and sincere. I wonder why three people have liked your comment; they have every right to do so, of course. However, I suspect that their convoluted thinking goes like this:
Svenson your link suggests to them that Ranil is either a fool or a villain whose actions will help the Rajapksas; they think that thereby you are showing disapproval of Ranil.
Svenson, if you want to contribute anything worthwhile, reveal your identity as unambiguously as Ameer does, and then write clearly instead of resorting to innuendo. the next thing that you guys do is to refer to all Lankan voters as fools (that may be true; you could include me, if you want to). I acknowledge that, almost all the time, I cannot tell what the hell you are getting at.
SJ / July 26, 2022
There were hooligans who attacked peaceful demonstrators.
The armed forces acted more hooligan-like than the demonstrators.
RBH59 / July 26, 2022
Aragalaya has not produced any distinguishable leadership so far.
Aragalaya is the whole country achieved some targets without leadership, If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself, If parliment had good team quit talking and begin doing ability to work together toward a common vision basic of people not military action. Ranil talking about american way controlling and he proved himself that the order was given by him for non armed gale face people and in US they were armed.
davidthegood / July 26, 2022
AA. If you watch utube accounts of Sri Lankan aragalaya leaders’ speeches, it is clear that they have got rid of the family, allowed time for Ranil who is destroying that privilege, and swear that they will never stop their battle for a changed system. Youth have much future time unlike the greedy and limping 225 who are not capable of solving these shortages.
Sargent Nallathambi / July 26, 2022
I am 55 and I am finding it difficult to undestand the aragalaya.
The writer has a point when he says that we need a newer younger set of leaders to take the country forward.
Leaders should be genuine in intent and demonstrate this in action.
The era of boru bila is over especially with the younger population.
Nathan / July 26, 2022
An advice of significance is that the demand for systemic change should pass beyond its sloganeering stage.
Do I agree with it? Yes; and, No.
There is a risk of delineating changes too early in the struggle. It may split the supporters into camps. That might weaken the Aragalaya. Yet, the core objective has been referred to on several occasions.
I’d agree that there is a national question to be resolved. That is a thorny issue. How soon can that be spoken of is a question for which I have no answer, at present.
ReginaldShamalPerera / July 26, 2022
Today Daniz Ali the mastermind behind GGG was arrested on a flight to Dubai. I am sure he will find out the true meaning of suffering within the next 24 hours.
Peaceful protests are an integral part of a free society and it is nice and clean when Sinhalese are engaged in it. But when minorities infiltrate peaceful protests they become ugly.
Everyone who watched the video of Daniz Ali’s arrest saw him shouting for nothing as if he was being choked when the law enforcement officer’s hands were no where near his throat. Only minorities are capable of this kind duplicity. Wonder how he will scream when his “other side” is getting choked.
Lester / July 27, 2022
This movement lacks leadership. That’s the first point. The second point is that it gave an easy exit to Gotha. Johnson (UK) and Biden (USA) wish they had similar excuses to run off. Who wants to preside over a failed economy teetering under the weight of global inflation?
