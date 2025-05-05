Arbitrage Betting: Where to Start?Arbitrage Betting: Where to Start?

Nowadays, arbitrage betting is considered one of the effective betting strategies and is often used by thousands of punters to outplay the bookies. But everyone who is going to start operating with the strategy needs to learned some important things about this betting system.

They are following:

1. Starting Capital

Technically, you can start operating with sports arb betting having $100 or even less. However, seasoned bettors recommend beginning with at least $500 — this is considered the optimal amount to generate real profits from arbitrage betting. A smaller bankroll won’t allow you to fund accounts with multiple bookmakers, and your potential earnings will be limited.

When it comes to profits, beginners should be patient and set realistic goals. Initially, even earning a few cents per arbitrage bet is considered a success. Over time, as your skills improve, your earnings will grow accordingly.

2. Payment Methods

You’ll use an electronic payment system to deposit and withdraw money. That’s why choosing the right one is crucial. Go for the option that is most convenient for you and supported by the largest number of bookmakers. Popular systems include Visa/MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, and others.

You can also work with multiple payment systems at the same time. Just keep in mind that this will increase the time needed for transactions and might incur additional fees.

3. Accounts with Multiple Bookmakers

To place arbitrage bets, you need to register with several bookmakers — the more, the better. Still, don’t sign up for every single one. Stick to well-known, reputable bookmakers with mostly positive reviews and a proven track record.

As a beginner, opening accounts with 6–8 bookmakers is a good start. Be aware that most bookmakers will verify your identity, often asking for copies of documents like a passport. To avoid issues, always provide accurate and truthful information during registration.

4. Arbitrage Scanner

You can find arbitrage opportunities manually, but it requires a lot of time and effort. It’s much easier to subscribe to a specialized service that automatically scans for arbitrage bets online. One of the best-known services is BetBurger.

You might also be interested in: How can I find arbitrage moments to bet on in sports betting?

As of today, the service scans betting lines of more than 400 bookmakers in 48 kinds of sports and 230 betting markets. This means that you’ll always have a great variety of surebets to wager at your disposal.

Not worth mentioning a great additional functionality of this service, such as close odds, accounting, propositions feature etc. Close odds – it’s a useful tool for every arber, because it allows to compare the odds for a particular outcome in different bookmakers.

Accounting – another great feature, you can simply track your bets and wagers with its help. The last one feature among the above-mentioned (but not at BetBurger) – Propositions features. It allows customers to vote for bookmakers that they want to be added to the BetBurger scanning results.

Summary



To get started with arbitrage betting, you’ll need:

Initial capital.

A reliable payment system.

Accounts with several trustworthy bookmakers.

A subscription to an arbitrage situation search service.

IMAGES

https://storage.googleapis.com/arbs-web-a14f27e7/article/2/col-tel1.png

https://storage.googleapis.com/arbs-web-a14f27e7/article/2/col-tel2.png