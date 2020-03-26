“Army Butcher Sunil Ratnayake Released Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak”

Former staff sergeant of the Army Sunil Ratnayake was released from death row on a special presidential pardon today.
Ratnayake was sentenced to death over murder of of eight Tamil civilians including four children in Mirusuvil, Jaffna on 19th December 2000.
Sunil Ratnayake was sentenced to death on June 25, 2015 after a 13-year-trial.
on 24 Dec. 2000, some bodies were found in the septic tank of a toilet by the side of the army camp. The matter was then reported to the Chavakacheri Courts. When the judge inspected the scene, four youths under the age of 18 were discovered besides four men with decomposed bodies, throats slit and eyes blindfolded. Some had their legs and hands chopped off. One had his skin peeled, looking pink. Among the eight murder victims was five-year-old Visvarayan Prasath. Even the most hard-hearted could not fail to be moved by the sight.
Further to it, an inquiry was held at the Chavakacheri Magistrate’s Court and a report was sent to the Attorney General’s Department. The Attorney General filed action in the Jaffna High Court. A direct and important eye-witness was Ponniah Maheswaran, besides others. Staff Sergeant Ratnayake was given a death sentence. Appeal to the Supreme Court failed.
Simon De Silva / March 26, 2020
Coming colour is no good… now the ground is in making to set free that Kudu Duminda next days.
if KUDU Duminda would come of the prison, then all other similar convicted criminals should be free.
That will be the LITMUS TEST TO the presidency of G-O-T-A-B-Y-A. Rajakshe.
Plato. / March 26, 2020
By these Pardons Gota has more or less told the Judiciary to piddle off.
Would he be able to ask Corona Virus too to Piddle off?
Who knows he may even Lock-Down Parliament,permanently!
Upali / March 26, 2020
We are a Sinhala Buwddhist country. Now KARMA will take over.
rama / March 26, 2020
How can he lead the rest of his life after being a murderer ? God will never forgive him may be Gotta forgave him because Gotta belongs to that category. These people who murder and mutilate people and also aid and abet such dastardly acts will be paying a terrible price on this earth. Their siblings, children the entire family is answerable for these criminal acts of one person. If anyone thinks that they have no worries do not be fooled by them they are like a duck calm on the outside but pedaling vigorously under the water because they need to look over their shoulders continuously but the swords of destruction comes from above to make them squirm and suffer
Anonymous / March 26, 2020
Disgraceful President to pardon a convicted murder… This abuse of the Presidential Pardon only shows that Gotabaya Rajapaksa deserves to be tried for war crimes along with his brothers… all politicians public figures and citizens should protest this abuse of the presidential pardon enough is enough… don’t let criminals like this destroy Sri Lanka…
If you don’t Unite against this you are approving the abuse of the Presidential Pardon…
Silva / March 26, 2020
In addition to this deplorable act by our president i suspect the Rajapaksas are hiding the true Covid19 numbers by refusing to conduct more tests and putting the public at risk. We all want this to be handled carefully and responsible not downplayed to cook up number and statistics that make the government look good…
Champa / March 26, 2020
I am totally against this article.
Mind your language!
Sunil Ratnayaka was arrested and detained in 2002 by the Chandrika Bandaranaike government to please the EPDP leader.
Sunil was detained in remand prison for 13 years without filing any charges as the evidence against him was not convincible.
In 2015, when the slave government came into power, as a part of their promises to the LTTE diaspora and the TNA, an express court order was delivered making him guilty for a crime he didn’t do. Those who gave fabricated evidence against Sunil were former LTTE cadre.
From the beginning, Sunil maintained that he was not guilty.
His case was heard without a jury.
Sunil served in the prestigious LLRP and fought against LTTE butchers for the country with life. His entire young life was sacrificed for the country.
I am happy at least finally the President decided to release him, after failing to do so for the last 4 months.
During our incessant fight against the slave government since 2015, our one very important request was to release Sunil Ratnayake the moment there was a change in the government.
However, since November 16, 2019 victory, upto 4 months the President didn’t show any interest in releasing him. Instead what the President did was, mobilizing fake patriots to hold press briefings and stage demonstrations on the street to release his friend Duminda.
Even now Sunil was released only to pave the way to release the other, using the current time of crisis.
Therefore, Sunil Ratnayake need not to be grateful or thankful to anyone. He was in prison for 18 years since 2002 while LTTE terrorists who were in prison were released with compensation.
I challenge the President to pay compensation to Sunil Ratnayake, a sum of Rs. 10 million for each year for all 18 years (10Mx18) covering the entire period he was in prison for a crime he did not commit.
Law / March 26, 2020
You want us to vote for you and give a 2/3 majority after you pardon a murder of innocent children!?? We should send you to The International Criminal Court in the Hague for your crimes against the citizens of Sri Lanka and humanity…
Cyclops / March 26, 2020
So this is Gota’s law.
To hell with the Judiciary.
Tamils are second class citizens .
ROHAN JOHNPILLAI / March 26, 2020
set a thief to catch a thief.?
in this instance, many a mass murderer releases another mass murderer.?
this corona-virus curse has made it easier for the kallathoni of a war crim who has placed others of the same ilk into powerful positions which also includes his ex-president of a brother who is also guilty of the mass execution of the innocent hapless civilians who were caught during the final stages and also during the war.
the two brothers who were and still are thanks to the 6.9 million modaya Yakko petty racist stupid arseholes have given these mangy flea-ridden? an open general license to do whatever they desire to do.?
now the silva brothers, their next of kin, the drug trade must have already begun rubbing their privates in glee and it will be just a matter of time before the murderous drug lord duminda silva will be able to walk as a pardoned yokel, be given a ministerial position through being appointed as an MP through the national list if they the SLPP will win the rigged poll.?
thanks to the disunity in the opposition UNP this has been made an assured option but whatever occurs the 2/3rd majority should not be voted to these criminal roughish racist psychopaths.
their other men/women in jail for various heinous criminal acts must be now eagerly awaiting their turn to receive a right royal pardon which will then enable them to continue to perform many a cabaret of a kollama for which they can do whatever they desire to and as long as the rajapuka’s rule the roost not a single charge sheet of prosecution will ever be filed.
glad to be out of this mad man-made rajapuka’ hellhole.?
in disgust and sadness. R. J.
Native Vedda / March 26, 2020
CT
“Army Butcher Sunil Ratnayake Released Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak”
Well next Duminda de Silva is waiting at the prison gates for GR and MR to lead his welcome home party.
K.Anaga / March 26, 2020
Worse than Coronavirus.
Sinhala_Man / March 26, 2020
Oh, my God!
How can we expect our Tamil citizens not to be disgusted, and rightly protest?
The guy was sentenced to death; we don’t hang any of these animals. But to give him an absolute pardon. That is unthinkable!
Sirisena pardoned that Jude Jayamaha fellow who brutally murdered that Johansson girl. I have no idea what that Mirusivil massacre was. I want to forget all those horrible things that we Sinhalese did to Tamils. From the account given, it looks as though this death sentence was given after a proper trial. No, I’m not going to read about all that.
The horrible Kumar R may say that Sinhala_Man doesn’t empathise sufficiently with our Tamil brethren. But how many times must we relive these events?
Ah, yes. Gota said “not one civilian casualty.” So must I, as a Sinhalese, rejoice at this news. No way! But also, having made this comment, I shall not return here to see whether it has been liked or not. I’ve said what I felt on this subject, and that’s it! Shame, shame, Gota! Will I be told that this fellow has got himself a DSc?
Shame, again!
Ayathuray Rajasingam / March 26, 2020
Gota has utilized this coronavirus opportunity to release this muderer. Judiciary in crisis. No one knows the plans of God as to what his next steps are..
Rtd. Lt. Reginald Shamal Perera / March 26, 2020
Saadu Saaaaaaaadu Saaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaadu……………………………..good decision by the President. If this ex-soldier died from the Wuhan, then Tamils will complain that justice was not served. They only remember justice when it suits them.
Now he’s needed for the Muslim war.
Btw, there are some pictures circling in social media about Muslim fellas in skull caps delivering groceries to Sinhalese. You know that skull cap was a giveaway. It was worn so that the so-called good Samaritans would be easily recognized as Muslims. These types of gimmicks are good enough to fool the gullible.
If you believe in this type of childish gimmicks, you got to be ashamed of yourself and the educational institutions that gave you an education.
/