Atheist/Rationalist To Be Questioned By OCPD Following Monk’s Complaint To CID

A summons has been issued to self proclaimed atheist and rationalist Indika Rathnayaka who is a social media based online campaigner against religious myths, beliefs and superstitions, to be present at the Organised Crimes Prevention Division on 29 July to record a statement.

On 8 June, Executive Director of the Buddhist Information Centre (BIC) organisation, Angulugalle Siri Jinananda lodged a complaint in writing with the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, claiming that Rathnayaka was, through Facebook posts and the formation of Facebook based groups and networks, disseminating mythical ideas about the Buddha and Buddhism, and alleged that Rathnayaka’s actions have thus caused unrest among Buddhists and were misleading the younger generation.

The monk has thus requested a probe, followed by Rathnayaka’s arrest and production before a Court on charges framed under Section 291B of the Penal Code (committing the offence of the deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of persons by words written, insults or attempts to insult the religion or religious beliefs of that class) and Section 3 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights Act, No. 56 of 2007 {Section 3(1) on committing the offence of propagating or advocating religious hatred that constituted an incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence}. If found guilty of attempting to commit the offence under Section 3(1), the convict is liable to face a maximum term of rigourous imprisonment of 10 years and under this Act, bail can only be granted by a High Court (HC) or a Court above the HC level and that too under exceptional circumstances, the latter which remains undefined in the context of the Act, thus allowing for wide judicial discretion. Conviction under Section 291B carries a maximum term of imprisonment of two years and/or a fine.

Subsequently, on 10 June, Rathnayaka who is professionally a health worker attached to the State health service lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) citing the imminent infringement of his Fundamental Rights (FR), specifically imminent arbitrary arrest {Article 13(1) of the Constitution} and detention {Article 13(2)}.

Rathnayaka in his complaint seeking the HRCSL’s intervention, also cited the grave breach of his democratic rights and the violation of his FR guaranteed under Articles 10 (freedom of thought, conscience and religion), 12(1) on the right to equality and equal protection of the law, 12(2) on freedom from discrimination on the basis of religion and political opinion, 14(1)(a) on the freedom of speech and expression including publication, 14(1)(c) on the freedom of association, 14(1)(e) on the freedom of manifesting one’s religion or belief in teaching, and 14(1)(f) on the freedom to enjoy and promote one’s own culture.

Rathnayaka will also be filing a FR petition with the Supreme Court in this regard.

Rathnayaka said that it was his claim that Buddhism originated from Jainism, concerning which he had furnished evidence to back up his claim, which had raised the ire of the complainant.

Attorney-at-Law Sanjaya Wilson Jayasekera who represents Rathnayaka, observed that, “any attempt by the Government to act through the Police upon the said false and hateful complaint of the BIC would be a further attack on the right to freedom of expression, speech and publication of the working people. Rathnayaka has not violated any provisions of the law. On the contrary, the BIC’s complaint instigates malicious prosecution. Also, the Police have no jurisdiction in this matter as it concerns an academic discourse. If the Police continue with this curbing of rights, it will constitute the enforcement and validation of the prevalent authoritative discourse. This is a complete negation, oppression and subjugation of academic freedom. This is an anti-democratic move.”

It must be noted that this act by the Government will also have a pronounced chilling effect.