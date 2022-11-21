“Atlético” – the winner of the 2018 UEFA Super Cup

The UEFA Super Cup is a tournament that consists of one match. The winners of the Champions League and the Europa League take part in it. By the way, STBet always covers such meetings, which allows fans not only to follow the interesting confrontations, but also to make profitable bets.

In 2018, two Madrid teams, “Real Madrid” and “Atlético”, met in the match for the Super Cup of Europe. The first won the Champions League, while the second won the Europa League. Nominally, it seemed that “Real Madrid” would be the favorite of the meeting. However, only those who were unfamiliar with the significant changes that took place in the ranks of the team in summer 2018 thought so. For example, Zinedine Zidane left the position of team coach, as well as its longtime leader and best scorer in history, Cristiano Ronaldo, left the team. Obviously, this had an impact on the results of the team. By the way, it is easy to make predictions on STBet for all of their current games.

So, in that meeting, “Atlético” opened the scoring already in the 1st minute. Diego Costa scored. But even in the first half, “Real” equalized thanks to the efforts of Karim Benzema. When Sergio Ramos put the team ahead in the second half, it looked like they would take another trophy. However, near the end of the game, Costa tied the match up and sent the game into overtime. There, “Atlético” scored two more goals and ended up celebrating the victory – 4:2 in favor of Diego Simeone’s team.

That triumph was well deserved. The team played a great match and looked superior to their opponent throughout the game.

The main factors in Atlético’s victory

The players of “Atlético” were obviously more motivated to win the Super Cup. They began to put their best efforts from the first minute of the confrontation, and it quickly brought the result. By the way, you can STBet app download to follow the matches involving this team and place regular bets on them.

Among the main factors of Atlético’s victory in the Super Cup, it is worth highlighting:

Chemistry of the team, where each player knew and understood his role on the field. Therefore, the actions of the players had a minimum of mistakes. Vivid performances by the leaders. For example, Diego Costa, who scored a double in that match, had a great game. Coque, Jan Oblak and other players also made an excellent play. Successful tactical plan for the game. Diego Simeone managed to find vulnerabilities in his opponent. The “Atlético” players were able to take advantage of them with ease.

All of this helped this club to win at the end. To follow it even now, it is enough to download app of the company STBet. With this development, you can keep your hand on the pulse. The team’s match schedule is very tight now, and the customers of the office can make money on any such meeting.