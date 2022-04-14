Avurudu Ganudenu With Gota

By Rashmi de Alwis –

Under normal times the people of Sri Lanka would celebrate ‘Aluth Avurudu’ today. It is an age-old celebration packed with rituals.

It is celebrated after gathering the harvest from the paddy fields. This year our farmers did not gather a harvest sufficient to feed themselves and produce a surplus that would have allowed them to send kids to school, look after the old and survive until the next harvest. Our President has ruined the nation’s agriculture. He has made our paddy cultivators who were essentially petty commodity producers when the country progressed to a middle come income country, into penniless paupers.

‘Avurudu’ is also a time for rituals such as cleaning up the household, lighting the hearth, and exchanging money (Ganu Denu) with someone propitious. The day before ‘Avurudu’ the government announced that Sri Lanka will suspend all ‘Ganu Denu” with its international lenders.

Instead of reconnecting with family and friends, our young generation is gathered in front of the President’s office chanting ‘Gota Go Home’. The President inside has raised the drawbridge and is deaf to the din outside.

In the past this has been the time for celebration for citizens of Sri Lanka, it is a time for us to reflect on our past year, make new resolutions, reconnect with our family and friends (near and far), and most of it is the time for us to await the dawning of a New Year that we hope is blessed with happiness and prosperity all.

2022 however marks a different kind of a year ahead for us Sri Lankans, our existing government has officially declared its inability to pay foreign debt.

They call it a “Soft” default. There is nothing “soft” about this. “Our politicians” and I are not signally out of the current administration, the previous administrations have also contributed to this state, and have successfully bankrupted our glorious nation. Mind you this is a failure of great magnitude. We are a nation that was ravaged by a 30-year civil war, but we never ran out of fuel, food, electricity, or dollars. This is not a result of the global pandemic or the Ukraine war. This is the result of corruption and mismanagement at a level that none of us thought was possible.

So the 51 billion dollar question for my fellow Sri Lankan is who is to be blamed? The Ugly Truth is that we must own up to our hand in this. We voted for these people. We turned a blind eye to their indulgences. We surrendered our dignity. WE NEED TO CHANGE OUR WAYS. WE NEED TO OWN UP TO OUR PART IN THIS MESS. And we need to be realistic. The next five years are going to be crucial to Sri Lanka. It will determine whether we come out of this in the next 5-10 years or spiral down this tunnel even further with no hope of returning. We need to Challenge our business leaders to do better.

No business leader has so far come forward to tell the Sri Lankan president what Cromwell told the long parliament.

”You have been sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!”

It is strange that the mighty wizards of industry and commerce who applauded him at his ‘big do’ at the ‘Shangri_La’ now opt to remain ‘Hangila’ – in hiding.

As late as 17th March this President was firmly off track. A communique from his office was emphatic. “The President and the Government have the fullest confidence in the CBSL Governor (Nivard Cabraal) and there is no reason whatsoever to seek his resignation.

Our business community needs to stop pretending this is going to blow over. THIS IS NOT blowing over. A population of 22 million people has inherited a foreign debt of approximately 51 billion dollars. OMG, 51 billion dollars in debt, and the government say this is a “SOFT” default. There is nothing soft about this situation.

With the current government in place, No ONE, I mean no one, will come to us with a bail-out plan. It makes sense, right? Cause lending this government money is like throwing money down the cliff at world’s end.

It defies essential commonsense to keep giving money to a regime profligate in habit, devious in mind, and crooked in reasoning.

The IMF or lenders will not agree to restructure loans without a clear and concrete plan for recovery and debt repayment. The IMF will talk to a government that enjoys the confidence of its core constituency – the people.

In the world of international refinances, PEOPLES CONFIDENCE is CURRENCY. And today Sri Lankan government has ZERO value in that. And sadly, our corporate sector (Business Leaders) are no different. We must collectively be the change we want to be.

So, this New year, my prayer for Sri Lanka is the gift of liberation from a system of corruption and abuse, an opportunity for the young generation to rebuild our nation. Given that we have given you “politicians” our hard-earned money and our dignity for most of the last two decades, this is a small price for you to pay.

I have spent the last decade working outside Sri Lanka. I have seen the appeals on social media calling ex-pat Sri Lankans to send dollars home through official channels. I hear that calling, I want to answer that call to help my country. But I wonder should I send my hard earn money to my land held hostage by a corrupt government? So, Mr. President listen to the voice of the people, they have spoken – Please go home GOTA.

The parliament will meet on the 18th of April. The useless and hopeless 225 should be reminded of another Cromwellian adage. ‘A few honest men are better than numbers.