Basil’s Budget Dreams

“Futuristic and people centric” and “non-traditional” are the advertising captions given by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to his maiden budget for 2022. In fact, every budget is futuristic in the sense that a budget always speaks about intentions and means of realizing them over a certain period in the future. What is so unique about this budget’s future? At the same time and as expected there is very little in it to ease the punishing economic pain suffered by practically every ordinary household in the country. A country never known for hunger and starvation in the past is in the thick of it at present. In that sense, the budget is not people centric. It is also not non-traditional, because like its predecessors, this one continues along the path of deficit producing, and that too in trillions of rupees, 1.176 trillion to be exact. (Incidentally, how does an ordinary person comprehend the magnitude of this amount in physical term? Here is one way of explaining it: If one million = 1,000 000 rupees worth of 1000 rupees notes are stacked, the height would be around 4 inches. Based on that calculation, one trillion = 1, 000 000 000 000 worth of 1000 rupees notes would have the height of 63 miles or nearly 12.5 times the height of Mount Everest). However, in couching the budget proposals within the national policy framework of “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”, Basil’s budget is ideology-centric without admitting its un-achievability, at least in the life span of the current regime.
Before looking into the specifics of the budget, it is totally hypocritical for the minister to quote Mahagamasekera who summoned together, “Dharme, Cassim (and) Rajasundaram” to “make this world a better place than it is now”, when Basil himself is part of a regime that is bent on keeping them apart so that Rajapaksas could divide and rule. Without the minister realizing it, this quote is a tacit admission of a hard truth, i.e., the real and long-term solution to Sri Lanka’s economic malaise lies more in the arena of socio-politics than in economics itself. Over the last seventy years or more, it is the rotten socio-political foundation paved by ethno-religious nationalism that prevented the transformation of fertile Sri Lanka into an economic powerhouse like Singapore. Basil’s budget, like all other previous budgets, is not going to free this economy from its malignancy. It is therefore a traditional budget, rich in promises and dreamy but poor in how and whys.
The deficit amounts to near7y one and three quarters of a trillion rupees. How will this budget finance this deficit without borrowing more and adding to an already bourgeoning national debt with increasing risk of debt default? With international credit rating agencies downgrading Sri Lanka’s credit worthiness, borrowing is going to be costly. Currency swaps and loans from friendly countries and neighbours are palliatives measures, which may carry some hidden costs unrevealed to the public. The government seems to be betting too much on the expected financial bonanza from the Chinese Port City in Colombo, oil and gas exploration in the Mannar basin and from Foreign Direct Investments. These are birds in the bush. Even now it is not too late for Basil and Cabraal to go with this budget to IMF for help, but the threat of surrendering to IMF conditions, though painful in the short-term but healthy in long-term, would be politically unpalatable to the regime.
The Minister hopes to increase government revenue by improving tax administration. This is a perennial issue in Sri Lanka where tax assessors act as unofficial tax advisers to private firms and individuals. There are unwarranted and illegal leakages from the circular flow which deprive government of its revenue. What more evidence to this loophole does the public need than Pandora Papers with Rajapaksa names in them? Without cleansing tax administration of corruption there is not much hope to raise revenue from this source.
There is also an entertaining aspect in Basil’s revenue proposals. One of them is the tax on traffic accidents. The minister hopes to reduce accidents by taxing them. What a joke? If he is serious about reducing the number of accidents, which are of course too many, he should tackle the problem more directly by way of for example, widening existing roads, improving traffic rules, removing unroadworthy vehicles from operation and more importantly, by providing cheaper and safer alternative modes of public transport. Instead, his proposal to tax is analogous to how governments in the past increased tax on cigarettes by arguing to reduce cancer from smoking until public pressure made them to take direct action against tobacco industry.
On the expenditure side, the lion share has gone once again to defence, with Rs. 373 billion or nearly 10% of total expenditure. What is the rationale to spend on this white elephant when, according to one minister, there is no threat to security either from inside or outside the country? The answer is obvious. When discontent against the regime grows into open confrontation, military would be the last resort to save the rulers. Hence, defence personnel should be kept pampered all the time.
The second largest allocation has gone to public service, mostly to sustain an army of unemployable graduates. This is the result of the wrong type of education imparted in swabasha, the products of which have no place to find employment in the private sector. Overstaffing public administration is now biting the treasury and there are no suggestions to prune its size. No wonder the government is encouraging this crowd to migrate to foreign countries in search of any job. The solution to the problem lies in improving education to make it skill oriented and marketable. But education has received only 185 billion of which 30 billion would go to settle the teachers’ salary issue.
Another chunk of budget allocation, 250 billion, goes to the Highway Department. The argument is that they are necessary for economic development. But why should farmers, carters and cyclists pay for these ultra-modern autobahns, which they are not allowed to use? The reality is something else. These infrastructure constructions offer plenty of opportunities to earn percentages to minsters and their sidekicks from contracts and subcontracts. Larger the allocation greater the opportunities for them.
One should sympathize with the minister for presenting a budget under very challenging circumstances. But much of those challenges are the regime’s own making. As mentioned at the beginning the long-term solution to the economic crisis lies in earning surpluses both in balance of payments as well as in domestic budget. Removing the twin-deficit and converting them into surpluses requires a national effort. That cannot be achieved unless the socio-political foundation on which the economy rests is altered. It should be rebuilt to make it inclusive of all communities and not exclusive to only one. In other words, the real solution to the economic crisis lies outside economics.
*Dr. Ameer Ali, School of Business & Governance, Murdoch University, Western Australia
Latest comments
leelagemalli / November 15, 2021
Basil or th elike with his education cant find a job in the US, but he became – MINISTER OF FINANCE in our motherland filled with modayas.
Our Iskolemahathaya; Sinhala man would disagree with us, but truth as it is, srilanka is dominated by Modayas regardless of their edcuation levels.
What we experience today were known to at least 8 millions of voters that stood against Rajapakshes comeback.
Tomorrow, theh criminals could shoot to opposition protesters, no doubt about that… Mlechcha Rajapakshes would not have hearts. The days very same villagers tear them off are nearing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfT58K837yM
Eagle Eye / November 15, 2021
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / November 15, 2021
It is a great article. Dr.Ameer Ali has analyzed properly. Rajapaksas are trying to hoodwink the public. They have already robbed the country, but wanted to remain in power on false promises. They are trying to find excuses after mortgaging the country to China.
nimal fernando / November 15, 2021
“the long-term solution to the economic crisis lies in”
Dr. Ameer Ali,
Unfortunately …….. you all are barking up the wrong tree.
In Forbes’ list of the 50 richest people in the world ……. the majority have not contributed/created anything …….. just looted their countries’ wealth …….
It took Warren Buffett 50/60 years to have a net-worth of 1 billion. From a near pauper, it took Mahinda Rajapakse less than 5 years to have the same net-worth.
The country’s problems are due to the blatant looting of the public funds.
The only solution is to create a “National Monetary/Finance Defence Fund” (perhaps someone can come up with a better term) ……… to protect the country.
The idea is simple but I feel it’s “out of the box” ………. and perhaps the best if not the only solution ……….. :))
nimal fernando / November 15, 2021
continued
If there was such a find ……SL could have given Mahinda Rajapakse $200 million from the fund …… instead of him having to borrow $1 billion from China, to build unproductive white elephants, just to steal the $200 million. The country could’ve saved $800 million ……. + the cost of maintenance of unproductive “assets” for yonks …….
If it’s too touchy for Mahinda supporters ……. just think, if there was such a fund in America, George Bush jr could’ve given from the fund, the $60 billion his Texan oil buddies earned from the Iraq war …….. instead of invading Iraq and spending trillions …… and paying a high price in countless deaths and casualties ……. just to let them earn the $60 billion ……..
If the “elite” are willing to think ……. there are better solutions to problems faced by humanity today ……… :))
At the moment non-elite ……… are doing all the thinking …………
Mallaiyuran / November 15, 2021
Mr. 40% has presented his futuristic budget. But sadly, the budget is giving stomach pain medicine to diarrhea. Country’s, current, main problem is the one mismanaged Covid-19, to earn a name that Lankawe lead in the vaccination rate in Asia. This is achieved by starving the people though. Relief, Relief …….. Relief are words people are looking for in the budget. Opposition, (though SJB mainly talks about Royals resigning and they are coming back), unanimously accepts that there is no relief provided for the people battered by the pandemic, for the last two year. As usual, the presentation was only a political campaign for the coming election, no clarification of the subject matter for people. (The clarification can come out of a person, , who had honestly worked with capacity to provide relief for the people. Mr. 40% was known to defeat Ranil without getting one single seat for him. That is why he was assigned to prepare the budget, but not because he had any understanding of the current situation of the country or vision of the future or in-depth knowledge of the country’s revenue and income.
Mallaiyuran / November 15, 2021
The wording of the budget presentation clearly indicates that Mr. 40% was being torn apart because of legs on two boats, 1). campaigning for the 2024 election and 2). searching for loans for the projects that would yield any improvements from the customary 40%. In the parliament, as he was being torn, apparently, he showed pain while reading this budget, because these boats travel on 180 degree opposite paths.
Vista of prosperity and splendid is the budget slogan delivered for the hungry people who were waiting for their belts to be tightened for the last two years. That is why we said at the start of our comment that this budget is stomach pain medicine for a diarrhea patient. Aiyakaraya borrowed on CDs a $400 B to fund a corrupted war & constructed white elephants and lured the country into debt, impossible ascending out of. Now Mr. 40% proposing fixes to these loans with VIsata Scene. The budget is whipping the horse to climb the fancy mountain of “Vista of Prosperity and Splendid” only when its legs are broken by the Covid-19 shutdowns. Economists fear that by the effect of this Vista Budget, the country will not be able to meet debt obligations & the heavy cart is going to drag the lame horse down the hill on the mountain, to ultimate disaster.
Mallaiyuran / November 15, 2021
Well, there is nothing said in the Vista budget about the Air Lanka, which is sucking even the born of peasantry, who never stepped into those fancy planes, but only their masters’ pets fly on special flits. But shamelessly he is funding the budget with a Tamil man Alloysius’s Perpertual’s, court blocked, money. This Aloysius family was the investment consultants to the Royal family in the past. Sampanthan Aiyya and Sumanthiran must read those lines in the Budget before they negotiate their Secret Solution for Tamils.
Yew Kwan lee is one who studied well the Lankawe structures in 1961 and eventually, in his book, predicted accurately where Lankawe would end up, but while with that clear understating of path and its journey’s end, he built Singapore to the envy of, not just the pariah nation Lankawe, but even the superpowers to astonish & wonder at its growth. Attractively, Mr. 40%, the thief who was the judge deciding the robbery case in the movie “Budget 2022”, compared Lankawe & Singapore’s now and then GDP.
Mallaiyuran / November 15, 2021
Mr. 40% expects all masses, locally, and the envoys in the Colombo embassies to believe him as a reincarnated buddha of pious truth. But he withheld the most important fact that In Singapore, the 4% minorities’ language, Tamil is one the official language and it is sincerely implemented from 1961. When Singapore, a tiny country was developing a secular, 4 languages nation, while Sinhala Buddhist Intellectuals or the so called Viyathmaga guided to hell a Sinhala Only, Buddhism only, Standardized education only country.
If Mr. 40% is true and he expects the Sinhala Buddhist Modayas to believe him, then instead of protecting him from becoming unpopular within the racist crowd, will he tell the Modaya mass what the founder of Singapore, Lee has said about the Lankawe politics (Please translate this into Sinhala and make it as an addendum to the budget in the 2nd reading): https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/mahinda-rajapaksa-is-a-sinhalese-extremist-lee-kuan-yew/
Ajith / November 15, 2021
The submission of budget is an annual exercise of any government but the real economic status is reflected in the satisfaction of the people. Unfortunately, in reality it is a failed government politically, economically and socially.
Raj-UK / November 15, 2021
I am not aware of the budget details but already faced with shortages, from food to gas & other essentials, I don’t think anybody expected miracles from the budget, unless the expert brought in from the US has a magic wand. The CB governor has a track record of large scale mismanagement & corruption, yet continues to be in charge of the country’s finances & I wonder Basil’s background in economics & finance for this important job, apart from his ‘business acumen’ in collecting ‘professional fees’ for facilitating investment in SL, some of which, no doubt, was shared with Nadesan.
Tax on accidents? Now that’s novel. Encouraging citizens to seek employment abroad to get some forex in the coffers? What ingenuity. Poor migrant workers have been abandoned in times of crisis, I hope they will be better treated now.
Pon Lanka / November 15, 2021
Dr Ameer Ali. There is no point in educating Economics to Rajapaksas because they are the contributors’ to all these deficits since 2010. When corrupted politicians are at the helm of running a country as if their grandfather’s family business, how good things would be expected? Moreover, all senior ministry Secretaries are filled with either over seventies in age or with military retirees whilst senior Administrative officers are being overlooked. Central bank Governer who has been previously charge-sheeted, being brought back to the same post to help Rajapakse family for their monetary gains. Even Gov’t members of other parties are meeting separately to raise their protests whilst in Cabinet posts.
Champa / November 15, 2021
These are some snippets of Basil’s Budget Speech.
https://youtu.be/if9Kh2Q6oFE
Sri Lanka’s adult literacy rate was 96.3% in 2015 and 92.2% in 2019.
Basil’s Budget Speech shows the poor literacy rate of the Rajapaksas and their motive to discriminate against the Sinhala language, which is the heart of our nation.
Gotabhaya’s gazette notification in 2020 to conduct Law Collge examinations only in English is also a wider conspiracy against the Sinhala language.
For over five decades, the Sinhala language has been subjected to institutionalized discrimination in the hands of Minority Government Ministers of Education and Justice. The Minister of Finance is the latest addition.
Native Vedda / November 16, 2021
Champa
“Sri Lanka’s adult literacy rate was 96.3% in 2015 and 92.2% in 2019.”
Are you suggesting that 4.1% of the population has unlearned how to read, write, comprehend and communicate with the rest of the people? How this is possible?
–
This may a all time world first.
Simon / November 15, 2021
I heard a member of my “Kadamandiya” who listened only to the “Introduction” part of the Budget telling: ” Thank you Basil “Appo” for writing down and saying even with the difficult pronunciation of what “Rajapakse Uththmayos” have done to the country. We only know that now. (note: This is a translation of what he said in Sinhala). In the midst, someone (whom I could not see properly) said in a loud voice: ” Moo Sudu Redi Andagena Kisima Lejjawak Nethive Rajapaksalage Keruwawa Kiyana Hati” ( What a shame this man, wearing all white clothes praising Rajapakses without any shame) As then the crowd got restless and what they said are quite unsocial (all filth) to write here, Yet, all of them, in common, paid a “HUGE” remembrance to the “Rajapakses’ Parents”. As things were getting out of control, I closed the session on the “Budget” speech. That was only what I heard of the “Budget Speech” made by an Americal Citizen for and on behalf of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. Another “FIRST” in South Asia. Perhaps, the “President” (another American) would announce “15th November” of each year a “National Holiday” for Sri Lankans. Theruwan Saranai!
Fahim Knight / November 16, 2021
Ameer Ali has summarized his entire article with one conclusive word.
Inclusive and yes not exclusive.
But how do you do that ?
70 + years , It has always been the same election bait the bait and guess what ? Fish loves the worm
I really do not know what the message The President was sending to the people ,
As per news release:
Why do you ( meaning the voters) elect the same Candidates whom you have voted out ?
Next time vote new members .
/