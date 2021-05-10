Battle Against Covid-19 – Are We At A “Tipping Point”? – Association Of Medical Specialists Asks Gota

The Association of Medical Specialists has today urged the President to impose effective lockdowns at least at district level to restrict people’s movement with immediate effect.

“The current practice of isolating communities at GN division level is neither preserving economic activity nor controlling transmission of the disease. Whilst assuring Your Excellency of our unstinted support to overcome the present challenges and save Sri Lanka from an unprecedented public health catastrophe, we hope the recommendations made by us will be implemented urgently. We also believe that the time has come to revisit Sri Lanka’s management strategy of Covid-19 before it rages out of control,” the Association of Medical Specialists said.

We publish below the statement in full:

10.05.2021

His Excellency Gotabaya Rajapaksa

President of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

Presidential Secretariat

Colombo 01

Your Excellency,

Battle Against COVID-19 – are we at a “Tipping point”?

As medical specialists serving in the frontline of the fight against Covid-19, we strongly believe that Sri Lanka is at a critical stage. Number of new cases keep rising continuously. During last week, the daily number of ‘declared’ new infections have consistently been over 1800, and went above 2500 during the last 24 hours. The number of Covid related deaths too have been increasing steadily with daily counts of approximately 20, even after a questionable exclusion of those with co-morbidities. We should appreciate at least three times the reported number of new cases do exist in the community.

We also know that healthcare resources are fast reaching its threshold. Health sector beds and available facilities are almost saturated. Requirement for oxygen is increasing exponentially as we have started seeing more symptomatic patients. ICU beds are almost fully occupied. Healthcare professionals are exhausted and apprehensive with many getting infected with Covid-19 themselves.

Preliminary predictive disease modelling done by WHO, Geneva, recently with the assumption that current disease trend will continue without any public health interventions, Sri Lanka would most likely be reporting 10,000 cases daily within the next 3 weeks. If that happens, we can expect the number of deaths to exceed 100 per day. If the country reaches this ‘tipping point’ with the disease spiraling out of control, it would be extremely difficult to recover from that point.

Some are of the opinion that vaccination is the panacea to all our problems. There are two challenges to that narrative. One is the problems associated with quick access to safe and effective vaccines to cover at least 65-70% of the population with two doses. The time taken for vaccines to provide protection has been widely accepted to be at least 3 weeks after the second dose. Pending protection from the vaccines which is the key pillar supporting the fight against Covid-19, public health interventions to restrict people’s movements should be the most important tool to avert a disastrous outcome during this critical period.

Therefore, we urge Your Excellency to impose effective lockdowns at least at district level to restrict people’s movement with immediate effect. The current practice of isolating communities at GN division level is neither preserving economic activity nor controlling transmission of the disease. Whilst assuring Your Excellency of our unstinted support to overcome the present challenges and save Sri Lanka from an unprecedented public health catastrophe, we hope the recommendations made by us will be implemented urgently. We also believe that the time has come to revisit Sri Lanka’s management strategy of Covid-19 before it rages out of control.

We hope and pray that Your Excellency would consider our request and suggestions in the right spirit and in a constructive manner.

We are aware that your Excellency has an extremely busy schedule at present due to a variety of reasons. However, we would be very grateful if you could give us an opportunity to meet you with a group of relevant professionals to explain further why we think some drastic measures are immediately needed.

Yours sincerely,

Dr LakKumar Fernando Dr R Gnanasekeram

President-AMS General Secretary-AMS

CC: 1. Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

2. Hon. Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Minister of Health

3. Hon. Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and

COVID Disease Control

4. Hon. Prof. Channa Jayasumana, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of

Pharmaceuticals

5. Dr. P B Jayasundara, Secretary to HE The President

6. General Shavendra Silva, WWV RWP RSP VSV USP ndc psc Mphil

7. Major General Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Secretary, Ministry of Health

8. Dr. Asela Gunawardana, Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health

9. Dr Padma Gunaratne, President, SLMA

10. Prof. Thamasi Makuloluwa, Convener, SLMA Intercollegiate Committee

11. Dr Anuruddha Padeniya, President, GMOA