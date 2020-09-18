Best Bitcoin Trading Platforms For 2020

Cryptocurrency is the digital currency that has taken the world by storm. No intermediary banks or other financial institutions, online trading platforms, paying in restaurants, or flight reimbursements, all of these things are attractive for today’s cryptocurrency user. The list of advantages of cryptocurrencies doesn’t end here. Today, more and more countries are finding ways to make cryptocurrency trading as convenient as possible. There are ATM machines where cryptocurrency users can easily exchange their cryptocurrency to other conventional currencies and vice versa. The world is prepared for a new perception of financial payment and currency value.

Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency. Invented by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008, it was released as open-source software. It is a digital currency that doesn’t include any intermediary bank or administrator in processing bitcoin transactions. Bitcoin Blockchain is a platform that registers all bitcoin transactions. Bitcoin transactions are known for the low transaction fees and bitcoin transactions are very user-friendly and user convenient. There are many online bitcoin platforms nowadays that bitcoin users can use on a daily basis to perform everyday transactions. They all have some advantages over other bitcoin exchange platforms, so here are some of the best bitcoin exchange platforms on the market that bitcoin users should take a look at to perform various bitcoin transactions at their convenience.

Coinbase

Coinbase is one of the highest-rated online trading bitcoin platforms. Since its introduction in 2012, this bitcoin trading platform has offered the perfect trading solution in terms of trading pairs, security, payment options, and much more. Its asset base equals $100 million all around the globe. Coinbase works with all 6 well-known cryptocurrencies in the world today. It has an instant exchange feature that allows users to enjoy real-time transactions. Users can take advantage of the free online wallet when trading bitcoins online. The platform is secured against any security breaches that might put customer’s funds in danger. One of the first bitcoin platforms that has remained competitive in the bitcoin world even today.

Bitcoin Revolution

Bitcoin Revolution is one of the most technology-advanced online bitcoin platforms. There are hundreds of active users of bitcoins on this online bitcoin platform. Bitcoin Revolution is a registered platform that is a licensed and secure place for all your cryptocurrency exchanges. New users only need to register an account on the Bitcoin Revolution platform, make a deposit, and start trading. All active users on this online exchange platform can use the live trading session. The Bitcoin Revolution Platform comes with a lot of extra features like the start-up page where all tools are located, the live trading feature that allows users to make money from trading bitcoins, and the fund management where everything can be done by one click. There is an online customer service portal for all Bitcoin Revolution users that are registered on the platform. To learn more about it, read a bitcoin revolution review 2020.

Bittrex

Thanks to its clean design and user-friendly interface, Bittrex is one of the favorite online bitcoin trading platforms in 2020 among bitcoin customers. Bittrex allows users to trade more than 190 cryptocurrencies. It is a registered and secured online trading platform. Its rules and regulations are a guarantee for customer’s safety and security. The sign-up process is quite easy to use and all that is needed for registration on this platform is your email address and a strong password. However, for more complex transactions like withdrawing bitcoins, customers need to provide extra documentation like identity cards, passport, phone number, or a utility bill. By adding additional verification, customers can get extra features like increasing the daily transaction limit and use the two-factor authentication system. This trading system operates globally and its interface is suitable for both beginners and more advanced online bitcoin traders.

Kraken

Kraken was launched in 2013 and soon became a popular choice in the online trading community. It’s a safe and reliable trading platform that complies with all SEC regulations. Kraken offers 15 trading pairs to choose from. Clients can trade fiat currencies like euros and dollars. Kraken has 24/ customer support that is ready to help with any user-related queries. It’s a fully functional trading platform that is easy to use. Trading fees come at affordable prices. Kraken enjoys a high reputation among bitcoin traders in the online trading world.

Luno

Luno is an online bitcoin trading platform that allows users to use cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Its operations are currently limited to Nigeria, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Europe. Bank transfers, debit and credit cards, SEPA, IBFT, this trading platform accepts them all. The trading fee of 0.25% is quite affordable. When it comes to the daily trading amount, Luno has some restrictions. It’s easy to trade both fiat currencies and bitcoins.